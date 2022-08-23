Read full article on original website
Saturday, August 27th, 2022
ST. MARYS - Man's best friend was given a chance to shine Friday at Biggby Coffee in honor of National Dog Day. The annual holiday honors dogs of all shapes and sizes and promotes awareness about adopting the fuzzy friends in rescue centers. At Biggby Coffee, staff decided to pair...
Roselyn Bruns
Roselyn J. Bruns, age 88 of St. Henry, died on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at The Gardens of St. Henry. She was born on May 20, 1934, in St. Sebastian to the late George & Hilda (Bruns) Will. On October 27, 1956, she married Ralph Bruns and he preceded her in death on May 13, 2016.
Dog days of summer
