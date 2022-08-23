ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Green County, TX

BREAKING: Tom Green County Library Eliminates Overdue Fines & Waives Existing Late Fees

By Yantis Green
 4 days ago

SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Libraries will no longer charge late fees for overdue books and materials and will also eliminate any current outstanding fees after action taken by County Commissioners Tuesday morning.

Library system director Jill Donegan requested the measure from the Commissioners Court because existing fees and fines for late materials keep patrons away.

In addition, Donegan told the Court that some 5,000 people currently don't have free access to library computers and internet because of existing late fees and fines.

The waiver of fines and elimination of fees goes into effect immediately. For more information, contact the Tom Green County Library System .

San Angelo LIVE!

United Way of the Concho Valley Announces 2022 Campaign Chairman

SAN ANGELO – The United Way of the Concho Valley announced Thursday that Garrett Acker, with The Bank & Trust in San Angelo, will be leading the 2022 United Way of the Concho Valley Campaign. Garrett is the Compliance Officer for The Bank & Trust. During his 5-year tenure, Garrett oversees all aspects of Regulatory Compliance within the Bank. He has 14 years of banking experience, beginning while receiving his bachelor’s degree from Angelo State University. In his spare time, Garrett enjoys being in the company of his wife and two daughters. He has been involved with the United Way…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Midland Police Sergeant Arrested in San Angelo for DWI

SAN ANGELO, TX – A Midland Police Sergeant was arrested earlier this week in San Angelo for driving while intoxicated with a very high blood alcohol content. According to booking reports, on Aug. 23 at 6:11 p.m., Gage Smith, 30, of Midland, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility for driving while intoxicated with a BAC over .15. A BAC, or blood alcohol content, over .15 means the driver is twice as intoxicated as the law allows. Smith's bond was set at $5,000 and he was released the following morning at 10:58 a.m. Smith is currently working for the Midland Police…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DAILY LIVE! | Lake Levels Continue to Drop in West Texas

SAN ANGELO- Today on LIVE!, Dr. Linda Bond sits with Matt Trammell and talks about Arthur Stilwell's Dream of Steam exhibit at the Railway Museum. Also, lake levels drop in the area, the Texas DPS has added two men to the most wanted list, the Winters Blizzards face a tough district this season, President Joe Biden announced plan to forgive student loans, and cooler weather is here.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Drama at the Trailer Park Erupts in Sounds of Gunfire

SAN ANGELO, TX – Drama broke out at the South Concho Mobile Park homes on Thursday night. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Aug. 25, officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to Champions Ln., inside of the South Concho Mobile Park, for the report of shots fired.  Prior to the officers' arrival it was learned that the shooting suspect had fled the scene. No listed vehicle was named.  Police said the event happened as a result of a domestic disturbance. San Angelo LIVE! reporters spoke to witnesses on scene who gave a contradicting stories.
SAN ANGELO, TX
virtualbx.com

New Construction – Harrison Family Dental (Invited GCs)

Work includes new construction of a Dental Office Building, approximately 5,894 sf, to include space for treatment and hygienic rooms, offices, meeting rooms, restrooms, mechanical rooms, and storage and support areas. Existing conditions; concrete; masonry; metals; wood, plastics, and composites; thermal and moisture protection; openings; finishes; specialties; equipment; furnishings; earthwork;...
SAN ANGELO, TX
