Oregon State

KTVL

Betsy Johnson officially a candidate for Governor for Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Betsy Johnson is an official candidate for Oregon Governor. The Oregon Secretary of State’s Office verified enough signatures to put the non-affiliated candidate on the ballot for November’s election. Johnson’s campaign turned in over 48,000 ballots when she only need 23,744 valid signatures to...
KTVL

Gas prices expected to continue on downward trend, AAA says

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. (WWMT) — Gas prices are on the decline. On Tuesday, the national average cost of regular unleaded gas was $3.892, according to AAA. Just one month ago, the average cost of gas was $4.45 a gallon, so drivers are seeing some relief at the pump. That...
KTVL

Referee shortage can lead to a change in athletic scheduling across the state

Rouge Valley, Ore — Fall sports are officially back in full swing and for the first time in almost three years, Southern Oregon has not had many problems to hinder athletics. However, there is one discrepancy that has been prevalent for the last nine years: a shortage of referee officials throughout the state in all sports.
