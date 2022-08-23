A student was airlifted to the hospital Tuesday morning as video circulating online showed her falling or jumping from the third floor of a Miami-Dade County high school. Chopper footage showed the teenager being placed in a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter near Miami Palmetto Senior High School, located off Southwest 120th Street. The student, who was not identified, was airlifted to a nearby trauma center with traumatic injuries, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO