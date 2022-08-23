Read full article on original website
Mayor Bowser's vaccine mandate unlawful, DC Superior Court judge rules
WASHINGTON — A D.C. Superior Judge ruled Thursday that Mayor Muriel Bowser's vaccine mandate is unlawful. According to a press release from the DC Police Union, Judge Maurice Ross has issued an order ruling that Bowser's COVID-19 mandate, which applies to all D.C. employees, is illegal. In Aug. 2021,...
alextimes.com
Monique Miles sues Virginia attorney general’s office
Alexandria resident Monique Miles, who briefly served as deputy attorney general of government operations and transactions for Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, is suing her former employer’s office for defamation. Filed last week in Richmond Circuit Court, the complaint alleges that Miyares and four. other colleagues, Charles Slemp III,...
D.C. Medicaid Contract Remains in Limbo
The awarding of the District’s nearly $3 billion Medicaid contract remains in limbo until D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser formally submits her recommendations for D.C.’s selected managed care organizations to the D.C. Council for approval. The post D.C. Medicaid Contract Remains in Limbo appeared first on The Washington Informer.
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Final Federal Approval of Traffic Relief Plan for Capital Beltway and American Legion Bridge; Mentions “Political Stall Tactics by Montgomery County Politicians”
Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement after the state’s Traffic Relief Plan received final approval from the Federal Highway Administration following a series of delays: “This is a major milestone for the most important transportation project for the National Capital Region in the last 50 years. With the Biden administration’s final approval, we are ready to move forward with this transformative project.”
WUSA
Man kicked out of DNC rally for interrupting President Joe Biden Speech, shouting stolen election lies in Maryland
A man was ejected from a DNC event in Rockville, Maryland. The president joined Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore Thursday.
A Single Phone Number Has Helped Stop Over Two-Thirds Of Evictions in D.C.
This story was produced by Street Sense Media and The DC Line. If you’re facing eviction in DC, there’s just one number you need to call for help: 202-780-2575. It’s an eviction prevention hotline and the attorneys who staff it stopped 70% of evictions sought by landlords from September 2021 to March 2022.
fox5dc.com
Maryland, Virginia battling over housing new FBI headquarters
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Maryland and Virginia are vying to be the new home of the FBI headquarters, and we could find out who wins as soon as next month. The J. Edgar Hoover Building is currently home to the FBI. Once declared the world's ugliest building, it opened in 1975. Now, the 2.8 million square foot structure is in desperate need of repairs.
Ideology behind Jan. 6 insurrection had deep roots in Kansas, but extremism can be resisted
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jim Leiker is professor of history at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park. When pro-Trump extremists converged in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, they followed […] The post Ideology behind Jan. 6 insurrection had deep roots in Kansas, but extremism can be resisted appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WTOP
Md. US attorney outlines plan to use ‘Al Capone model,’ little-known statute to prosecute violent criminals
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Maryland’s U.S. Attorney Erek Barron announced Wednesday what he called a series of “exceptional actions” that his office will undertake to quell violence in the city of Baltimore, including vetting those suspected of violent crime for white-collar offenses and using a little-utilized federal statute to prosecute gun crimes near schools.
Nottingham MD
American Governors’ Border Strike Force initiative results in 27 arrests in Maryland, more expected
PIKESVILLE, MD—A cooperative cross-jurisdictional initiative between state and federal law enforcement partners has led to 27 arrests with more expected as police continue to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations responsible for drug trafficking throughout Maryland, including Baltimore City. Maryland is one of 26 states across the nation, participating...
Feds Approve Maryland Plan To Add Toll Lanes To Parts Of I-495, I-270
The Federal Highway Administration has given its final stamp of approval to Maryland’s plan to add high occupancy toll lanes on parts of I-270 and I-495. The agency released its Record of Decision Thursday, the last step in the environmental review process. But the future of the public-private partnership...
fox5dc.com
Maryland family adopts Ukrainian teen sisters driven from their homeland during Russian invasion
FREDERICK, Md. - A Maryland family has opened their home and their hearts to two very special teens from Ukraine. Phil Lazos and his wife Karen have adopted 18-year-old twins Anastasia and Tatyana – two sisters who were driven from their homeland in the Odesa area following the Russian invasion.
fox5dc.com
Prince William County taxpayers shocked by high personal property tax bill
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - People in one northern Virginia county are doing a double take when it comes to their personal property tax bill. Diane Pollard of Prince William County told FOX 5's Ayesha Khan Tuesday, that her tax bill is significantly higher than it was last year. Pollard...
Could Hogan win Maryland in a GOP presidential primary?
Editor’s Note: This article is republished with permission from the Baltimore Post-Examiner. If Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan decides to run for president would he be able to secure enough support to win his home state in a competitive GOP primary election?. Hogan’s more moderate brand of Republicanism appears to...
Norton Calls for ‘Chuck Brown Day’ Designation
D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton has introduced a resolution calling for the designation of late hometown go-go legend Chuck Brown’s birthday as national “Chuck Brown Day,” in recognition of his musical accomplishments as well as his support for D.C. statehood. The post Norton Calls for ‘Chuck Brown Day’ Designation appeared first on The Washington Informer.
uschamber.com
U.S. Chamber Kicks Off National Roadshow “Advance with Africa” to Deepen U.S.-Africa Business Engagement
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – On September 6, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, will kick off its “Advance with Africa” roadshow in Atlanta at the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs, a hub for Black business owners and entrepreneurs. The roadshow, which will go on to make stops at cities across the country, is aimed at increasing U.S. businesses’ understanding of commercial opportunities in Africa, transforming the narrative around Africa’s business climate, and dispelling myths—creating new opportunities for American businesses, big and small.
wfirnews.com
Fired Deputy Virginia AG sues Miyares, staffers
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former deputy Virginia attorney general who says she was fired over social media posts in which she praised the Capitol rioters as “patriots” and falsely claimed Donald Trump won the 2020 election is suing the attorney general’s office for defamation. Monique...
Three parties ordered to pay $10,000 for misrepresenting landlord-tenant activities by Virginia Attorney General
Three Richmond-based parties -- two companies and an individual -- have been ordered to pay a combined $10,000 in restitution to customers after they were accused of allegedly misrepresenting landlord-tenant activities, according to a recent release from the Virginia Attorney General's Office.
baltimorebeat.com
Yesterday’s Prices are not Today’s Prices
Since 2014, when cannabis possession of 10 grams or less was decriminalized across the state, Baltimore City has become a fascinating experiment in patchwork drug policy. Attempts to make cannabis legal in Maryland have failed for many years, resulting in more stopgap interventions, leading to an especially confusing situation for those who use or sell cannabis.
What will Hogan administration officials do after the governor runs ‘through the tape’?
A stark reminder of the looming turnover in state government came during the governor's annual cabinet reception last week. The post What will Hogan administration officials do after the governor runs ‘through the tape’? appeared first on Maryland Matters.
