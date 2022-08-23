Read full article on original website
Head to This Hole-In-The-Wall Seafood Joint in Ohio for the Best Fried FishTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts by ‘Real Kia Boys’ targets students and surrounding communitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
WOSU finishes transition into state-of-the-art facility across from the Wexner Center for the ArtsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Great Ice Cream in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Football: Harrison’s physical gifts, work ethic prime him for breakout seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Open 2022 with 1-All Draw vs. South Carolina
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes opened the 2022 season, the 70th for the Ohio State Men’ s Soccer Program, with a 1-all draw vs. South Carolina Thursday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium on the first day of the 16th Wolstein Classic. The game between the Buckeyes and Gamecocks...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Peter Elander Returns as Associate Head Coach
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Among the familiar faces added to the Ohio State women’s hockey staff ahead of the 2022-23 season, Peter Elander is set to make his return to the Buckeye bench as an associate head coach, Ohio State head coach Nadine Muzerall announced Thursday. Elander has over 20 years of coaching experience and has left his mark on virtually every level of women’s hockey.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Muzerall Adds Former Players to Buckeye Staff
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State women’s hockey head coach Nadine Muzerall has welcomed familiar faces to the Buckeye bench ahead of the 2022-23 season with the promotion of Kelsey Cline to assistant coach and the hiring of Lauren Spring as director of operations. Both women played for Muzerall, Cline at Minnesota and Spring at Ohio State, before joining her in off-ice roles.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Bough, Goldean, Webster Are Big Ten Preseason Players to Watch
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A pair of returning all-region players and a potential impact transfer are among the three Ohio State Buckeyes who on Wednesday were named to the Big Ten’s Preseason Players to Watch list. Captains Leanne Bough, a senior from Whitney Point, N.Y., and Emma Goldean, a...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 20 Buckeyes Host No. 9 BYU in Home Opener Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – After a great opening road trip, No. 20 Ohio State returns home to host No. 9 BYU in a bi Top-20 showdown on Friday evening at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. The match will be televised nationally on the Big Ten Network. Dean Linke and Lauren Link will call the action.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Field Hockey Opens 2022 Season This Weekend in Albany
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The curtain lifts on the 52nd season of Ohio State field hockey this weekend, as the Buckeyes head to Albany, N.Y. for two games to kick off the 2022 schedule. Ohio State meets Northeastern in a neutral site game at 3 p.m. or Friday before finishing out the weekend with a game against the host Great Danes on Sunday at 1 p.m.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 7 Ohio State Opens Season Against No. 2 Texas at Home
Venue: Covelli Center (Columbus, Ohio) No. 2 Texas (Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. ET) | Live Stats | FS1. No. 2 Texas (Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. ET) | Live Stats | BTN. COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State women’s volleyball team opens its much-anticipated 2022 season with a pair of matches against No. 2 Texas inside the Covelli Center. The weekend begins on Friday at 8 p.m. ET with a match broadcast live on FS1 and concludes with a match on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET broadcast live on BTN. Parking is free for all fans in the Buckeye lots across the street from Covelli.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Open with South Carolina in Wolstein Classic
Game Notes: Ohio State | South Carolina | Cal Poly. COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes open the 2022 season, the 70th for the Ohio State Men’ s Soccer Program, at 7 p.m. Thursday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium against the University of South Carolina in the 16th Wolstein Classic. The game between the Buckeyes and Gamecocks follows the event opener between Dayton and Cal Poly at 4 p.m.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Sarah Klein
2022 Third Team IWLCA All-American, First Team IWLCA All-Region and First Team All-GLVC. 2021 GLVC Freshman of the Year, First Team All-GLVC and IWLCA Second Team All-Region. IWLCA Academic Honor Roll in 2022 and earned Academic All-GLVC accolades. Prior to Ohio State. At UIndy. Spent last three years at UIndy.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
OSU Legend Tom Weiskopf Passes Away
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State golfing legend and Hall of Fame member Tom Weiskopf passed away this past week at the age of 79 after a year-and-a-half battle against pancreatic cancer. Weiskopf was an All-American in his lone season with the Buckeyes in 1962. Credited with having one of...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
