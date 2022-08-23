Read full article on original website
Three Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court
Three people were sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Michael F. Taylor was sentenced to a total of 42 months in prison on three counts of aggravated possession of drugs. .Kathryn M. Keets was placed on five years community...
Two men convicted of rape in Richland, Crawford counties
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men were found guilty this week on charges of rape in neighboring Ohio counties. Kevin Cross, 66, was found guilty on six counts of rape and Jason Tupps, 47, was found guilty on one count of rape, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. Cross was sentenced on Friday to […]
Dayton man sentenced to prison for killing of 2-month-old son
DAYTON — The father of a two-month-old boy killed last February is going to jail more than a year after the infant died from blunt force injuries. William Clouse, 39, of Dayton, was sentenced to 15 years to life Thursday. He will not be eligible for parole until he’s served at least 15 years, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
iheart.com
DEFIANCE MAN INDICTED FOR RAPE AND AGGRAVATED BURGLARY BY LOCAL GRAND JURY
A Defiance man has been indicted by the Defiance County Grand Jury on felony charges of Rape, Aggravated Burglary, and other charges. 30 year old Kevin W. Moore was indicted in connection with an incident that occurred on Kiser Road near Defiance on July 17th. It’s alleged Kevin Moore broke into the residence, and forced the victim to engage in sexual conduct. The grand jury indictments for Moore also included Gross Sexual Imposition, and Attempted Felonious Assault.
21Years Ago, A Women Disappeared Before Her Wedding Day
This case centers around 28-year-old Niqui McCown. Niqui was a prison guard who recently got engaged to her fiancé Bobby Webster. Niqui’s life was looking up and there were a lot of things to be excited about. However, one day she went to her mom’s house incredibly upset. On July 22nd, 2001, she told her mother about an incident while she was at a laundromat. She told her mother that two men were repeatedly harassing her while she was doing her laundry. She expressed to her mom that she was too afraid to return for her laundry out of fear of seeing the men again. Niqui eventually left her mother’s house and was never seen again.
wktn.com
Dayton Murder Suspect Arrested After 3 County Pursuit
A homicide suspect from Dayton was arrested after a three county pursuit that started in Allen County late Wednesday morning. According to a release, an Allen County Sheriff’s deputy located and attempted to stop the suspect, who immediately fled in his vehicle. The pursuit lasted approximately an hour and...
Former Clark County Auditor’s Office employee pleads guilty to felony charges
CLARK COUNTY — Today, a former Clark County Auditor’s Office employee pleaded guilty to charges accusing him of stealing money from the county. Robert Vanderhorst, 63, was originally indicted on three counts of theft in office. News Center 7 was there when he pled guilty to one count...
Ohio fugitive from Shelby County is apprehended in western Indiana
SIDNEY — An Ohio fugitive, on the run for four years from a rape charge in Shelby County involving a child, is in custody in western Indiana and is waiting to be brought back to Ohio, the Shelby Police Department said Friday. Todd Freeman, 42, was arrested Thursday afternoon...
sidneyoh.com
Narcotics Search Warrant Served at Local Residence by TRT
On Friday, August 26, 2022 at approximately 8 AM the Sidney Police Department with the assistance of the Piqua Police Department and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotic’s search warrant at 633 Fulton St, Sidney. The initial entry and securing of the location had to be accomplished by utilizing the services of the Sidney-Piqua Tactical Response Team. This is due to the fact that the warrant was deemed a high risk to officer’s safety.
‘For me, it was an easy decision’: Ohio shooting suspect says
Marlow was originally charged with eight counts of aggravated murder, four counts of aggravated burglary and one count of having weapons under disability.
Schoonover Observatory telescope stolen
LIMA — The Lima Police Department is investigating the theft of a 14-inch Celestron telescope, guide scopes, accessories and eyepieces — representing a combined value of roughly $20,000 — reported stolen Friday night from Schoonover Observatory. This is the second break-in where the target was the city’s...
Task force releases results from OVI checkpoint in Dayton
DAYTON — The Combine Agency OVI Task force operated sobriety checkpoints in Dayton Saturday night, according to a news release. The checkpoints were held along North Gettysburg near Kings Highway, OSHP said in a media release. The first checkpoint was conducted at 2150 N. Gettysburg Ave. According to the...
sidneyoh.com
Narcotics Unit Indicts 18 People
On August 25, 2022 the Sidney Police Department’s Narcotics Unit presented evidence to a Shelby County Grand Jury in regards to drug trafficking activity in the City of Sidney. Upon hearing evidence, the Grand Jury handed down indictments on 18 individuals on 48 counts of drug trafficking as well as weapons under disability and drug possession. The drug trafficking charges included Trafficking in Fentanyl, Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and PCP. The Shelby County Grand Jury also authorized the seizure of a handgun and $500 cash. These indictments are a result of multiple investigations spanning numerous months. The Sidney Police Department remains proactive in its fight to combat drug trafficking in our city. Anyone with drug information about drug activity can contact the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-8777 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).
2 Darke Co. fugitives wanted in connection to homicide investigation arrested in Florida
DARKE COUNTY — Two fugitives wanted from Darke County in connection to the homicide of Corey Fleming are now in custody in Florida, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s office. >>PREVIOUS STORY: Homicide investigation launched after body of missing man found in rural area of Darke County. Fleming,...
Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms
LIMA — The following defendants were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Diamond Osborne, 22, of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation on a charge of felonious assault. She was ordered to pay restitution to the victim in the case. Keyown Pryor, 28, of Lima,...
Suspect arrested after body found in Dayton garage
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a woman called the police saying that a man she knows had been missing since July 14. She said she had gone to his old address at 408 Burkhardt Ave. where she smelled what she believe to be a decaying body.
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Raymond J. Glaze, 53, Columbus Grove, pleaded guilty to passing bad checks, a misdemeanor. He faces up to 180 days in jail and $1,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 19. Aug. 15. Dustin C. Morman, 45, Leipsic,...
foxwilmington.com
Ohio Man Allegedly Attempts to Kidnap 6-Year-Old Girl
An Ohio man allegedly tried to kidnap a young girl. Ken’Adi Nash, 6, was taking out the trash when Deric McPherson inappropriately touched her. He started to walk off but then turned back and apparently tried to haul her away. The young girl screamed and was able to get away. After she ran inside, her dad drove around trying to find the alleged kidnapper. He found the man hiding at an auto body shop down the street. The man was arrested and charged with abduction and inappropriate touching.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Thomas M. Johnson, 37, of Canal Winchester, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Heather L. Keller, 38, of Lima, found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 90 days jail. 60 days suspended. $150 fine. Donavan R. Moore, 25, of Lima, pleaded no contest and...
WIBC.com
Sheriff’s Brother Shot and Killed by Police in Muncie
MUNCIE, Ind.–The brother of Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner was killed by police in Muncie Thursday morning. They say Richard Skinner, 45, pointed what appeared to be a gun at them through a window, while the SWAT team was at the house trying to negotiate an end to a domestic situation.
