Cemetery Caretaker, Mowing, Trimming & Maintenance Services. Notice is hereby given that bids will be received by the Board of Trustees of Jefferson Township, Mercer County, Ohio at P.O. Box 259, Celina, OH 45822 until August 30, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. for the Cemetery Caretaker, mowing, trimming, and maintenance services of, Old Town Cemetery, Petrie Cemetery, Meade Cemetery, Swamp College Cemetery, Mercer Memory Gardens Cemetery and Jefferson Township Hall. Bids will be opened at 7:30 p.m. August 30, 2022, at the Jefferson Township House, 7171 Havemann Road, Celina, OH 45822.

CELINA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO