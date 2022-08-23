Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
Benihana will open new Addison location on August 26
Japanese teppanyaki and sushi restaurant Benihana will officially open its new location in the North Texas suburb on Aug. 26.
CW33 NewsFix
Where to find the best peach & peach cobbler pie in Dallas, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Peaches rule, let’s get that straight and they’re great on their own don’t get us wrong, but putting them in a situation where pie or cobbler is involved… it’s a whole other level. Did you know that Wednesday, August 24 is...
CW33 NewsFix
Who’s got the best waffles in Dallas for you to eat when craving breakfast? Check out this list
DALLAS (KDAF) — Breakfast is the most important meal of the day everybody knows that, something else that people probably know or at least should know is that breakfast foods are great for any time of the day. One of those food items that can be had at breakfast,...
Burgers and Over-the-Top Milkshakes Debuting in Dallas
Victory Park will be home to Black Tap Craft Burgers and Beer.
Report claims these are the best burger restaurants to try in Texas
The burger! Everyone loves burgers and while it may be National Burger Day in the UK and not the US we don't care, we're going to talk burgers in this story with the pride of Texas.
CW33 NewsFix
Tripadvisor says these are the top restaurants for burgers in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — We love burgers, burgers are simply just awesome and even though it’s not National Burger Day in the US it is in the UK and we’re gonna hop on the trolly with this one. While a fast food burger can be very satisfying from...
Dallas Observer
Where to Brunch in Dallas — 13 Essential Spots
Everyone looks forward to those two days of the week where you can sleep late and then relax and enjoy a leisurely brunch, with no judgment for hiding behind big glasses while sipping a bit of hair of the dog. We’ve rounded up a list of some of the best places to find the fluffiest pancakes, crispiest bacon, best breakfast sandwiches and, of course, the booziest Bloody Mary’s.
CAVA Planned for Lovers Lane in Dallas
This Mediterranean restaurant could open in early 2023.
checkoutdfw.com
3 new restaurants in Flower Mound you should try
A variety of new businesses have opened up in the past month that you may want to try. Here's a look at what to know:. The original owners of The Table now opened Chandler's, which features new American cuisine with global influences. They have an impressive drink menu and a menu with favorites like steak frittes and cajun pasta.
Top 9 Eateries For An Adult Playdate Before Summer Ends
Sometimes you don’t want to choose between going out to dinner or having fun with the gang. Cue these nine eateries where you can do both. Hurry up! Summer’s slipping away. Nerdvana. 5757 Main Street #112 & #111, Frisco. In what world do Candyland and Mario Kart serve...
Texas Attraction Uses Over 100,000 Gourds to Create Breathtaking Pumpkin Paradise
Fall is quickly approaching which means everybody will be breaking out the pumpkin spice and looking for fall festivals and pumpkin patches. Well, if it's pumpkins you are looking for, it's pumpkins galore at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden. When I say "pumpkins galore", I'm talking over 100,000 of those bad boys.
ntdaily.com
Coco Shrimp brings a taste of Hawaii to Denton
What was originally served out of an ambulance-turned-food truck is now passed around tables at multiple brick-and-mortar locations. The road for the seafood chain restaurant, Coco Shrimp, will soon lead to Denton, where it will open its fourth restaurant this fall. The fast-casual eatery is expected to open in late...
The 5 Best New Texas Restaurants, Including an Italian Joint That Steals Your Phone
First, some bad news: It’s still summer, and therefore too hot to venture outside. The good news: a handful of new restaurants are giving us some very compelling reasons to stay indoors — because that’s where they keep the rigatoni, wagyu steaks and lobster ceviche. To that end, here are five of the most exciting new restaurants in Texas, from Houston to Dallas to Wimberley.
papercitymag.com
The 10 Best Rooftop Bars in Dallas for an Elevated Drink
Upside West Village, Canopy's rooftop bar, has an amazing view of downtown Dallas. (Courtesy of Upside) When the weather is cooperating, our city is prime for al fresco drinking. You can find a great rooftop bar in a number of Dallas neighborhoods, but we’ve managed to narrow it down to our absolute favorites.
papercitymag.com
The Best Oktoberfests in North Texas For Biers, Brats, and Polka
Oktoberfest has always been a welcome fall harbinger. And this year, the annual celebrations for biers, brats, and polka begin as early as September 15. So get your lederhosen and steins ready and raise a cold one to the best Oktoberfests in North Texas this fall. Addison Oktoberfest. From September...
spectrumlocalnews.com
‘America’s biggest barbecue festival’: Texas pitmasters ready to fire up grill at AT&T Stadium
ARLINGTON, Texas — A legendary BBQ festival is taking up shop at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and Texas pitmasters are ready to bring the smoke come November. In a partnership with the Dallas Cowboys, the Q BBQ Fest will fire up about 30,000 Ibs of brisket, chicken, pulled pork and ribs from Nov. 4 to 6 for its debut in the DFW area.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Taqueria Finds a New Home, Again
One of Dallas’ most treasured taquerias has found a new home in Oak Cliff. Trompo will make its triumphant return to the neighborhood, moving into the property at 337 W. Jefferson Blvd. To celebrate, owner Luis Olvera is hosting a pop-up at 626. W. Davis St on Thursday, August...
Big box stores, hotel, fast food planned for Argyle development
At a Program for Argyle Community Engagement (PACE) public input meeting Wednesday night at Argyle Town Hall, representatives discussed with residents their plans for many new restaurants, stores, offices and homes for a future development in Argyle. The Heath Tract development is planned for a 240-acre property on the northeast...
Dallas Observer
Hirsch’s Meats – An Old-School Butcher Who’s a Cut Above
Hirsch’s Meats in Plano is a throwback to an era of dedicated food shops, before the big box supermarkets took over the landscape. It’s an old-school butcher shop, but without the sawdust on the floor. The only butcher many people may be familiar with is Sam the Butcher from old Brady Brunch show, and while we have nothing against Alice’s beau and occasional bowling partner, a good butcher and meat market deserve to be more a part of consumers' lives than simply a nostalgic memory from saccharine sitcoms.
Here’s where you can find the best banana splits in Dallas to satisfy your sweet tooth
Ice cream doesn't always need to be extravagant, there's not always a need for the outrageous, a couple of scoops and a topping or two, and boom you've got a winner. But today, we go all in.
