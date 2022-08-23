Read full article on original website
Walter Steinbrunner
Walter P. Steinbrunner, age 86, of Coldwater, died on Friday, August 26, 2022 surrounded by his family, at his home in Coldwater. He was born March 22, 1936 in Burkettsville to the late Vincent and Olive (Mueller) Steinbrunner. He married Janet (Weiskittel) on September 29, 1962 in Coldwater and she resides in Coldwater.
Saturday, August 27th, 2022
ST. MARYS - Man's best friend was given a chance to shine Friday at Biggby Coffee in honor of National Dog Day. The annual holiday honors dogs of all shapes and sizes and promotes awareness about adopting the fuzzy friends in rescue centers. At Biggby Coffee, staff decided to pair...
Louise Sigmond
Louise Ann Sigmond, age 84 of Celina, passed away on August 25, 2022 at the Ft. Wayne Lutheran Hospital in Ft. Wayne, IN. She was born on August 24, 1938 to the late Ernest and Leola (Royer) Forlow in Rockford. On February 14, 1972, she married Donald Sigmond who passed away on July 3, 2003.
Patricia Gehm
Patricia J. "G-Ma" Gehm, age 78, of Rockford, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at OSU Medical Center in Columbus. She was born March 21, 1944 in Decatur, Indiana to the late Carl and Sophie (Rakoczy) Roberts. On April 11, 1964 she married Lowell "Butch" Gehm and he survives at the residence in Rockford.
Obituaries: Friday, August 26th, 2022
CELINA - Treasurer Darren Jenkins will leave Celina City Schools on Sept. 26 after having served just 10 months with the district. DARKE COUNTY - Two fugitives linked to the homicide of a 30-year-old-man whose body was found in a shallow grave were apprehended in Florida and await extradition to Ohio.
Sherrie Keller
Sherrie K. Keller, 47, of Fort Recovery, died August 24, 2022, at her father's home, in New Weston, surrounded by her husband and family. She was born August 25, 1974, in Coldwater, to Eugene "Gene" Siefring and the late Patricia (Timmerman) Siefring. Her father, Gene survives in New Weston. On December 28, 1996, she married Eric "Rick" Keller, who survives in Fort Recovery. Rick and Sherrie were married twenty-five years.
Mary Rosenbeck
Mary A. (King) Rosenbeck, age 96, of Coldwater, died on Monday August 22, 2022 at The Legacy at Liberty Ridge in West Chester, OH. She was born August 9, 1926 in Coldwater to the late Markus & Veronica (Braun) King. On May 19, 1945, she married Wilfred Rosenbeck and he passed away in 2015.
The Daily Standard
The Coldwater Village Council has passed the following:. Ordinance 1711 - An ordinance prohibiting the placing of items on public right-of-way within the Village of Coldwater. Ordinance 1712 - An ordinance revising fees for services rendered by the Coldwater Police Department. The entire content of this legislation can be viewed...
Good Day, Sunshine
CELINA-A mainstay restaurant in Celina will shut its doors Sunday evening. Donna and Terry Temple have owned and operated Sunnyside Inn for the past 40 years, having bought it on July 3, 1982, from Tom and Lou Fenner, Donna Temple said. Temple said she and her husband are calling it...
Keep on running
ROCKFORD - Coming off a 51-14 loss to Crestview, Parkway came home for its first home game of the season to take on North Central. While the Panthers struggled to find their footing early, in the end they ran away with the game, winning 49-12 at Panther Stadium. [More]
Officials: COVID-19 may be as common as common cold
Area health officials believe COVID-19 will likely be treated similarly to diseases like the common cold and the flu now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has relaxed its coronavirus guidelines. Effective Aug. 11, the CDC dropped the recommendation that Americans quarantine themselves if they come into close...
