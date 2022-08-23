ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn’s Marsha P. Johnson Park to get new ‘ornamental’ entrance

All renderings courtesy of NY State Parks on Flickr. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday revealed the design of a new gateway to Williamsburg’s Marsha P. Johnson State Park. Located at the Kent Avenue and North Eighth Street entrance, the ornamental entrance is meant to “communicate Marsha P. Johnson’s spirit and legacy” while complementing the park and surrounding neighborhood. The design of the gateway will continue through the fall of 2022 and construction is expected next year.
Asking $3.2M, a rare pair of townhouses on Brooklyn’s quaint ‘secret’ block with tiny doors

New York City never runs out of surprises, and some of the best ones are hidden in plain sight. Dennett Place in Carroll Gardens is just such a hidden surprise. The fun-sized block near the Gowanus Canal is lined with equally diminutive townhouses, each with a miniature “hobbit door.” Though the neighborhood has changed, the block still has the look of a quaint European alleyway and the charm of a tight-knit community–though no one seems to know what the half-pint doors are for. The homes here don’t change hands often, but a pair of multi-family townhouses at 14 and 16 Dennett Place is on the market for the first time in 100 years, asking $3.2 million for both.
