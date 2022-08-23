Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exit 39 to Rt 10 WB Closed Tonight in Hanover, Morris CountyMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Table of Hope Free Fresh Food DistributionMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
NYC's All-Time High Rent Reflects a Downside of CapitalismGenius TurnerNew York City, NY
Related
2 Major Lakers Trade Targets Emerge From Jazz
There is a lot of fallout around the NBA from the news that Kevin Durant will be remaining with the Brooklyn Nets for the foreseeable future. After weeks of trade speculation, the two sides hashed out some of their differences and agreed that it was in the best interest of everyone to remain in a partnership and focus on winning a championship.
lakersnation.com
Lakers Rumors: Kevin Durant Wants Nets To Sign Carmelo Anthony But They’re Not Interested
After the first wave of free agency, the NBA transaction period essentially went quiet as everyone waited to see what the Brooklyn Nets would do with Kevin Durant after the superstar requested a trade. But ultimately, after weeks of trade talks and negotiations, Durant won’t be going anywhere as the...
Lakers projected lineup, rotation after trading for Patrick Beverley
The Lakers shook things up on Thursday night when they traded for Patrick Beverley. On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz struck a deal for Patrick Beverley that was fertile ground for memes and reactions given the lack of amicability between Russell Westbrook and Pat Bev. Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson are the outgoing pieces for the Lakers, meaning the Lakers rotation will look a little bit different moving forward.
‘Can we sign now’: Isaiah Thomas wants a job after Kevin Durant ditches Nets trade demand
The Kevin Durant trade saga came to an unexpected conclusion this morning. The Brooklyn Nets announced that Durant had decided to stay put with the Nets a month and a half after he announced his formal trade request to the team. It certainly didn’t seem like the team could repair things with Durant, but somehow, after weeks of endless trade rumors, they have found common ground.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets
The Brooklyn Nets breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday after recently meeting with Kevin Durant, who decided to rescind his trade request and remain with the organization. There appear to be a few different reasons why KD did so. Adrian Wojnarowski discussed them on ESPN’s Sportcenter and revealed the Nets were never even close […] The post The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Says He Was Shocked To Hear That Larry Bird Was Jealous Of Him Winning A Title As A Rookie: "He Admitted He Was Jealous, Which Really Shocked Me, Because He Never Ever Showed It Back Then."
Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were the two defining figures of the NBA in the 1980s. Their iconic rivalry elevated the league to another level as they battled it out on the biggest stage of the sport. What set the stage for their rivalry in the league was that the two had also faced off in the NCAA title game in 1979, where Magic came out on top, as Michigan State beat out Indiana State.
Stephen A. Smith and Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga go at it
Television personality Stephen A. Smith came hard for Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, and Kuminga didn’t flinch in his hilarious response. NBA players know how to tune out the noise, and some of them are particularly adept at responding to criticism. Even though 19-year-old Jonathan Kuminga just finished his rookie season with the Golden State Warriors, he’s already a seasoned pro at shading critical media personalities.
ESPN
Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant meet, agree to 'move forward' together after star's trade demands
Kevin Durant is staying in Brooklyn, according to a statement from Nets general manager Sean Marks. "[Coach] Steve Nash and I, together with [governors] Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai, met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles yesterday," Marks said in a statement. "We have agreed to move forward with our partnership. We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn."
RELATED PEOPLE
Stephen A. Smith: 'Nobody is beating the Warriors. The Golden State Warriors are going to repeat as NBA champions'
Coming off their six-game NBA Finals victory over the Boston Celtics at the end of the spring, the Warriors have added Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green via free agency this offseason (and re-signed Kevon Looney), but lost the likes of key contributors off the bench in Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Rips Kevin Durant For Disastrous Attempt To Be Traded From The Brooklyn Nets: "KD Don't Have The Power, KD Don't Have The Juice"
Kevin Durant's nearly 2-month-long trade saga ended with a whimper after the Brooklyn Nets announced that the player had reconciled with coach Steve Nash, GM Sean Marks, and owner Joe Tsai and will be returning to the team for the 2022-23 season. This means the Nets are going to hope to contend atop the East with their core intact, even though they were the best team for KD's championship-winning purposes all along.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Isn't Surprised That Kevin Durant Is Staying With Nets: "He Is Phenomenal. I Ain't Giving Him Up!"
Nets superstar Kevin Durant finally called off his trade attempt on Tuesday when he met with Joe Tsai, Sean Marks, and Steve Nash to discuss his future with the organization. With practically zero leverage in the situation, Durant decided it was best to just cut the nonsense and return to play for another season with the team.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Video Of James Harden Singing And Partying: "Wish I Could Hang W James For Just One Night. Dude Knows How To Party."
James Harden is having a great offseason on all fronts right now. He has been working on his body and looks to be in the best shape that he has been in a while as he heads into what he would hope to be a redemption season in 2022-23 with the Philadelphia 76ers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
GM Sean Marks: Nets, Kevin Durant Meet, Agree To Stay Together
After everything, Kevin Durant is returning to the Nets, and that comes straight from general manager Sean Marks. Per the Brooklyn GM, Marks, coach Steve Nash, Nets owner Joe Tsai and Durant and representative Rich Kleiman all met in Los Angeles, hashing out the following arrangement: Durant will remain with the Nets.
Gambo: Suns to Pursue Power Forward
After missing out on the Kevin Durant sweepstakes, the Phoenix Suns now look elsewhere to add talent to their roster.
Kevin Durant ditches trade request after making up with Nets
All that drama for nothing. Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have reportedly mended fences and are now planning to enter the 2022-23 season with the renewed goal for an NBA championship. After an offseason filled with drama following Durant’s trade demand, the former MVP has gotten on the same page with the Nets brass […] The post Kevin Durant ditches trade request after making up with Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Insane Stat Shows How Dominant Kobe Bryant Was As Scorer
The NBA has seen some incredible players throughout its existence. One of the best to ever step on the floor was Kobe Bryant. Bryant was selected No. 13 overall in the 1996 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets, but never actually suited up for them. He was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers on July 11th, 1996 in exchange for Vlade Divac; the rest is history.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Brooklyn Nets Just Made A Huge Announcement
On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets announced their 2022-23 Classic Edition uniform.
Yardbarker
Markieff Morris, Nets reportedly have mutual interest
Steve Nash the head coach could be bringing it back to the days of Steve Nash the point guard. NetsDaily reported on Wednesday that the Brooklyn Nets have mutual interest with free-agent forward Markieff Morris. The report adds that a Morris signing would presumably be for the veteran’s minimum (worth about $2.72 million since Morris has more than 10 years of NBA experience).
Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In A Pair Of Former NBA Champions
According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Brooklyn Nets could look to sign both Tristan Thompson and/or Markieff Morris ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NBA season.
NBA Analysis Network
Dallas, TX
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.https://NBAAnalysis.net
Comments / 0