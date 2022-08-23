Read full article on original website
Leon Vitali, an unsung but crucial force that helped shape director Stanley Kubrick’s late career, serving as an actor, personal assistant, casting director, foley artist, and creative sounding board, died on Saturday night. He was 74. Vitali’s death was confirmed by his family to the Associated Press. “Leon was a special and lovely man driven by his curiosity, who spread love and warmth wherever he went,” his three children, who were with Vitali when he died, said in a joint statement. As a young actor, Vitali was making a name for himself in television when he was cast in the role of a lifetime: Lord Bullingdon, the stepson of Barry Lyndon’s titular antihero. Fascinated by Kubrick’s creative process, Vitali stuck around to watch him edit the film—and never quite left the auteur’s side. As a casting director, he found Danny Lloyd and the perfect set of twins for The Shining, and convinced Kubrick to make R. Lee Ermey Full Metal Jacket’s legendary drill instructor. The official Twitter account associated with Kubrick, who died in 1999, mourned Vitali on Sunday as “the heartbeat of Kubrick’s films after the master himself.”
Virginia Patton Moss, a former actress best known for her role as Ruth Dakin Bailey in Frank Capra's It's a Wonderful Life, died Aug. 18 at the age of 97. A funeral home in Anne Arbor, Mich. confirmed that Patton Moss, who portrayed the wife of George Bailey's (James Stewart) brother, Harry (Todd Karns), died last month in Georgia. Her It's a Wonderful Life costar Karolyn Grimes, who starred as one of George and Mary Bailey's (Donna Reed) children, daughter Zuzu, paid tribute to Patton Moss on Facebook. "We have another angel!" Grimes wrote. "She will be missed!"
I usually consider myself somewhat resistant, if not completely immune, to the persuasions of those ubiquitous blurbs — tidbits of flattery quoted from other authors designed to promote the sales of newly released books. They can be downright annoying. I had to flip through several pages of them, in fact, before landing on the title page of the last novel I read. (Madeline Miller’s “The Song of Achilles,” in case you’re curious, and I’ll commit a blurb here and highly recommend it!)
William Faulkner once famously wrote, "The past is never dead. It's not even past." A similar sensibility pervades the work of The Kingdoms of Savannah, is set in his native Georgia and features a great contemporary update of Faulkner's themes. He is also the creator of the massively popular event series, radio show, and podcast The Moth, which has redefined personal storytelling in the digital age. Born in 1954, Green has published three previous novels, including The Juror and The Caveman's Valentine, both of which were turned into movies. He also ran a company that sold clothes made from rare fabrics handwoven in Guatemala.
Discover how to bring the fantastical to the ordinary, in this masterclass in magical realism with the Sunday Times bestselling author, Natasha Pulley
First Listen: Gianna Alessi has found a "Lover For The Week" (August 24, 2022) Though an artist may be raised by in a household of classical music, her inspiration to craft her own musical path may come from other genres. At age 9, Gianna Alessi’s initial voice lesson came from her grandmother, a former Metropolitan Opera soprano. With her musical slant steering a 180 from what she learned during childhood, the New York City native pursued her ambitions at The Boston Conservatory of the Berklee School of Music. Once she graduated, Alessi furthered her artistry by mastering the guitar, songwriting and producing. But her strongest suit molds pop, dance and R&B into her silky vocal delivery thru singles such as “Plan of Attack” and her indie music breakthrough in 2021, “From Within.”
On this week’s episode of The Waves, Slate senior producer Cheyna Roth is joined by culture writer Anna Nordberg to talk all about Jane Austen. The romance novelist may have written her seven books well over a century ago, but as Cheyna and Anna discuss, her work still endures in popular culture. They talk about why Austen’s characters are even more modern than the men and women we see on screen today and why some of the men are kind of meh. Later in the show, they talk about what makes an endearing Jane Austen adaptation, and why Netflix’s Persuasion fails so miserably.
Is there anything Snoop Dogg can’t do? He’s a rap icon. Business man. Actor. Best friend to Martha Stewart. And now, he’s a children’s entertainment producer. On Tuesday, August 23, Snoop announced the launch of 'Doggyland', a new educational show for kids (which not-so-coincidentally shares a name with the title track from his 1996 album The Doggfather). Episodes of Doggyland will air on YouTube and YouTube Kids.
Created by Dolly Alderton, Peacock’s ‘Everything I Know About Love’ is a comedy series that follows two childhood best friends, Maggie and Birdy, who navigate life’s difficulties in their 20s. Bad dates, heartbreaks, and humiliations follow as the girls bond with their roommates, peers, and significant others, leading to intriguing interpretations of love. Given the grounded style of storytelling, relatable conflicts, and humor, viewers must be wondering whether the series is inspired by a book or a true story. Well, here is everything we have gathered about the inspiration behind ‘Everything I Know About Love.’
As theatre recovers from the pandemic, many makers at the fringe this year seem to be questioning the fundamentals of the artform. What makes theatre theatre? What’s needed and what’s not? With Learning to Fly – as, indeed, with his earlier Songs of Friendship trilogy of shows – writer-performer James Rowland demonstrates how the best performances can do an awful lot with very little.
