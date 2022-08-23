ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kindness Club

Saturday, September 3, 2-3 p.m. Thursday, September 15, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Help us spread some kindness in Burleson! We will be decorating signs to cheer on the runners participating in the Be Healthy Burleson 5k. We hope you can join us!
