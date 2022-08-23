Read full article on original website
Related
orangefizz.net
Syracuse Football’s Most Important Players: #3 Mikel Jones
The top three are upon us. In our countdown of the most important players for Syracuse football in 2022, we’ve seen offensive skill position players, defensive backs, offensive linemen, and a super utility player. But, let’s go back to the defensive side of the ball, and the guy who is probably the leader of the defense, Mikel Jones.
orangefizz.net
Fizz Five 8/27: SU Basketball’s Recruiting, SU-Louisville Football Preview, Sean Tucker’s Expectations
Cameron Ezeir and Carter Bainbridge chop it up about Syracuse football prior to next week’s season opener against Louisville. Plus, the two discuss the expectations surrounding Sean Tucker and SU basketball makes a cameo.
Comments / 0