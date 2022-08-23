Produce your best content yet with the Audio Technica AT2020USB-X cardioid condenser USB microphone. This microphone suits all your needs for streaming, podcasting, recording music, gaming, and video recording. Additionally, it comes with the convenience of a plug-and-play USB-C operation with a custom desk stand. It also comes with a high-resolution A/D convertor for natural sound reproduction. This high-quality microphone also works for recording music at home by using directional pickup (cardioid). It keeps the focus on your voice or another chosen sound source. Thanks to the built-in headphone jack with volume control, it lets you directly monitor the microphone signal with no delay. So, whether you want to enhance your podcasts or YouTube videos, this USB microphone is a great choice for your setup.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO