Grand Junction, CO

99.9 KEKB

How You Can Visit A Colorado State Park For Free Anytime

If you are on a tight budget and you love the outdoors, there is an easy way you can enjoy Colorado state parks for free. Colorado Has 42 State Parks You Can Visit For Free. There are 42 state parks in Colorado and free days are offered occasionally throughout the year. But, there is a way you can visit a state park for free -- even if it's not on the "free" day. That could be something as close at Highline Lake or the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park, or something far away like Jackson Lake or Lake Pueblo on the front range.
95 Rock KKNN

Tour a Grand Junction Home You Could Own for Less than $50k

These days, it's difficult to find any kind of home for less than $50,000. In fact, in many cases, it takes $50,000 or more just to be able to afford a brand new car nowadays. Curious, I did a little digging and was able to find a total of two homes in Grand Junction that are currently for sale and have asking prices that are less than $50,000. One of these homes, interestingly, is listed for $1 (a price even I can afford) but I'm sure there was some catch.
KJCT8

Colorado State Patrol reports over 14,000 calls this year reporting impaired driving

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado State Patrol announced Thursday that it has received over 14,370 calls reporting impaired driving since January. “Every week troopers get called to investigate horrific crashes around our state from impaired drivers who are unable to navigate turns or weave in and out of their lane. These drivers destroy families as well as their own futures,” stated Chief Matthew C. Packard, Colorado State Patrol. “Driving intoxicated is literally courting disaster.”
KJCT8

Historic building in Montrose will transform into boutique hotel

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - One of oldest downtown buildings in Montrose will transform into a boutique hotel to shelter visitors from across the world. The former Knights of Pythias building, or “KP” building, is set to commence remodeling and repairs in November. In 2012, a devastating fire caused the building to become uninhabitable. It has sat vacant since.
nbc11news.com

Final Fruita Food and Brews

FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) - The final Food and Brews in Fruita will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022. This party on Friday in Fruita will have food trucks, beer from several breweries, horse carriage rides, a bounce house, live music, dancing, and local art on display to browse and purchase.
KJCT8

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Colorado’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Colorado!. Colorado is a four-month-old Border Collie mix. Colorado has a lot of puppy energy but also enjoys sitting on your lap getting cuddles and pets. He gets along well with other dogs and would make a great addition to any family. Colorado walks well on a leash but is hesitant and shy in new surroundings at first.
KJCT8

Update: I-70 is back open

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation has announced that Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon, between exit 116 (Glenwood Springs) to exit 133 (Dotsero), is back open. It was previously closed due to a flash flood warning.
dallasexpress.com

Local City Chooses New Police Chief

A local city has tapped an out-of-state law enforcement officer to become its new chief of police. Doug Shoemaker, currently the Grand Junction Police Department chief in Colorado, will take over the Denton Police Department later this year. Shoemaker is a 30-year law enforcement veteran, having served 26 years in...
nbc11news.com

Warm Wednesday will be followed by increasing showers and storms

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Rain is in our forecast for the end of the week, but we’ve got more dry and warm weather on the way for Wednesday. This evening will be mostly sunny and warm with a few showers and thunderstorms over the mountains. Temperatures will step back from lower 90s around 6 PM to mid-80s by 8 PM, then we’ll cool into the 70s by around 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear. Low temperatures will be near 64 degrees around Grand Junction and 56 degrees around Montrose. Wednesday will be mostly sunny over the valleys and partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms over the mountains. We’ll warm quickly from 50s and 60s first thing in the morning to mainly 80s by noon. High temperatures will be near 95 degrees around Grand Junction and 90 degrees around Montrose.
Colorado Newsline

Lawsuits in pair of Colorado counties seek to force hand count in November election

Lawsuits in two Colorado counties seek to block the use of the voting machines used in those counties and force a hand count of ballots in the November election. One lawsuit was filed in El Paso County District Court by two El Paso voters, Timothy J. Kirkwood and Paul T. Prentice, against the El Paso […] The post Lawsuits in pair of Colorado counties seek to force hand count in November election appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
KJCT8

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Charlie’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Charlie!. Charlie is a seven-year-old Basset Hound and American Bulldog mix. He loves giving kisses and cuddles and he loves to get belly rubs. Charlie would be best as an only pet and would make a great companion for someone to sit on the couch and watch TV with. Charlie likes to go on walks and has good stamina.
ESPN Western Colorado

ESPN Western Colorado

ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://espnwesterncolorado.com/

