Why Do Some People In The St Cloud Area Think This Is Okay?
Maybe it's always been a problem but I've just seem to notice it more in the last few years. People just dumping their trash wherever it may be convenient for them and mostly it's in the streets, parking lots, etc. The person that posted this picture on Facebook, took the...
How To Get Discounted Tickets For Central Minnesota’s Favorite Halloween Haunts
It's almost orchard/haunted trail season in central Minnesota! There are a number of spooky and/or family friendly events in the area and The Value Connection can get you into them at a discounted price (while they last)!. 1. HARVEST OF HORROR (In St. Augusta) The Harvest of Horror is located...
First Ever “Cloud Coffee Festival” Coming to St. Cloud in September
Calling all coffee lovers! Six local coffee shops in Central Minnesota are joining together to host the region’s first coffee festival, set for Saturday, Sept. 24, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Cloud Coffee Fest is taking place at Kinder Coffee Lab on Cooper Ave in St. Cloud and will showcase some of the most popular coffee drinks from the featured coffee shops.
Meet Miss Minnesota USA – Madeline Helget from Clearwater [INTERVIEW]
This week I had the opportunity to meet Miss Minnesota USA 2022, Madeline Helget from Clearwater. Madeline was crowned back in May and will be the reigning Miss until next spring when the next pageant takes place. Growing up with two brothers, Madeline's mom got her into pageants to try...
5 Bizarre Attractions in Minnesota
We all talked about the common attractions in Minnesota. Whether you like them, or think they are actually tourist attractions or not, others (people from other states/countries) think that they are. We are talking about the Mall of America (I think it's a little weird that people think of a giant mall as a tourist attraction) and places like Valleyfair or events like the Ren Fest or the Minnesota State Fair.
What’s The Lamest Tourist Attraction In Minnesota?
I must admit, I thought for quite a while trying to figure out what the worst attraction in Minnesota might be. I thought of thinks like the Paul Bunyan Statue, or maybe something like the Hamm's Brewery, but nope. Someone actually took the time to come up with the worst...
Stay in this “Shire in the Woods” Airbnb an Hour & a Half from St. Cloud
Are you a fan of the J.R.R. Tolkien books? This airbnb has the feeling of something from some of his stories. This Airbnb is the Loft of the Shire in the Woods. They are a grouping of cabins in McGrath, Minnesota. McGrath is about an hour and half North of St. Cloud near Brainerd lakes area.
It’s Time for All Things Pumpkin at Minnesota Based Caribou Coffee
I'm not sure I'm on board with the whole Pumpkin Spice Latte craze that happens every year... in the Fall. Actually, if it was Fall, or Autumn (whichever you prefer) then I would be more on board. But when it's still August and here comes the Fall coffees, foods and everything you can imagine pumpkin spice, it seems a bit early. Rushing the season, as they say.
Slim Chickens Restaurant Confirmed for St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud is getting a Slim Chickens restaurant. Back in September, we learned the Letnes Restaurant Group had planned to open 13 new Slim Chickens restaurants with locations in cities throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa. Now the group confirms one of those locations will be here in...
The Live Fish Cam at the Minnesota State Fair is Streaming 24/7
It's the best 12 days of the year, the Minnesota State Fair! It's no secret that I am a total nerd for the State Fair. I love the food, the activities, the people watching, the animals, the fair is just the absolute best. One of my favorite things is the...
69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way Winner Announced
ST. PAUL -- A new Princess Kay of the Milky Way has been crowned. Rachel Rynda from Le Sueur County is the 69th Princess Kay. She will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2,100 Minnesota dairy farm families. Ten county dairy princesses from throughout Minnesota competed for the...
The Hotter It Gets The Louder They Get…4 Tips To Quiet Cicadas In Minnesota
This is about the time of year you start to notice a loud noise during the day, and into the evening. That loud 'screaming' noise is a cicada, and they are back again this year. But if you are looking for some ways to lessen the noise, here are some tips to keep them away from your windows.
Inflation Affecting Vendors & Pricing At Minnesota State Fair
The Minnesota great get-together is here! Boy, that summer went fast, didn't it? This should come as no surprise, but inflation is affecting the Minnesota State Fair. Vendors have been faced with problems from price increases on ingredients, to not being able to find some items they need because of supply chain issues.
8 Great Hiking Trails Around Minnesota
Soon, whether we like it or not, the Fall colors will be in full force and it's great to get outside and hike around and check out what nature has to offer. There are so many walking/hiking trails around the state. There are 67 state parks. That's quite a lot, not complaining at all. But if you'd like to get out and get some exercise without feeling like you are just exercising, this is the way to do it... walking/hiking trails.
Annual Art Festival Returns to St. Joseph in Full Force [PHOTOS]
ST. JOSEPH -- Central Minnesota artists of every kind were on display in downtown St. Joseph this weekend. The annual Millstream Arts Festival returned in full force on College Avenue Sunday. The event featured the work of about 60 local artists covering mediums from painting and pottery to woodworking and...
Sauk Rapids Tornado that Made St. Cloud the “Big City”
I hate tornados. They honestly scare the crap out of me. But with that said, I've never had to experience one first hand. Thank God! I never want to either. Especially when you see and hear about the devastation that they can cause. There was a HUGE tornado back in...
This Minnesota Liquor Store Is Selling A 1,800+ Can Case Of Beer
With summer starting to wind down (I mean don'tcha know the State Fair starts tomorrow!) you might be looking at your summer bucket list and realizing you are running out of time to accomplish everything you set out to achieve. Well I've got good news, if buying a 1,800+ can case of beer was on your list, I found a Minnesota liquor store offering one!
Mayor Kleis Addresses “Red Light Runner” Issue in St. Cloud
St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined me on WJON this week. He addressed many concerns from St. Cloud residents. A listener wanted to know if St. Cloud could adopt red light cameras to help deter drivers from running red lights. Kleis is in favor of red light cameras but the city cannot implement this because the state doesn't allow it. Law enforcement needs to view these violations for people to be ticketed.
Jensen Visits St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- Republican Gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen visited St. Cloud Wednesday. The St. Cloud Chamber of Commerce played host to the Jensen campaign, giving local business leaders an opportunity to ask questions. Jensen says businesses across the state worry about taxes, regulation, and inflation, but labor is on the...
The Weekender: Millstream Arts Festival, Comedy Show and More!
ST. CLOUD -- As the summer comes to an end get out and enjoy what fun activities remain. Hear live music at the Rock the Riverside concert series, take the kids to a movie under the stars in St. Joseph, get some laughs at Silly Beaver Comedy night, check out the Millstream Arts Festival, and enjoy music in the park in Clearwater. Read more in The Weekender!
