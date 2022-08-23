Read full article on original website
The Clinton Journal
Nominations accepted for the Clinton High School Wall of Honor
CLINTON — Nominations are now being accepted for the Clinton High School Wall of Honor. All nominees must be CHS alumni; additional qualifications are listed. Nomination forms may be obtained on the Clinton schools website under the high school tab, or by contacting Missy Koeppel in the high school office at (217) 935-8337 ext. 1001 or [email protected] . Nominations are due in to the high school office no later than October 7, 2022, and inductees will be honored at the home basketball game on January 6, 2023.
