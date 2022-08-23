Public Service Department Hosts Job Fair Sept. 15

Job seekers looking for steady, satisfying outdoor work that helps keep Knoxville clean and operating efficiently are invited to the Public Service Job Fair on Thursday, Sept. 15, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Public Works Service Center, 3131 Morris Ave.

“Public Service workers are essential to City operations and responsible for much of the pride people feel when they live and work here,” says Public Service Director Chad Weth.

More than 30 open positions are available, including the entry-level Public Service Worker, whose duties may consist of:

•

Picking up brush and litter from streets, parks or other areas within the City.

•

Cleaning culverts, drains, ditches and maintains storm sewers.

•

Assisting in laying brick or block for catch basins and retaining walls.

•

Pouring and finishing concrete for sidewalks, curbs and gutters.

•

Weed control, cutting, trimming and pruning trees, flowers and shrubs and maintaining undergrowth.

“Many crew members say they appreciate the opportunity for consistent work hours that leave them with evenings and weekends free,” says Deputy Director Rachel Butzler. “They also like the on-the-job training on a variety of power equipment.” Tools of the trade include leaf blowers, mowers, shovels, pole saws, string trimmers and more.

In a new series of recruitment videos, several Public Service employees share what they like best about their jobs.

Job seekers may apply for Public Service positions in person at the job fair or online. Attendees should also bring their resumes and driver’s license, which are required for the job.

Learn more about working for the City of Knoxville at KnoxvilleTN.gov/jobs.