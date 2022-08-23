A study of real-world outcomes of patient with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma treated with isatuximab in now enrolling. An ongoing study (NCT05053607) aims to assess the real-world experience of patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) being treated with standard-of-care isatuximab-irfc (Sarclisa) and provide digital health coaching to patients, according to a presentation of the ongoing trial and its preliminary demographics at the 19th International Myeloma Society (IMS) meeting.1.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO