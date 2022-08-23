Roselyn J. Bruns, age 88 of St. Henry, died on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at The Gardens of St. Henry. She was born on May 20, 1934, in St. Sebastian to the late George & Hilda (Bruns) Will. On October 27, 1956, she married Ralph Bruns and he preceded her in death on May 13, 2016.

