What Are The Five Most Popular Chain Restaurants in Texas?
If you are new to Texas, you need to know what you are in for as far as chain restaurants that are in Texas, and which ones are the most popular with Texans too. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the most popular chain restaurant in Texas is... 1. Chili's Grill...
October 15th is a Big Day for Both Tyler and Kilgore, TX
As soon as the weather allows us to get outside in East Texas, we all jump at the opportunity. And let’s be honest we have some really fun events to look forward to that are coming up soon including Movies in the Park hosted by Tyler Parks and Rec., a variety of farmer’s markets, and no one can forget the inaugural Rose City Music Festival on October 8th. But on October 15th make sure you don’t put anything else on your calendar as there are some pretty big events taking place in Tyler and in Kilgore, you won’t want to miss either of them.
Viral TikTok says only true Texans know where this Whataburger is located
If you know, you know.
Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Erick Martinez, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and William Eugene Bird, of Austin, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering […]
The Top 5 Dumbest Things Non-Texans Ask About Texas
There are just some things people that are not from Texas just don't get, and movies and TV shows haven't helped out either. Here are some of the stupidest things I have been asked by people not familiar with Texas. "Do you have an oil well in your backyard?" -...
The Most Humid City In Texas Might Surprise You
House Method compiled a list of the most humid cities in the U.S.
Texas' trigger law goes into effect Thursday. Here's what you need to know.
TEXAS, USA — Thursday is a big day in the fight over abortion as Texas’s trigger law officially takes effect. The last time abortion was fully banned in Texas was nearly 50 years ago in 1973, before Roe v Wade. Come Thursday, abortion will be nearly fully banned once again.
The Longest Car Wash In Texas Is A Football Field Long!
I guess we should not be surprised that the longest car wash in the world is here in Texas! And, we also should not be surprised that it's at a Buc-ee's! Makes so much sense. I knew they had a pretty big car wash, but I really didn't know it was known as the LARGEST!
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Photos: Flash Flooding in Texas Forces Road Closures and High-Water Rescues
Residents in the area of Dallas, Texas are recovering from torrential rains and floodwaters that inundated entire neighborhoods and roads and prompted dozens of high-water rescues this week. Photos and video footage show firefighters rescuing residents from flooded homes and people escaping and swimming away from inundated vehicles. Gov. Greg...
Dry pastures force Texas ranchers to slaughter ever more cows
CROCKETT, Texas — With almost all of Texas in drought, ranchers are sending ever more cattle off to slaughter, a trend likely to increase beef prices over the long term due to dwindling supply from the largest cattle region in the United States. Since mid-July, more than 93% of...
Hurricane Harvey: Experts remember one of Texas’ worst storms 5 years later
Despite the Category 4 status, it was the rain and not the winds that caused the most problems.
This is the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Shreveport and It’s Epic
This house has so many unique touches, it's like a real-life Pinterest board! Seriously, you won't believe it until you see it!. This home, located at 433 Railsback Road in Shreveport, is the most expensive home on the market in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA area right now at $3,850,000. This house is huge, sporting 10,445 square feet of living space, bringing it to $369 per square foot!
KVUE
Battleship Texas finally has a date set to leave La Porte home
LA PORTE, Texas — Battleship Texas finally has a set date to sail from its La Porte home. Initially, the historic ship was scheduled to be towed to the Gulf Copper Shipyard in Galveston for necessary repairs in mid-August. Those plans were pushed back to Wednesday, Aug. 31. While...
Howdy! Is This The Most TEXAS McDonald’s IN Texas?
Sometimes you can look at restaurants or fast food places and know exactly where they are located. That's pretty much the case with this McDonald's in Texas. There is no question that this McDonald's is definitely a TEXAS McDonald's!. THIS MCDONALD'S IS IN WEATHERFORD, TEXAS. Address: 2407 S Main St,...
Check Out This Beautiful $6 Million Home For Sale In The Wealthiest City In Texas!
Ever wondered what the wealthiest city in Texas is? First of all, what constitutes a city being 'wealthy?' Do you have to be a neighbor to some of Texas' finest? George Strait who happens to live in Texas. Actor Matthew McConaughey who has a home somewhere here in our great state? I doubt either of the two are factors but I will tell you that as of this year, the wealthiest city in Texas is Southlake, Texas. However not only is it the wealthiest in the Lonestar State, but it also holds the honor of being #1 in the US!
Burn Bans Being Lifted In East Texas Thanks To Plentiful Rainfall
The first two-thirds of summer 2022 in East Texas has been a brutal one. Thanks, or no thanks, to the infamous 'heat dome', East Texans have been sweltering in the heat and humidity with temperatures hovering at or above one hundred degrees for days upon end. Thankfully it seems as if that weather phenomenon has moved on, at least for now.
Welcome Thor! The Newest Member of the Texarkana Texas Police Department
It's a good day for the Texarkana Texas Police Department as they announced the addition of a brand new member to the police department. Thor is a new K-9 and he is a handsome boy. The TTPD made the announcement on its Facebook page. Thor is a full-blooded Dutch Sheppard...
Texas football legend dies, family says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Permian High School football legend Coach Gary Gaines, 73, died Monday following a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, the family said in a statement. The football giant joined the coaching staff at Permian in 1979 where he served as assistant coach under then head coach John...
KWTX
Central Texas boy scout leads effort to restore abandoned cemetery dating back 175 years
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas Boy Scout whose family uncovered a forgotten and overgrown cemetery dating back nearly 175 years has cleaned it up and restored it for an Eagle Scout project with the help of Central Texas individuals and businesses. Tyler Blakemore, 17, a junior at West...
Texas Amber Alert discontinued for 1-year-old Sailor Tucker
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - A Texas Amber Alert was issued out of Austin for 1-year-old Sailor Tucker the morning of Aug. 24, but was discontinued by evening. The alert was sent out at 11:15 a.m. on Aug. 24. It said the child was wearing a teal pajama top with teal mermaid shorts. Tucker has brown eyes and light brown/dirty blonde hair. At the time of the alert, law enforcement said they believed Tucker is in danger and identified a suspect -- Jessica Skelton, 22. Police didn't say what, if any relationship Skelton has to the missing child.
Comments / 0