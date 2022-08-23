ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addison, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Addison, TX
Restaurants
City
Addison, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Addison, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
Addison, TX
Food & Drinks
CW33 NewsFix

Tripadvisor says these are the top restaurants for burgers in Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — We love burgers, burgers are simply just awesome and even though it’s not National Burger Day in the US it is in the UK and we’re gonna hop on the trolly with this one. While a fast food burger can be very satisfying from...
Dallas Observer

Where to Brunch in Dallas — 13 Essential Spots

Everyone looks forward to those two days of the week where you can sleep late and then relax and enjoy a leisurely brunch, with no judgment for hiding behind big glasses while sipping a bit of hair of the dog. We’ve rounded up a list of some of the best places to find the fluffiest pancakes, crispiest bacon, best breakfast sandwiches and, of course, the booziest Bloody Mary’s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Veggie Burger#Hamburger#American Cheese#Pepper Jack Cheese#Food Drink#Great Burgers#Hopdoddy Burger Bar#El Diablo#Bacon Cheddar Burger#The Mushroom Brie Burger#Chef Bowers
checkoutdfw.com

3 new restaurants in Flower Mound you should try

A variety of new businesses have opened up in the past month that you may want to try. Here's a look at what to know:. The original owners of The Table now opened Chandler's, which features new American cuisine with global influences. They have an impressive drink menu and a menu with favorites like steak frittes and cajun pasta.
Local Profile

Top 9 Eateries For An Adult Playdate Before Summer Ends

Sometimes you don’t want to choose between going out to dinner or having fun with the gang. Cue these nine eateries where you can do both. Hurry up! Summer’s slipping away. Nerdvana. 5757 Main Street #112 & #111, Frisco. In what world do Candyland and Mario Kart serve...
ntdaily.com

Coco Shrimp brings a taste of Hawaii to Denton

What was originally served out of an ambulance-turned-food truck is now passed around tables at multiple brick-and-mortar locations. The road for the seafood chain restaurant, Coco Shrimp, will soon lead to Denton, where it will open its fourth restaurant this fall. The fast-casual eatery is expected to open in late...
DENTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
InsideHook

The 5 Best New Texas Restaurants, Including an Italian Joint That Steals Your Phone

First, some bad news: It’s still summer, and therefore too hot to venture outside. The good news: a handful of new restaurants are giving us some very compelling reasons to stay indoors — because that’s where they keep the rigatoni, wagyu steaks and lobster ceviche. To that end, here are five of the most exciting new restaurants in Texas, from Houston to Dallas to Wimberley.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

The 10 Best Rooftop Bars in Dallas for an Elevated Drink

Upside West Village, Canopy's rooftop bar, has an amazing view of downtown Dallas. (Courtesy of Upside) When the weather is cooperating, our city is prime for al fresco drinking. You can find a great rooftop bar in a number of Dallas neighborhoods, but we’ve managed to narrow it down to our absolute favorites.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

The Best Oktoberfests in North Texas For Biers, Brats, and Polka

Oktoberfest has always been a welcome fall harbinger. And this year, the annual celebrations for biers, brats, and polka begin as early as September 15. So get your lederhosen and steins ready and raise a cold one to the best Oktoberfests in North Texas this fall. Addison Oktoberfest. From September...
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Taqueria Finds a New Home, Again

One of Dallas’ most treasured taquerias has found a new home in Oak Cliff. Trompo will make its triumphant return to the neighborhood, moving into the property at 337 W. Jefferson Blvd. To celebrate, owner Luis Olvera is hosting a pop-up at 626. W. Davis St on Thursday, August...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Hirsch’s Meats – An Old-School Butcher Who’s a Cut Above

Hirsch’s Meats in Plano is a throwback to an era of dedicated food shops, before the big box supermarkets took over the landscape. It’s an old-school butcher shop, but without the sawdust on the floor. The only butcher many people may be familiar with is Sam the Butcher from old Brady Brunch show, and while we have nothing against Alice’s beau and occasional bowling partner, a good butcher and meat market deserve to be more a part of consumers' lives than simply a nostalgic memory from saccharine sitcoms.

Comments / 0

Community Policy