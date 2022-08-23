Baptist Health Lexington Homicide Investigation

One person has been indicted and arrested for murder following the May 5, 2022 death of a 97-year-old patient at Baptist Health Lexington.

Eyvette Hunter, 52, was arrested on August 23, 2022, and charged with the death of James Morris. On April 30, 2022, Ms. Hunter, who at the time was a nurse, intentionally performed actions of medical maltreatment to Mr. Morris. Mr. Morris later passed away on May 5 as a direct result of those actions.

This case was referred to the Lexington Police Department for investigation by the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office on July 7, 2022. Baptist Health Lexington has been cooperative and aided in the investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.