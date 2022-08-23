ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

Mayor Bowser's vaccine mandate unlawful, DC Superior Court judge rules

WASHINGTON — A D.C. Superior Judge ruled Thursday that Mayor Muriel Bowser's vaccine mandate is unlawful. According to a press release from the DC Police Union, Judge Maurice Ross has issued an order ruling that Bowser's COVID-19 mandate, which applies to all D.C. employees, is illegal. In Aug. 2021,...
HEALTH
alextimes.com

Monique Miles sues Virginia attorney general’s office

Alexandria resident Monique Miles, who briefly served as deputy attorney general of government operations and transactions for Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, is suing her former employer’s office for defamation. Filed last week in Richmond Circuit Court, the complaint alleges that Miyares and four. other colleagues, Charles Slemp III,...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Washington Informer

D.C. Medicaid Contract Remains in Limbo

The awarding of the District’s nearly $3 billion Medicaid contract remains in limbo until D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser formally submits her recommendations for D.C.’s selected managed care organizations to the D.C. Council for approval. The post D.C. Medicaid Contract Remains in Limbo appeared first on The Washington Informer.
HEALTH
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Announces Final Federal Approval of Traffic Relief Plan for Capital Beltway and American Legion Bridge; Mentions “Political Stall Tactics by Montgomery County Politicians”

Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement after the state’s Traffic Relief Plan received final approval from the Federal Highway Administration following a series of delays: “This is a major milestone for the most important transportation project for the National Capital Region in the last 50 years. With the Biden administration’s final approval, we are ready to move forward with this transformative project.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conflict Of Interest#Mayor#Stock#Volunteers#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative
fox5dc.com

Maryland, Virginia battling over housing new FBI headquarters

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Maryland and Virginia are vying to be the new home of the FBI headquarters, and we could find out who wins as soon as next month. The J. Edgar Hoover Building is currently home to the FBI. Once declared the world's ugliest building, it opened in 1975. Now, the 2.8 million square foot structure is in desperate need of repairs.
MARYLAND STATE
Kansas Reflector

Ideology behind Jan. 6 insurrection had deep roots in Kansas, but extremism can be resisted

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jim Leiker is professor of history at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park. When pro-Trump extremists converged in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, they followed […] The post Ideology behind Jan. 6 insurrection had deep roots in Kansas, but extremism can be resisted appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTOP

Md. US attorney outlines plan to use ‘Al Capone model,’ little-known statute to prosecute violent criminals

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Maryland’s U.S. Attorney Erek Barron announced Wednesday what he called a series of “exceptional actions” that his office will undertake to quell violence in the city of Baltimore, including vetting those suspected of violent crime for white-collar offenses and using a little-utilized federal statute to prosecute gun crimes near schools.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

American Governors’ Border Strike Force initiative results in 27 arrests in Maryland, more expected

PIKESVILLE, MD—A cooperative cross-jurisdictional initiative between state and federal law enforcement partners has led to 27 arrests with more expected as police continue to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations responsible for drug trafficking throughout Maryland, including Baltimore City. Maryland is one of 26 states across the nation, participating...
MARYLAND STATE
The Washington Informer

Norton Calls for ‘Chuck Brown Day’ Designation

D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton has introduced a resolution calling for the designation of late hometown go-go legend Chuck Brown’s birthday as national “Chuck Brown Day,” in recognition of his musical accomplishments as well as his support for D.C. statehood. The post Norton Calls for ‘Chuck Brown Day’ Designation appeared first on The Washington Informer.
POLITICS
uschamber.com

U.S. Chamber Kicks Off National Roadshow “Advance with Africa” to Deepen U.S.-Africa Business Engagement

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – On September 6, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, will kick off its “Advance with Africa” roadshow in Atlanta at the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs, a hub for Black business owners and entrepreneurs. The roadshow, which will go on to make stops at cities across the country, is aimed at increasing U.S. businesses’ understanding of commercial opportunities in Africa, transforming the narrative around Africa’s business climate, and dispelling myths—creating new opportunities for American businesses, big and small.
ATLANTA, GA
wfirnews.com

Fired Deputy Virginia AG sues Miyares, staffers

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former deputy Virginia attorney general who says she was fired over social media posts in which she praised the Capitol rioters as “patriots” and falsely claimed Donald Trump won the 2020 election is suing the attorney general’s office for defamation. Monique...
VIRGINIA STATE
baltimorebeat.com

Yesterday’s Prices are not Today’s Prices

Since 2014, when cannabis possession of 10 grams or less was decriminalized across the state, Baltimore City has become a fascinating experiment in patchwork drug policy. Attempts to make cannabis legal in Maryland have failed for many years, resulting in more stopgap interventions, leading to an especially confusing situation for those who use or sell cannabis.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy