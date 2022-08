MANHATTAN, Kan. – Behind 18 kills at a .516 clip from freshman Shaylee Myers, K-State rolled to a straight-set victory over Florida A&M, 25-14, 25-13, 25-16, to complete an undefeated season-opening weekend and claim the K-State Invitational title Saturday afternoon at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats (3-0) never trailed in...

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO