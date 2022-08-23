ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Jensen Visits St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Republican Gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen visited St. Cloud Wednesday. The St. Cloud Chamber of Commerce played host to the Jensen campaign, giving local business leaders an opportunity to ask questions. Jensen says businesses across the state worry about taxes, regulation, and inflation, but labor is on the...
New Program Helps Schools Buy Local

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- A new agreement will allow more schools to buy locally. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service has signed an agreement to provide almost $3.5 million for Minnesota schools to help buy more food locally. USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester...
2022 Minnesota State Fair Deals & Discounts

$12 for Kids 5-12 Seniors Day (Monday, 8/29):. Military Appreciation Day (Tuesday 8/30): Discounted admission for active military, their spouses and kids; retired military and their spouses; and military veterans and their spouses. Requires valid documentation of service. $12 for Adults 13-64 $12 for Seniors 65+. $12 for Kids 5-12.
MN Expands Access to School Lunch

ST. PAUL -- As students and their families get ready for school this fall, Governor Walz has announced a way to expand school meals to more students. Direct certification is a pilot program by the United States Department of Agriculture where students on Medicaid will be automatically enrolled or re-enrolled for free meals at school. Minnesota is one of eight states to participate in the pilot program.
Mayor Kleis Addresses “Red Light Runner” Issue in St. Cloud

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined me on WJON this week. He addressed many concerns from St. Cloud residents. A listener wanted to know if St. Cloud could adopt red light cameras to help deter drivers from running red lights. Kleis is in favor of red light cameras but the city cannot implement this because the state doesn't allow it. Law enforcement needs to view these violations for people to be ticketed.
5 Bizarre Attractions in Minnesota

We all talked about the common attractions in Minnesota. Whether you like them, or think they are actually tourist attractions or not, others (people from other states/countries) think that they are. We are talking about the Mall of America (I think it's a little weird that people think of a giant mall as a tourist attraction) and places like Valleyfair or events like the Ren Fest or the Minnesota State Fair.
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

