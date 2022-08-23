Read full article on original website
Annual Minnesota Minimum Wage Increases Set for January 1st
ST. PAUL -- Minnesota's minimum wage will increase by 2.5 percent on January 1st. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry says the current large-employer wage of $10.33 will increase by 26 cents to $10.59 an hour. Large employers have annual gross revenues of $500,000 or more. Small employers will...
Jensen Visits St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- Republican Gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen visited St. Cloud Wednesday. The St. Cloud Chamber of Commerce played host to the Jensen campaign, giving local business leaders an opportunity to ask questions. Jensen says businesses across the state worry about taxes, regulation, and inflation, but labor is on the...
Why Do Some People In The St Cloud Area Think This Is Okay?
Maybe it's always been a problem but I've just seem to notice it more in the last few years. People just dumping their trash wherever it may be convenient for them and mostly it's in the streets, parking lots, etc. The person that posted this picture on Facebook, took the...
New Program Helps Schools Buy Local
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- A new agreement will allow more schools to buy locally. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service has signed an agreement to provide almost $3.5 million for Minnesota schools to help buy more food locally. USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester...
2022 Minnesota State Fair Deals & Discounts
$12 for Kids 5-12 Seniors Day (Monday, 8/29):. Military Appreciation Day (Tuesday 8/30): Discounted admission for active military, their spouses and kids; retired military and their spouses; and military veterans and their spouses. Requires valid documentation of service. $12 for Adults 13-64 $12 for Seniors 65+. $12 for Kids 5-12.
507 Area Code Running Out of Numbers, New Area Code Coming Soon
Regulators say they are running out of numbers in the 507 area code, saying that a new area code is likely on the way for southern Minnesota. 612 and 218 were Minnesota's first area codes, with 507 being added in 1954. Since then we've added 320, 651, 952, and 763.
MN Expands Access to School Lunch
ST. PAUL -- As students and their families get ready for school this fall, Governor Walz has announced a way to expand school meals to more students. Direct certification is a pilot program by the United States Department of Agriculture where students on Medicaid will be automatically enrolled or re-enrolled for free meals at school. Minnesota is one of eight states to participate in the pilot program.
First Ever “Cloud Coffee Festival” Coming to St. Cloud in September
Calling all coffee lovers! Six local coffee shops in Central Minnesota are joining together to host the region’s first coffee festival, set for Saturday, Sept. 24, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Cloud Coffee Fest is taking place at Kinder Coffee Lab on Cooper Ave in St. Cloud and will showcase some of the most popular coffee drinks from the featured coffee shops.
Mayor Kleis Addresses “Red Light Runner” Issue in St. Cloud
St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined me on WJON this week. He addressed many concerns from St. Cloud residents. A listener wanted to know if St. Cloud could adopt red light cameras to help deter drivers from running red lights. Kleis is in favor of red light cameras but the city cannot implement this because the state doesn't allow it. Law enforcement needs to view these violations for people to be ticketed.
What’s The Lamest Tourist Attraction In Minnesota?
I must admit, I thought for quite a while trying to figure out what the worst attraction in Minnesota might be. I thought of thinks like the Paul Bunyan Statue, or maybe something like the Hamm's Brewery, but nope. Someone actually took the time to come up with the worst...
Will This “Overrated” State Fair Vendor Clear a $1M Again This Year?
The Minnesota State Fair begins this week. Attendance is expected to be back at pre-pandemic levels. And they are still looking for some workers. So, if you are at least 15 years old, you can work at the fair. Check their website for details on how you can apply. Last...
5 Bizarre Attractions in Minnesota
We all talked about the common attractions in Minnesota. Whether you like them, or think they are actually tourist attractions or not, others (people from other states/countries) think that they are. We are talking about the Mall of America (I think it's a little weird that people think of a giant mall as a tourist attraction) and places like Valleyfair or events like the Ren Fest or the Minnesota State Fair.
Stay in this “Shire in the Woods” Airbnb an Hour & a Half from St. Cloud
Are you a fan of the J.R.R. Tolkien books? This airbnb has the feeling of something from some of his stories. This Airbnb is the Loft of the Shire in the Woods. They are a grouping of cabins in McGrath, Minnesota. McGrath is about an hour and half North of St. Cloud near Brainerd lakes area.
Catholic Charities Stressing Need for More Volunteers
ST. CLOUD -- The struggle continues for many non-profits trying to find enough volunteers. Michelle Rutka is with Catholic Charities in St. Cloud. She says not only has the pandemic caused many volunteers to step away, but inflation has increased the demand for their services. We've seen numbers for our...
Authorities Investigating Storage Building Fire on Highway 10
ST. CLOUD -- Authorities are investigating a fire that destroyed a storage shed in St. Cloud. The St. Cloud Police Department says shortly after 5:00 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to a storage building on fire at 510 Highway 10 South. Officials say the shed was fully engulfed, and the flames had also spread to the outside of the nearby main building.
VIDEO: Fly Around This Beautiful Minnesota Cathedral
The Cathedral of Saint Paul has been standing for over 100 years and is one of two domed buildings in the city of St. Paul, Minnesota. The other domed building is the nearby Minnesota State Capitol. The Cathedral was built between the years 1906 and 1915 for a total budget...
They’ve Got Minnesota State Fair Spirit, Yes They Do, Do YOU?
Minnesota State Fair days are here and this girl could not be more excited, I'm dancing in my chair excited right now!. It's an event I have loved since the first time I was there at the age of 13 and won a free trip with 4-H. That's right, I was in 4-H and it was a BLAST!
Chauvin Moved to Arizona Federal Pen in George Floyd Killing
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Derek Chauvin has been moved from a Minnesota state prison where he was often held in solitary confinement to a medium-security federal prison in Arizona, where the former police officer convicted in George Floyd's killing may be held under less restrictive conditions. Chauvin was taken from a...
Fly Away From of Minnesota for Only $49 This Fall
Sun Country Airlines promotional emails can feel a bit torturous at times. You go to check your inbox and see an email for a trip to a fun place, but you're stuck behind a desk. At least they provide a good opportunity to daydream. Sun Country's latest offer includes $49...
What’s the Difference Between Corn Dogs & Pronto Pups at the Minnesota State Fair?
For a long time I assumed that the terms 'corn dog' and 'pronto pup' were interchangeable (and I love them both), but hold everything -- the dogs and pups are two completely different foods (kind of). The well known 'Pronto Pup' booths at the Minnesota State Fair read, "America's original...
