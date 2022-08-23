BREAKING: Tom Green County Library Eliminates Overdue Fines & Waives Existing Late Fees

SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Libraries will no longer charge late fees for overdue books and materials and will also eliminate any current outstanding fees after action taken by County Commissioners Tuesday morning.

Library system director Jill Donegan requested the measure from the Commissioners Court because existing fees and fines for late materials keep patrons away.

In addition, Donegan told the Court that some 5,000 people currently don't have free access to library computers and internet because of existing late fees and fines.

The waiver of fines and elimination of fees goes into effect immediately. For more information, contact the Tom Green County Library System .