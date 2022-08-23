Read full article on original website
DIY Photography
Apple users – Stop using AirPrint to print your photos
This is something that’s never even occurred to me, but then, not being a Mac user, it wouldn’t. For those that don’t know, Mac users have this thing called AirPrint. It’s basically a service that allows you to send stuff straight to your printer over WiFi without even having to download and install a driver. It just works. I’ve used it in the past during my iPhone days to print PDFs with a regular mono laser printer and it’s a fantastic feature.
The Windows Club
Best free Portable Image Editor software for Windows 11/10
In this article, we will see some best free Portable Image Editor software for Windows 11/10. Portable software does not require installation on a PC. You can run the portable software on any computer by double-clicking on the application file. This is the biggest advantage of portable software. If you are looking for such software that lets you edit photos or images without installing it on your system, this list of free portable image editing software will be helpful for you.
Fstoppers
Can This $69 Lens Produce Worthwhile Images?
Most of the time, a worthwhile lens is going to cost you at least several hundred dollars, if not somewhere in the thousands. So, the prospect of a $69 lens is certainly intriguing. Can it produce worthwhile images, though? This excellent video review takes a look at the TTArtisan 50mm f/2 and the kind of performance and image quality you can expect from it in real-world usage.
makeuseof.com
The 7 Best Screen Recording Programs for Windows
Until recent years, recording your computer screen was a very complicated process that required expertise to get right. However, with video games becoming more mainstream and streaming becoming a lucrative income source, screen recording software has become more accessible and beginner-friendly. Screen recording is a performance intensive-process that can slow...
Best cameras for photos and videos 2022
Here are the best cameras for photography and video shooting on the market today.
Audio Technica AT2020USB-X cardioid condenser USB mic meets the needs of content creators
Produce your best content yet with the Audio Technica AT2020USB-X cardioid condenser USB microphone. This microphone suits all your needs for streaming, podcasting, recording music, gaming, and video recording. Additionally, it comes with the convenience of a plug-and-play USB-C operation with a custom desk stand. It also comes with a high-resolution A/D convertor for natural sound reproduction. This high-quality microphone also works for recording music at home by using directional pickup (cardioid). It keeps the focus on your voice or another chosen sound source. Thanks to the built-in headphone jack with volume control, it lets you directly monitor the microphone signal with no delay. So, whether you want to enhance your podcasts or YouTube videos, this USB microphone is a great choice for your setup.
Streamlining 3D Animation Creation via Rigging
I dare say there are two types of people in this world: people who love Toy Story and people who have not watched it. Well, this is just the opinion of a huge fan of the animation film. When I was a child, I always dreamed of having toys that could move and play with me, like my own Buzz Lightyear. Thanks to a fancy technique called rigging, I can now bring my toys to life, albeit I'm probably too old for them now.
The best Google Photos editing tips and tricks
Google Photos started as the default gallery app on Android and eventually became a one-stop solution to back up media files, edit images and videos, and create beautiful memories. Google Photos' editing capabilities have evolved to a stage where the majority won't need a separate photo editing app to make small tweaks.
Fstoppers
Can This Sub-$200 85mm Lens Produce Professional Images?
An 85mm lens with a wide maximum aperture is one of the most popular options on the market, particularly useful for portrait and wedding photographers who want a flattering focal length and narrow depth of field. That being said, such lenses can cost well north of $2,000. This is what makes the Meike 85mm f/1.8 so compelling, with a sub-$200 price tag that still includes autofocus. This great video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in usage.
Fstoppers
How You Should Edit Your Landscape Photos
Rarely is a compelling landscape photo made entirely in camera; the majority of such images require at least some degree of editing to be complete, and this is your chance to show off both your technique and your creative vision. So, how do you actually approach the edit? This fantastic video tutorial features an experienced landscape photographer discussing how to edit your images properly.
Android Authority
How to screen record on iPhone or iPad
You don't need any third-party apps. Screen recording is a nifty feature, and it’s easily accessible on your iPhone and iPad as well. You don’t need any third-party app, as this feature comes built right into iOS and iPadOS. There are a couple of easy steps involved. Here’s how to screen record on iPhone or iPad.
Cult of Mac
Quickly turn your website into a sleek iOS app with this highly rated tool
With the rising excitement around iOS 16, now’s an excellent time to launch your own app. But you don’t need programming experience, or a mobile developer on your payroll, to get your idea off the ground. All you need is an active website and AppMySite. This mobile app...
pocketnow.com
How to customize your iPhone home screen and lockscreen on iOS
IOS 16 introduced a lot of new features, namely the option to customize your lock screen. Aryan, from Pocketnow, went hands-on with the latest features and explained them in detail. iPhones were never known to be customizable, but that appears to be changing slowly, as Apple introduced widgets in iOS 14, and the company is continuously adding small touches to offer even more options.
Android Authority
How to save Outlook emails as PDFs
The PDF is probably the most useful file format for disseminating information. Outlook is a widely used email program for office communication, popular for its scheduling and storage options. And with its small file size and universal compatibility, the PDF file format is probably the most useful file format for disseminating information. You can save a lot of storage space on your computer, consolidate many similar documents in the same file and, if you need to print hard copies, save paper and ink if you know how to save Outlook emails as PDFs. The way it’s done is slightly unusual, however, so follow these instructions closely.
Spektrem Effects Motion Filter Review: Make Your Photos Fun
There aren’t enough companies working to make photography less sterile. While camera and lens manufacturers try to make photography products more and more sterile, they do the opposite for the cinema world. In truth, it should be flipped around. And that’s why I’m a huge fan of the Spektrem Effects motion filter. This filter helps create a unique look in-camera by helping you experiment and try new things. No photographer needs to sit and do all the things the industry has told us we need to do to make a better photo. Instead, you can just do it right in-camera.
After months on mobile, Google Chrome's RSS reader is finally making it to desktop
Feed readers are your one-stop shop for collecting headlines from all over your favorite publications for easy perusal. In October, Google Chrome brought in an RSS feed reader — years after the demise of Google Reader — for Android and, shortly after, iOS. A desktop client was, unfortunately, a long ways to go. But there's some hope that we may be nearing the end of that line.
PC Magazine
Pump Up the Volume With 20% Off JBL's Endurance Peak II Earbuds
Whether hiking the Pacific Crest Trail or tackling the gym's rowing machine, don't forget to pack a pair of JBL's Endurance Peak II earbuds, which are on sale now for 20% off(Opens in a new window). Available in black, blue, or white, the true wireless earbuds feature a waterproof fit,...
PC Magazine
Google's Test Kitchen App Asks You Talk to AI About Dogs
Google is opening up its LaMDA conversational AI model to select US Android users. LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications) debuted last year as a prototype AI system capable of deciphering a conversation's intent. It examines words in a sentence or paragraph to predict what will come next, generating long, open-ended conversations on potentially any topic.
PETS・
PC Magazine
Save $300 on a Lifetime of Babbel Language Learning
Learning a new language can open doors in your career and personal life, and language learning apps have made it easy for even the busiest of professionals. Babbel shines through as a truly elite language learning system. And now that it's on sale for 60% off the retail cost, there's never been a better time to try it for yourself.
Apple Insider
Nikon Z 30 review: The social media & video creator's camera
Nikon's mirrorless lineup continues to grow as the company has formally discontinued the future development of its DSLR line. The Z 30 sits at the bottom of the lineup, making it enticing to beginners while also catering to online social video. This marks the third APS-C camera Nikon makes, coming...
