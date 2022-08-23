Read full article on original website
Related
targetedonc.com
Roundtable Discussion: Kandra Explores Benefit of Chemoimmunotherapy for Small Cell Lung Cancer
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Ajay Kandra, MD, discussed with participants the challenges and treatment options for a patient with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. BADIN: One major thing we do not have is a target we can go after, unlike with non–small cell lung cancer [NSCLC]. We...
targetedonc.com
From Then to Now: How Genomic Testing for Cancer Has Expanded
According to experts, routine biomarker testing has become a standard part of care for several common tumor types. The first biomarkers tests designed to determine eligibility for targeted treatments—those testing patients with breast cancer for estrogen receptor status—were introduced some 30 years ago and as a result of these achievements, routine biomarker testing has become a standard part of care for several common tumor types:
targetedonc.com
RWD Support Isatuximab Triplet as Standard of Care for Multiple Myeloma
Meaningful progression-free survival and safety elicited with isatuximab plus pomalidomide and dexamethasone treatment in real-world multiple myeloma population. Isatuximab-irfc (Sarclisa) with pomalidomide (Pomalyst) and dexamethasone resulted in meaningful effectiveness and demonstrated a manageable safety profile in adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least 2 prior therapies, according to real-world data from the IMAGE trial.
targetedonc.com
Lenalidomide Triplet plus ASCT Significantly Improves PFS in Multiple Myeloma
Findings from the phase 3 DETERMINATION trial show lenalidomide plus bortezomib, dexamethasone, and autologous stem cell transplantation to improve progression-free survival in patients with multiple myeloma. The use of lenalidomide (Revlimid), bortezomib (Velcade), and dexamethasone (RVd) in addition to autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) and lenalidomide maintenance therapy led to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
targetedonc.com
Daratumumab Plus Lenalidomide/Dexamethasone Prolong OS When Administered Long-Term in Myeloma
Patients with treatment-naive myeloma treated with humanized IgGx CD38-targeted monoclonal antibody daratumumab in combination with lenalidomide and dexamethasone for at least 18 months had a overall survival benefit in the phase 3 MAIA study. In the phase 3 MAIA study (NCT02252172), treatment with daratumumab (Darzalex) plus lenalidomide (Revlimid) and dexamethasone...
survivornet.com
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
targetedonc.com
Roundtable Discussion: Barriers to CAR T-Cell Therapy for DLBCL Lead to Debate About Targeted Therapy
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Pallawi Torka, MD, discussed with participants when to consider a patient for chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy and what alternative treatments to use for a patient with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. KALAVAR: I consider the age of the patient, comorbidities, if they...
targetedonc.com
Novel Bispecific Antibody, REGN5458, Demonstrates Positive Responses, Safety Profile in R/R Multiple Myeloma
In LINKER-MM1 study, responses to REGN5458 occurred early, were durable, and deepened over time. Updated results from the ongoing phase 1/2 dose escalation and expansion study LINKER-MM1 (NCT03761108) show early, deep, and durable responses and low rates of cytokine release syndrome (CRS) in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma who were treated with REGN5458, a B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) and CD3 bispecific antibody.1.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
targetedonc.com
Resistance to BCMA-Directed Therapies Correlates with Biallelic Deletion of TNFRSF17 in Myeloma
An association between biallelic deletion of TNFRSF17 and resistance to therapies like chimeric antigen receptor T cells and T-cell engagers has been identified in myeloma. In multiple myeloma, the identification of BCMA expression, copy number variation (CNV), and point mutations appears to be key indicators of resistance for patients receiving BCMA-targeting CAR T-cell therapy or T-cell engagers (TCEs), according to findings presented at the 19th International Myeloma Society Annual Meeting.1.
targetedonc.com
Increased Rates of Viral Infections in Multiple Myeloma
Heinz Ludwig, MD, discusses the incidence of increased infections in patients with multiple myeloma. Heinz Ludwig, MD, professor of internal medicine and hematology-oncology at Wilhelminen Cancer Research Institute, Wilhelminenspital in Vienna, Austria, discusses the incidence of increased infections in patients with multiple myeloma. Patients with multiple myeloma are at increased...
targetedonc.com
ABBV-383 Shows Promising Efficacy, Safety in Pretreated Multiple Myeloma
Results of a phase 1 trial of the bispecific antibody ABBV-383 showed a high overall response rate and manageable adverse event profile in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. The novel bispecific antibody ABBV-383 displayed preliminary safety and efficacy in patients with heavily pretreated relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, based on...
targetedonc.com
Improving Tolerability of Polatuzumab + BR for R/R DLBCL
Ian W. Flinn, MD, PhD, discusses his experience using the combination of polatuzumab vedotin-piiq plus bendamustine and rituximab for patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Ian W. Flinn, MD, PhD, director of lymphoma research at Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute, discusses his experience using the combination of polatuzumab vedotin-piiq (Polivy)...
targetedonc.com
No Correlation Between Baseline Ocular Conditions and Belantamab Mafodotin-Induced Ocular Toxicity in Patients with R/R Myeloma
Post-hoc analysis findings from phase 2 DREAMM-2 trial show no relationship between ocular conditions found at baseline in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma and ocular toxicity from belantamab mafodotin. Treatment-emergent adverse effects (TEAEs) that may arise with belantamab mafodotin-blmf were not effected by baseline ocular conditions in patients...
targetedonc.com
Trial to Assess Real-World Outcomes for Patients With R/R Multiple Myeloma Treated With Isatuximab in Progress
A study of real-world outcomes of patient with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma treated with isatuximab in now enrolling. An ongoing study (NCT05053607) aims to assess the real-world experience of patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) being treated with standard-of-care isatuximab-irfc (Sarclisa) and provide digital health coaching to patients, according to a presentation of the ongoing trial and its preliminary demographics at the 19th International Myeloma Society (IMS) meeting.1.
targetedonc.com
Encouraging Data From Novel Agents Will Expand the Multiple Myeloma Paradigm
Results shown from studies of bispecific antibodies, immunomodulatory drugs , and antibody-drug conjugates signal a bright future for relapsed or refractory myeloma treatment. In the treatment armamentarium for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, drugs with novel mechanisms, including bispecific antibodies, immunomodulatory drugs (IMiDs), and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), are showing promise, according to a presentation by Ajay K. Nooka, MD, MPH, FACP, at the 19th International Myeloma Society Annual Meeting.1.
targetedonc.com
FDA Approves Pemigatinib for R/R FGFR1+ Myeloid/Lymphoid Neoplasms
Approval has been granted by the FDA to pemigatinib for the treatment of patients with myeloid/lymphoid neoplasms with FGFR1 rearrangement based on the phase 2 FIGHT-203 trial. The FDA has approved pemigatinib (Pemazyre) for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory myeloid/lymphoid neoplasms (MLNs) and FGFR1 rearrangement, according to...
targetedonc.com
Analyzing the Role of Gut Microbiome in Renal Cell Carcinoma
Nazli Dizman, MD, internal medicine resident at Yale Department of Internal Medicine, discusses the role of the gut microbiome in cancers like renal cell carcinoma. Nazli Dizman, MD, internal medicine resident at Yale Department of Internal Medicine, discusses the role of the gut microbiome in cancers like renal cell carcinoma.
targetedonc.com
Fleeting Efficacy of mTOR Inhibitors in RCC Produces the Need for Unique Combinations
Findings from several recent studies help shed more light on this class of agents, including novel combinations and development of second- and third-generation mTOR inhibitors. In advanced renal cell carinoma (RCC), use of mTOR inhibitors has resulted in modest success, so optimal effective combinations and strategies are being explored. Findings...
Comments / 0