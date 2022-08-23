Former Idaho sheriff pleads guilty to aggravated assault

BLACKFOOT — Former Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland accepted a plea deal Monday in which he will plead guilty to aggravated assault.

As part of the agreement, a charge of aggravated battery and exhibition of a deadly weapon will be dropped.

In exchange, the Idaho Attorney General’s Office will recommend a sentence of probation and a jail sentence of 10 days that cannot be suspended. The deal does not state in what county Rowland would be incarcerated, but it does state it will be scheduled at the discretion of that county’s sheriff.

Further terms of the plea agreement state Rowland will not oppose whatever sentence is recommended by the presentence investigator. The prosecution has agreed to not oppose an argument by the defense for withheld judgment.

The plea deal is binding, meaning that if the judge hands down a sentence outside the terms of the agreement, it would be grounds for Rowland to appeal the sentence. Aggravated assault is punishable with up to five years in prison.

The felony conviction means he won’t be able to run for Bingham County Sheriff in the future or own firearms. He would regain those rights if the charge were dismissed as part of a withheld judgment, however.

The case against Rowland was filed after he reportedly threatened a woman with a gun in November who was chaperoning a group of girls in a church program. The girls had reportedly approached Rowland’s house to leave a thank you card in the shape of a turkey for Rowland’s wife.

Rowland reportedly approached the victim’s car as she was driving away, pulled her away from the car by her hair, pointed a gun at her head and told her he could kill her.

Rowland admitted guilt in a letter submitted to the court.

“I acted impulsively that night,” Rowland wrote in the letter. “I did not know who was in that car or what their intentions were when I stopped it. That is not an excuse — it’s a fact. It does not in any way assuage the guilt I feel or the gravity of my actions. I did this and I am sorry.”

Rowland wrote that he had just taken his dogs back inside when he heard knocking and his outer screen door being opened. He said he saw the turkey card, then grabbed a handgun and went outside.

Rowland said he saw a car leaving the cul-de-sac that he did not recognize. He waved the car down, and when the victim exited, he said he grabbed her by her hair and pointed the gun at her.

The letter states Rowland believed the victim was reaching for the center console, and that was why he pulled her out. He wrote that he let her go once he recognized her as someone from his church.

Rowland also wrote that the significance of the turkey card, “simply did not register in my mind.” Prosecutors have argued that because Rowland saw the card before confronting the victim, he should have recognized there was no threat intended.

The case against Rowland drew further controversy when charges were filed in December and a probable cause affidavit revealed he had told investigators he was uneasy because “drunk Indians” had come to his door before. The comments drew wide condemnation and several groups called on him to resign.

Rowland refused to resign until July, after changing attorneys. Jeff Gardner, who had been the office’s chief deputy, was appointed interim sheriff.

Rowland announced his resignation on July 25 with an effective date of Aug. 1, seven months after criminal charges were filed against him. As sheriff, Rowland made an annual salary of $88,904.04 , according to the Bingham County payroll office. Since Dec. 13, when he was first charged, until the time he resigned Rowland was paid $36,720.20, not including tax withholdings.

For his final seven months on the job Rowland had to surrender all of his guns to Idaho State Police, including a gun issued to him by Bingham County.

Sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 25 in Bingham County Court.