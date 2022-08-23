Read full article on original website
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Rest in Peace Len DawsonChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historical Charles A. Braley House is named after its original ownerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The Chiefs And AFC Preseason Winners and LosersChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Rams Quarterback Suffered Gruesome Injury At Practice
Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford suffered a brutal injury earlier this week. According to Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue, the veteran backup had a fingernail ripped off on his throwing hand during Wednesday's practice. As a result, he was inactive for today's session. Wolford is the No. 2 option behind...
Patriots Released Longtime Veteran Player On Thursday
On Thursday afternoon, the New England Patriots released a veteran player who made arguably the best play in franchise history. The Patriots placed Malcolm Butler in injured reserve earlier this month. Now, just a week after that move, the team has decided to move on from the Super Bowl hero.
AthlonSports.com
NFL Preseason Games on TV Today (Thursday, Aug. 25)
Week 3 of the NFL preseason gets started with two games on Thursday, Aug. 25. The final week of preseason games includes Amazon Prime Video's debut as the exclusive broadcast outlet for "Thursday Night Football." While it remains to be seen how long projected starters will play this week, these games signal that we are that closer to kicking off the regular season.
Report: NFL Not Expected to Discipline Donald for Helmet Swing
Because the swinging of the helmet happened at a joint practice, the Rams are responsible for any punishment.
Julian Edelman visits Pats-Raiders practice in Vegas
BOSTON -- The New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders kicked off their set of joint practice sessions on Tuesday, and they did so with the presence of special guest Julian Edelman.The retired (for now?) wide receiver was on the field as a visitor in Henderson, Nevada, when the two teams hit the practice field to get in some work together ahead of their final preseason game on Friday night.It's no wonder why Edelman was a welcomed guest at the practice session, as he means a great deal to both head coaches. Bill Belichick drafted the Kent State quarterback as...
AthlonSports.com
Ohio State Football: Game-By-Game Predictions for 2022
Ohio State went 11-2 in 2021, with a comeback Rose Bowl win over Pac-12 champion Utah. And in Columbus, the feeling was one of disappointment. For the first time in Ryan Day's tenure as head coach, Ohio State did not win the Big Ten or qualify for the College Football Playoff. The most bitter feeling of all was losing on the road at Michigan, "That Team Up North," for the first time since 2011.
Roger Goodell Reacts To Death Of Legendary NFL Quarterback
The legendary Len Dawson passed away this week at the age of 87. Dawson had a lengthy career in the NFL, spending time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs. In 1970, Dawson led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory. He completed 12-of-17 passes for...
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Lines on Odell Beckham Jr.'s next team, from Rams to Cowboys
With the NFL season a few weeks away, bettors everywhere are wondering where free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will eventually play this year. Odell was drafted by the New York Giants 12th overall in the 2014 draft. After five years, three Pro Bowls and endless highlight reel catches, he took his talents to Cleveland where he was quickly disappointed with Baker Mayfield’s decision-making abilities. Voicing his displeasure, he was waived from the team after one-and-a-half seasons and signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL World Reacts To The Junior Galette Lawsuit News
Former NFL linebacker Junior Galette is reportedly suing the league suggesting he was blackballed. According to a report from Pro Football Talk, Galette is suing several NFL teams, the league and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. "In a 21-page lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of...
NFL World Reacts To Troubling Aaron Donald Video
An all-out brawl broke out during joint practice between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. Things got so out of hand that Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald started swinging a helmet at multiple Bengals players. A video of Donald violently swinging a helmet surfaced on Twitter. It's not a...
The NFL Cast Him Out; He Says That Only Makes Him More Powerful
NFLPA president—and longtime Browns center—JC Tretter is without a team, but he’s on a mission.
Stephen A. Smith Reveals Prediction For Cowboys This Season
Stephen A. Smith is the ultimate Dallas Cowboys hater. During Thursday's episode of First Take on ESPN, the popular sports media personality furthered that reputation. Broadcasting live from The Star in Frisco, Texas, Smith gave his prediction for the Cowboys' 2022 season. He has the Dallas squad ranked as the seventh best team in the NFC.
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Coach of the Year lines, best bet
As an NFL quarterback goes, so does his team. But when it comes to gambling on football, it's critical to also remember the importance of the head coach. Head coaches like the Steelers' Mike Tomlin are known for winning Super Bowls and for having absurd records against the spread. Another Super Bowl mainstay is coaching G.O.A.T. Bill Belichick who has an incredible 66.9% straight-up win record over his career. When you look at the guys at the helm with all their guts and glory, it's easy to see it's their influence that heavily shapes a team's culture and success.
AthlonSports.com
Athlon Sports' 2022 Fantasy Football eMagazine Available Now!
The Athlon Sports 2022 Fantasy Football guide is here to help fans prepare for their fantasy football drafts with instant access available by purchasing the eMagazine version. The Athlon Sports 2022 Fantasy Football guide is the most complete preview available and comes in at a massive 160 pages this year. Purchase the eMagazine version for instant access or find it on your local newsstand.
NFL news dominates headlines, even during the offseason
After one of the wildest offseasons in NFL history featuring blockbuster trades, rapid free-agency movement, record-setting contracts and plenty of off-field drama, the regular season is almost here. Are you ready for some football?. The Buffalo Bills visit the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in two weeks to...
Super Bowl odds: Every team’s championship futures for 2022-23 NFL season
A new season means new contenders for the league championship. Down below you’ll find the Super Bowl odds for the
AthlonSports.com
Breece Hall's Fantasy Football Value Plummets After Report of Timeshare With Michael Carter
Fantasy football players are on alert after Jets beat writers put out a report indicating there will be a time-share between Michael Carter and rookie Breece Hall in Gang Green’s backfield. Since being taken in the early second round in April’s 2022 NFL Draft, Hall has seen a steady...
Former NFL Referee Mike Pereira Predicts Illegal Contact Calls Will ‘Frustrate the Daylights’ Out of Fans in the 2022 NFL Season
This year, referees will call a lot of illegal contact penalties in the NFL, and it will frustrate fans but not necessarily boost scoring like the league hopes. The post Former NFL Referee Mike Pereira Predicts Illegal Contact Calls Will ‘Frustrate the Daylights’ Out of Fans in the 2022 NFL Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
AthlonSports.com
College Football's 2022 All-Name Team
The 2022 college football season kicks off on Saturday, which means soon the focus will shift to what happens on the field. And this action is made possible by the players on the rosters of the 131 FBS teams. And while rosters typically list jersey number, position, class, height, weight,...
