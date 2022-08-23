Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Electron-phonon coupling and vibrational properties of size-selected linear carbon chains by resonance Raman scattering
UV resonance Raman spectroscopy of size-selected linear sp-carbon chains unveils vibrational overtones and combinations up to the fifth order. Thanks to the tunability of the synchrotron source, we excited each H-terminated polyyne (HCnH with n"‰="‰8,10,12) to the maxima of its vibronic absorption spectrum allowing us to precisely determine the electronic and vibrational structure of the ground and excited states for the main observed vibrational mode. Selected transitions are shown to enhance specific overtone orders in the Raman spectrum in a specific way that can be explained by a simple analytical model based on Albrecht's theory of resonance Raman scattering. The determined Huang"“Rhys factors indicate a strong and size-dependent electron-phonon coupling increasing with the sp-carbon chain length.
Nature.com
Validation of reference genes as an internal control for studying Avena sativa"“Puccinia coronata interaction by RT-qPCR
In this study we evaluated eleven candidate reference genes in Avena sativa during compatible and incompatible interactions with two different pathotypes of Puccinia coronata f. sp. avenae in six time points post-inoculation. The identification of genes with high expression stability was performed by four algorithms (geNorm, NormFinder, BestKeeper and Î”Ct method). The results obtained confirmed that the combination of two genes would be sufficient for reliable normalization of the expression data. In general, the most stable in the tested plant-pathogen system were HNR (heterogeneous nuclear ribonucleoprotein 27C) and EF1A (elongation factor 1-alpha). ARF (ADP-ribosylation factor) and EIF4A (eukaryotic initiation factor 4A-3) could also be considered as exhibiting high expression stability. CYP (cyclophilin) was shown by all assessment methods to be the worst candidate for normalization in this dataset. To date, this is the first report of reference genes selection in A. sativa"“P. coronata interaction system. Identified reference genes enable reliable and comprehensive RT-qPCR analysis of oat gene expression in response to crown rust infection. Understanding the molecular mechanisms involved in the host"“pathogen interactions may expand knowledge of durable resistance strategies beneficial to modern oat breeding.
Nature.com
Shapeshifting xantphos
Lukas Veth and PaweÅ‚ Dydio discuss the importance of ligands in transition metal catalysis, looking at the success story of xantphos and why it should earn the title of 'privileged ligand'. Among different types of strategies, transition-metal catalysis enables some of the most synthetically powerful reactions. While the...
Nature.com
Equivariant graph neural networks for fast electron density estimation of molecules, liquids, and solids
Electron density \(\rho (\overrightarrow{{{{\bf{r}}}}})\) is the fundamental variable in the calculation of ground state energy with density functional theory (DFT). Beyond total energy, features and changes in \(\rho (\overrightarrow{{{{\bf{r}}}}})\) distributions are often used to capture critical physicochemical phenomena in functional materials. We present a machine learning framework for the prediction of \(\rho (\overrightarrow{{{{\bf{r}}}}})\). The model is based on equivariant graph neural networks and the electron density is predicted at special query point vertices that are part of the message-passing graph, but only receive messages. The model is tested across multiple datasets of molecules (QM9), liquid ethylene carbonate electrolyte (EC) and LixNiyMnzCo(1-y-z)O2 lithium ion battery cathodes (NMC). For QM9 molecules, the accuracy of the proposed model exceeds typical variability in \(\rho (\overrightarrow{{{{\bf{r}}}}})\) obtained from DFT done with different exchange-correlation functionals. The accuracy on all three datasets is beyond state of the art and the computation time is orders of magnitude faster than DFT.
Nature.com
Glassy thermal conductivity in CsBiICl single crystal
As the periodic atomic arrangement of a crystal is made to a disorder or glassy-amorphous system by destroying the long-range order, lattice thermal conductivity, ÎºL, decreases, and its fundamental characteristics changes. The realization of ultralow and unusual glass-like ÎºL in a crystalline material is challenging but crucial to many applications like thermoelectrics and thermal barrier coatings. Herein, we demonstrate an ultralow (~0.20"‰W/mÂ·K at room temperature) and glass-like temperature dependence (2"“400"‰K) of ÎºL in a single crystal of layered halide perovskite, Cs3Bi2I6Cl3. Acoustic phonons with low cut-off frequency (20"‰cmâˆ’1) are responsible for the low sound velocity in Cs3Bi2I6Cl3 and make the structure elastically soft. While a strong anharmonicity originates from the low energy and localized rattling-like vibration of Cs atoms, synchrotron X-ray pair-distribution function evidence a local structural distortion in the Bi-halide octahedra and Cl vacancy. The hierarchical chemical bonding and soft vibrations from selective sublattice leading to low ÎºL is intriguing from lattice dynamical perspective as well as have potential applications.
