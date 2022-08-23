Venue: Covelli Center (Columbus, Ohio) No. 2 Texas (Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. ET) | Live Stats | FS1. No. 2 Texas (Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. ET) | Live Stats | BTN. COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State women’s volleyball team opens its much-anticipated 2022 season with a pair of matches against No. 2 Texas inside the Covelli Center. The weekend begins on Friday at 8 p.m. ET with a match broadcast live on FS1 and concludes with a match on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET broadcast live on BTN. Parking is free for all fans in the Buckeye lots across the street from Covelli.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO