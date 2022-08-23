ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Buckeyes Open 2022 with 1-All Draw vs. South Carolina

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes opened the 2022 season, the 70th for the Ohio State Men’ s Soccer Program, with a 1-all draw vs. South Carolina Thursday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium on the first day of the 16th Wolstein Classic. The game between the Buckeyes and Gamecocks...
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Peter Elander Returns as Associate Head Coach

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Among the familiar faces added to the Ohio State women’s hockey staff ahead of the 2022-23 season, Peter Elander is set to make his return to the Buckeye bench as an associate head coach, Ohio State head coach Nadine Muzerall announced Thursday. Elander has over 20 years of coaching experience and has left his mark on virtually every level of women’s hockey.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Muzerall Adds Former Players to Buckeye Staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State women’s hockey head coach Nadine Muzerall has welcomed familiar faces to the Buckeye bench ahead of the 2022-23 season with the promotion of Kelsey Cline to assistant coach and the hiring of Lauren Spring as director of operations. Both women played for Muzerall, Cline at Minnesota and Spring at Ohio State, before joining her in off-ice roles.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Bough, Goldean, Webster Are Big Ten Preseason Players to Watch

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A pair of returning all-region players and a potential impact transfer are among the three Ohio State Buckeyes who on Wednesday were named to the Big Ten’s Preseason Players to Watch list. Captains Leanne Bough, a senior from Whitney Point, N.Y., and Emma Goldean, a...
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

No. 20 Buckeyes Host No. 9 BYU in Home Opener Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio – After a great opening road trip, No. 20 Ohio State returns home to host No. 9 BYU in a bi Top-20 showdown on Friday evening at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. The match will be televised nationally on the Big Ten Network. Dean Linke and Lauren Link will call the action.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Field Hockey Opens 2022 Season This Weekend in Albany

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The curtain lifts on the 52nd season of Ohio State field hockey this weekend, as the Buckeyes head to Albany, N.Y. for two games to kick off the 2022 schedule. Ohio State meets Northeastern in a neutral site game at 3 p.m. or Friday before finishing out the weekend with a game against the host Great Danes on Sunday at 1 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

No. 7 Ohio State Opens Season Against No. 2 Texas at Home

Venue: Covelli Center (Columbus, Ohio) No. 2 Texas (Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. ET) | Live Stats | FS1. No. 2 Texas (Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. ET) | Live Stats | BTN. COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State women’s volleyball team opens its much-anticipated 2022 season with a pair of matches against No. 2 Texas inside the Covelli Center. The weekend begins on Friday at 8 p.m. ET with a match broadcast live on FS1 and concludes with a match on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET broadcast live on BTN. Parking is free for all fans in the Buckeye lots across the street from Covelli.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Buckeyes Open with South Carolina in Wolstein Classic

Game Notes: Ohio State | South Carolina | Cal Poly. COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes open the 2022 season, the 70th for the Ohio State Men’ s Soccer Program, at 7 p.m. Thursday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium against the University of South Carolina in the 16th Wolstein Classic. The game between the Buckeyes and Gamecocks follows the event opener between Dayton and Cal Poly at 4 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Sarah Klein

2022 Third Team IWLCA All-American, First Team IWLCA All-Region and First Team All-GLVC. 2021 GLVC Freshman of the Year, First Team All-GLVC and IWLCA Second Team All-Region. IWLCA Academic Honor Roll in 2022 and earned Academic All-GLVC accolades. Prior to Ohio State. At UIndy. Spent last three years at UIndy.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

OSU Legend Tom Weiskopf Passes Away

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State golfing legend and Hall of Fame member Tom Weiskopf passed away this past week at the age of 79 after a year-and-a-half battle against pancreatic cancer. Weiskopf was an All-American in his lone season with the Buckeyes in 1962. Credited with having one of...
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

SUPPORT OUR BUCKEYES – JOIN THE BUCKEYE CLUB TODAY!

The Buckeye Club is the annual giving program of The Ohio State University Department of Athletics. Contributions to the Buckeye Club are used to cover the grant-in-aid costs to our student-athletes, which encompasses tuition, books and room and board. In 2022, the Department of Athletics transferred over $30 million to the university to cover the grant-in-aid costs of our student-athletes.
COLUMBUS, OH

