gmauthority.com
1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online
The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
RideApart
Benelli Stirs The Pot With New TRK702 Adventure Bike
There has been much hullabaloo about the upcoming middleweight adventure bike from Benelli, the TRK702. Well, now, the Chinese-owned Italian motorcycle manufacturer has unveiled the bike in all its glory. Released initially in the Chinese market, the TRK702 shares a lot in common with the bigger TRK800, and on paper, at least, seems to have what it takes to take on the likes of the Yamaha Tenere 700 and KTM 790 Adventure head on.
RideApart
Royal Enfield Introduces Dazzling New Colors For The Meteor 350
When Royal Enfield introduced the Meteor 350, it brought the cruiser riding experience to the masses, as well as to those, for whatever reason, found bigger, more powerful two-wheelers too daunting to try. With its no-frills design, approachable price tag, and charming looks, the Meteor 350 was an instant hit, especially in Asia and parts of Europe.
RideApart
Yamaha XSR GP Prepared For 2023 Debut According To Japanese Media
Japanese media outlet Young Machine is well connected to Japan’s Big Four—to say the least. The publication always seems to have the latest scoop on new models coming out of the Land of the Rising Sun. From the 30th anniversary Honda CBR1000RR-R SP Fireblade to the revived Dax 125, Young Machine’s speculations always seem to hit the nail on the head.
Jeep Small Crossover Spied, Interior Exposed For The First Time
The Jeep Renegade is about to get a smaller brother and we have new spy photos with it. What you see in the gallery below is a prototype of what is currently known as the “baby Renegade” and this time around, we are dealing with a combustion-powered prototype.
techeblog.com
CopterPack Gen 2 is an Electric Backpack Helicopter with a Self-Leveling Autopilot System
With a frame made from carbon fiber honeycomb, the CopterPack Gen 2 is the lightest electric backpack helicopter yet. Details are scarce at this point, but we do know that it boasts an all-electric propulsion system that drives two rotors on each side of the backpack. Everything appears to be controlled with two joysticks, while self-leveling autopilot aims to keep you safe.
RideApart
University Students Design Futuristic Super Soco Electric Concepts
Super Soco knows the importance of youthful energy. The VMoto subsidiary commonly appeals to younger riders with electric motorcycles like the TC Max and TC Wanderer along with electric scooters such as the CPx and CUmini. As trend cycles get shorter and shorter, the Chinese brand has to continue to keep its styling fresh and modern. In that case, what better place to source new ideas than from the halls of the top design colleges?
2023 Range Rover SV Carmel Edition Debuts, Production Limited To 17
Land Rover revealed the 2023 Range Rover SV late last year, just before the holidays. The automaker showcased a stunning and luxurious SUV, but the company is ready to make it even more exclusive with the Carmel Edition. Created by SV Bespoke, this limited-run SUV features exclusive design touches inside and out.
Alfa Romeo Supercar To Be Previewed In 2023 With Twin-Turbo V6: Report
In June 2018, Alfa Romeo revealed a product roadmap that listed GTV and 8C models scheduled to come out by 2022. However, an updated version of that image from FCA's Q3 2019 results sadly did not include those two revivals anymore. To the disappointment of enthusiasts, plans for a Giulia Coupe and a mid-engined supercar were shelved. However, a new report claims there still might be an exciting ICE-powered Alfa before the brand goes electric.
yankodesign.com
This Manta Ray inspired submarine folds for easy transportation on land
The design of submarines has not seen a radical change all these years, but this one designed by UAE-based startup, Highland Systems is all set to change that. With a shape seeming inspired by the manta ray, this underwater machine boasts a futuristic hydrodynamic design. The spanning wings can fold for easier transportation on land which is a huge advantage as compared to contemporary submarines that the world knows of.
Future VWs Are Only Allowed To Use Synthetic Blinker Fluid
Volkswagen recently filed a groundbreaking trademark in Mexico. CarBuzz has discovered via The Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI) that VW's head office filed a trademark for the slogan, "nur synthetische blinkerfleussigkeit verweden," which translates as "use only synthetic blinker fluid." We've been waiting for a manufacturer to improve the...
RideApart
French Gear Maker Bering Introduces Slevin Motorcycle Backpack
Out of all the motorcycle luggage options out there, nothing is really as versatile and easy to use as the good old backpack. As such, it really isn’t surprising that manufacturers of the most fancy and sophisticated luggage and equipment continue to offer the humble old backpack in their catalogs.
RideApart
Kawasaki Japan Provides Sneak Peek Of 2023 Z900RS Cafe Colorway
Kawasaki’s Z900RS Cafe has been a bonafide jaw-dropper since its EICMA 2017 unveiling. Whether coated in Kawi’s signature lime green or draped in the brand’s neo-retro Pearl Storm Gray, the model has married Team Green’s storied past with its performance-based present. Despite those eye-catching liveries, the...
RideApart
BMW And ZF Suspension Co-Develop Carbon Fiber Telescopic Fork
BMW Motorrad offers an eclectic variety of front-end suspensions. From the R 18’s conventional fork to the S 1000 R’s semi-active unit, from the R 1250 GS’s Telelever front end to the K 1600 GT’s Duolever suspension, innovation ranks high on the House of Munich’s priority list.
RideApart
Exan Showcases Three New Exhaust Systems For The Kawasaki Z900
I don’t think I know a single inline-four motorcycle owner who hasn’t swapped out their exhaust for an aftermarket system. I mean, I don’t blame them, as four-cylinder bikes just sound really good, and are the stereotypical engine noise associated with racing. Needless to say, all the multi-cylinder bikes I’ve owned have been fitted with a full exhaust-system, too. Well, Kawasaki Z900 owners have yet another option to choose from.
RideApart
This 372 Horsepower Suzuki Hayabusa Brought To You By TTS Performance
Do you love to make motorcycle art? No matter what medium you choose to execute your vision, for most of us, there’s rarely an opportunity to see it come to life—unless you build it yourself, of course. Kar Lee is the design genius behind a whole lot of the Internet’s favorite motorbike designs through his KarDesign Koncepts and MotoKandi presences.
Humanoid robot Ameca seen winking, pursing its lips, scrunching its nose and grimacing after getting upgrade to facial expression capabilities from robotics company
The humanoid robot Ameca can be seen winking, pursing its lips, frowning and grinning in a mirror after receiving an upgrade to its facial expression capabilities. The android, was given 12 new face actuators - basically a component of a machine that controls movements - and the life-like bot showed off its capabilities in front of a mirror in a video uploaded to YouTube.
Best Used Land Rover Defender Years: Models to Buy and 1 to Avoid
The Land Rover Defender is an iconic off-road SUV. If you want to buy used, which should you be buying? The post Best Used Land Rover Defender Years: Models to Buy and 1 to Avoid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
DJI Mavic 3 flies from summit of Everest: watch this stunning video
DJI consumer camera drone goes where even helicopters can’t to capture stunning aerial footage of the world’s highest peak
RideApart
Watch A Rusty Honda CB550 Start To Shape Up Into Something Nice
People love a Honda CB550, don’t they? They’re solid, respectable mid-’70s standards—the kind where if you take care of them, they’ll take care of you pretty much forever. Plenty of ‘em got used and abused between when they were released and now (2022, as I write this), but that also seems to mean that many have been reborn as prime candidates for awesome custom builds.
