KTVL
Cal OES and California Military Department create fire engine strike team
MATHER, Calif. — On Wednesday, the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services and the California Military Department announced the creation of the first all-hazards military fire engine strike team. The team will be called "Team Blaze" and will be operated by the State Guard of the Military Department. "We...
KTVL
Majority of Oregon's most populated cities move forward with magic mushrooms
SALEM, Ore. — While the majority of counties in Oregon will send psilocybin back to the ballot this November, 17 of the state's 20 most populated cities will move forward with Measure 109, which legalizes the therapeutic use of the substance commonly known as magic mushrooms. Ballot Measure 109...
KTVL
New loans available for businesses and residents affected by the McKinney Fire
Siskiyou County, CA — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that new low-interest federal disaster loans are available to California businesses and residents affected by the McKinney Fire that began July 29, 2022. On August 18, SBA acted under its own authority to declare a disaster in response...
KTVL
Betsy Johnson officially a candidate for Governor for Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Betsy Johnson is an official candidate for Oregon Governor. The Oregon Secretary of State’s Office verified enough signatures to put the non-affiliated candidate on the ballot for November’s election. Johnson’s campaign turned in over 48,000 ballots when she only need 23,744 valid signatures to...
KTVL
Washington state, Oregon, California seek to halt expansion of methane gas pipeline
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a motion Monday to stop the expansion of a methane gas pipeline in the state. The Gas Transmission Northwest pipeline is owned by the company behind the Keystone XL pipeline. Ferguson's motion claims the company's request to expand would...
KTVL
House Minority Leader visits Oregon to talk public safety, Portland's rising crime rates
PORTLAND, Ore. — Rising crime rates in the Portland area will get national attention Wednesday as House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is set to visit Oregon on a campaign stop. McCarthy plans to host a public safety roundtable with National Republican Congressional Committee candidates and local elected officials across...
KTVL
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy meets with Oregon Republican leaders to talk safety
PORTLAND, Ore. — With a focus on public safety and crime, today House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy told a gathering of Republican leaders and supporters that Portland and the policies of Democrats are to blame. GOP supporters told Congressman McCarthy the federal government should provide police departments with more...
KTVL
Memorial service planned for twin Bend, Oregon brothers killed in Idaho plane crash
A memorial service will be held on Sunday for twin brothers Mark and Daniel Harro, 38, of Bend, who were killed in a plane crash last week. Law enforcement said they were returning from a backcountry flying-and-camping trip in Idaho when their plane went down for unknown reasons. PAST COVERAGE...
KTVL
Health experts concerned e-cigarette use will go up as students return to school
KATU is continuing to focus on safety and support before the first day of school in the Return to Learn series. With students headed back to the classroom in a week or two, health experts fear more kids and teenagers will smoke e-cigarettes. "Kids who even put this product under...
KTVL
Gas prices expected to continue on downward trend, AAA says
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. (WWMT) — Gas prices are on the decline. On Tuesday, the national average cost of regular unleaded gas was $3.892, according to AAA. Just one month ago, the average cost of gas was $4.45 a gallon, so drivers are seeing some relief at the pump. That...
KTVL
Referee shortage can lead to a change in athletic scheduling across the state
Rouge Valley, Ore — Fall sports are officially back in full swing and for the first time in almost three years, Southern Oregon has not had many problems to hinder athletics. However, there is one discrepancy that has been prevalent for the last nine years: a shortage of referee officials throughout the state in all sports.
