Syracuse Football’s Most Important Players: #3 Mikel Jones

The top three are upon us. In our countdown of the most important players for Syracuse football in 2022, we’ve seen offensive skill position players, defensive backs, offensive linemen, and a super utility player. But, let’s go back to the defensive side of the ball, and the guy who is probably the leader of the defense, Mikel Jones.
