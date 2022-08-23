The Paris Rotary Club applied for and was awarded a matching grant to complete a community service project during the summer of 2022. The CAP (Community Assistance Program) Grant was available through Rotary District 6060. The proposed project was to purchase a new pitching machine, baseballs, softballs, and a ball caddy for the Paris Summer Rec League. The League supports kids from the Paris, Holliday, and Madison areas. In 2022 the League had around 240 kids participate on 18 teams, not counting the visiting teams who came to play. The League is one of the major sources of summer activity and exercise for kids in the community. "The Paris Summer Rec League is a great asset to our community. It takes a lot of work, from those who organize the teams and schedule, to those who prepare and maintain the fields, and all the coaches who volunteer their time. We want to give a big thanks to those individuals for fostering a great program for our youth. Hopefully this equipment will last a long time and serve many kids in our area for years to come." Brandon Graupman, President-Paris Rotary Club.

PARIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO