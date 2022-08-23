​At the Aug. 23, 2022 Board of County Commissioners meeting, the board took the following action:. Administration – approved the preliminary reading and permission to advertise for a public hearing amending the Palm Beach County Code regarding notice of termination of residential tenancies and notice requirements for rental payment increases on Sept. 13, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. This modification amends Sections 14-81 and 14-82 of the Palm Beach County Code to require a 60-day written notification for either non-renewal of a residential lease, termination of a residential lease, or an increase of the rental rate by more than 5% for tenancies of a specific duration under Section 83.575(1), Florida Statutes, or for tenancies without a specific term under 83.57(1) through (3), Florida Statutes. This ordinance shall apply in unincorporated and incorporated areas of Palm Beach County, subject to certain limitations.

