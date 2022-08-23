Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denton Has Found Its New Police ChiefLarry LeaseDenton, TX
The Rooster Who Lived 18 Months Without a HeadAndrei TapalagaFruita, CO
These Colorado-Grown Produce Items Are a Must-Try This SeasonColorado JillPalisade, CO
Sunset Mesa case: Shirley Koch's sentence hearing delayedLavinia ThompsonMesa, CO
Sunset Mesa plea deals accepted, sentencing hearings delayedLavinia ThompsonMontrose, CO
Related
Grand Junction Colorado Selected As Second Best American City For Retirement
Grand Junction, Colorado is receiving some national attention after being named the second best American city for retirement. Grand Junction Makes List of Standout Retirement Communities. Kiplinger, a publisher of business forecasts and financial advice has selected 7 standout places to retire in the U.S. and Grand Junction comes in...
How You Can Visit A Colorado State Park For Free Anytime
If you are on a tight budget and you love the outdoors, there is an easy way you can enjoy Colorado state parks for free. Colorado Has 42 State Parks You Can Visit For Free. There are 42 state parks in Colorado and free days are offered occasionally throughout the year. But, there is a way you can visit a state park for free -- even if it's not on the "free" day. That could be something as close at Highline Lake or the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park, or something far away like Jackson Lake or Lake Pueblo on the front range.
Take a Drive Down Colorado’s Devil Highway Route 666
Plans for U.S. Route 66 were finalized on November 11th, 1926. This road was given the name 'Main Street of America', and connected the cities of Chicago, Illinois to Los Angeles, California. Several extensions were added to America's Route 66 in the early stages. The 6th extension added to the...
Tour a Grand Junction Home You Could Own for Less than $50k
These days, it's difficult to find any kind of home for less than $50,000. In fact, in many cases, it takes $50,000 or more just to be able to afford a brand new car nowadays. Curious, I did a little digging and was able to find a total of two homes in Grand Junction that are currently for sale and have asking prices that are less than $50,000. One of these homes, interestingly, is listed for $1 (a price even I can afford) but I'm sure there was some catch.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KJCT8
Colorado State Patrol reports over 14,000 calls this year reporting impaired driving
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado State Patrol announced Thursday that it has received over 14,370 calls reporting impaired driving since January. “Every week troopers get called to investigate horrific crashes around our state from impaired drivers who are unable to navigate turns or weave in and out of their lane. These drivers destroy families as well as their own futures,” stated Chief Matthew C. Packard, Colorado State Patrol. “Driving intoxicated is literally courting disaster.”
Collbran Colorado Cemetery With Memorials Dating Back to 1837
The next time you visit Western Colorado's Grand Mesa, take a moment to visit the Cedar Crest Cemetery near Collbran. Take a look around and you'll find several graves dating back to the mid-1800s. This site is part of the Collbran Cemetery District, consisting of the Eagalite, Cedar Crest, and...
nbc11news.com
Mesa County Clerk & Recorder Tina Peters is suing every other clerk & recorder in the state
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Embattled Mesa County Clerk & Recorder Tina Peters is suing Secretary of State Jena Griswold, as well as every other county clerk & recorder in the State of Colorado. In documents obtained by KKCO 11, Peters lists several demands. She asks the court to order...
KJCT8
Historic building in Montrose will transform into boutique hotel
MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - One of oldest downtown buildings in Montrose will transform into a boutique hotel to shelter visitors from across the world. The former Knights of Pythias building, or “KP” building, is set to commence remodeling and repairs in November. In 2012, a devastating fire caused the building to become uninhabitable. It has sat vacant since.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc11news.com
Final Fruita Food and Brews
FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) - The final Food and Brews in Fruita will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022. This party on Friday in Fruita will have food trucks, beer from several breweries, horse carriage rides, a bounce house, live music, dancing, and local art on display to browse and purchase.
It’s a Peachy Day on the Western Slope
Gather your Palisade peaches and bake some delicious peach pie for National Peach Pie Day!
Custom Built Grand Junction House With Wall of Windows for Sale
The custom-built Grand Junction house was just recently listed and has five bedrooms and three bedrooms. Take a look inside the 3,000-square-foot house that sits on a .3-acre lot and is within walking distance to multiple hiking trails. There are five bedrooms and three bedrooms inside the three-story house. The...
KJCT8
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Colorado’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Colorado!. Colorado is a four-month-old Border Collie mix. Colorado has a lot of puppy energy but also enjoys sitting on your lap getting cuddles and pets. He gets along well with other dogs and would make a great addition to any family. Colorado walks well on a leash but is hesitant and shy in new surroundings at first.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two Arrested Following SWAT Standoff
Mesa County Sheriff, Mesa County, Carter Jennings, Evan Stauter, Crime, Attempted First Degree Murder, Multiple Warrants, Mesa County Detention Center, SWAT Team
Bedrock Homestead Cave Getaway 4 Hours Away From Grand Junction
The Mothership Dome Looks Like One Spiritual Colorado Getaway. Take a look at what a getaway at The Mothership Dome at Crestopolis looks like.
KJCT8
Update: I-70 is back open
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation has announced that Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon, between exit 116 (Glenwood Springs) to exit 133 (Dotsero), is back open. It was previously closed due to a flash flood warning.
dallasexpress.com
Local City Chooses New Police Chief
A local city has tapped an out-of-state law enforcement officer to become its new chief of police. Doug Shoemaker, currently the Grand Junction Police Department chief in Colorado, will take over the Denton Police Department later this year. Shoemaker is a 30-year law enforcement veteran, having served 26 years in...
nbc11news.com
Warm Wednesday will be followed by increasing showers and storms
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Rain is in our forecast for the end of the week, but we’ve got more dry and warm weather on the way for Wednesday. This evening will be mostly sunny and warm with a few showers and thunderstorms over the mountains. Temperatures will step back from lower 90s around 6 PM to mid-80s by 8 PM, then we’ll cool into the 70s by around 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear. Low temperatures will be near 64 degrees around Grand Junction and 56 degrees around Montrose. Wednesday will be mostly sunny over the valleys and partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms over the mountains. We’ll warm quickly from 50s and 60s first thing in the morning to mainly 80s by noon. High temperatures will be near 95 degrees around Grand Junction and 90 degrees around Montrose.
Lawsuits in pair of Colorado counties seek to force hand count in November election
Lawsuits in two Colorado counties seek to block the use of the voting machines used in those counties and force a hand count of ballots in the November election. One lawsuit was filed in El Paso County District Court by two El Paso voters, Timothy J. Kirkwood and Paul T. Prentice, against the El Paso […] The post Lawsuits in pair of Colorado counties seek to force hand count in November election appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra on free concert
Musical director for the grand junction symphony orchestra, Charles Latshaw stops by the studio to talk about the upcoming musical season and the 30th annual Evening Under the Stars concert.
KJCT8
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Charlie’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Charlie!. Charlie is a seven-year-old Basset Hound and American Bulldog mix. He loves giving kisses and cuddles and he loves to get belly rubs. Charlie would be best as an only pet and would make a great companion for someone to sit on the couch and watch TV with. Charlie likes to go on walks and has good stamina.
ESPN Western Colorado
Grand Junction, CO
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnwesterncolorado.com/
Comments / 0