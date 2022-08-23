Read full article on original website
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest Parade of 1,000 Flags to remember anniversary of 9/11
Sept. 11, 2022, will mark the 21st anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks in the U.S. which killed 2,977 people and injured over 6,000 others. In the years that followed, the country struggled to make sense of a tragedy of such magnitude. In Ridgecrest, the first 9/11 observance of planting...
aerotechnews.com
Plans made for inland port at Mojave Air and Space Port
MOJAVE, Calif. — Fifteen Years after Los Angeles County launched an ultimately unrealized campaign to create an inland port in Palmdale, Kern County’s Board of Supervisors signed a proclamation of support for a proposal to build a new generation transportation hub adjacent to Mojave Air and Space Port.
Beloved California musician and wife, stranded on desert dirt road, found dead in bizarre tragedy
A beloved veteran musician of the Bakersfield Sound era has died. The bodies of Larry Petree and his wife Betty were discovered on a desert dirt road east of California City Sunday afternoon.
Bakersfield Now
Visalia woman identified as person who drowned in Miracle Hot Springs
MIRACLE HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified the person who drowned in the Miracle Hot Springs area of the Kern River as 55-year-old Jill Erin Todd of Visalia. The sheriff's office was called to an apparent drowning in Miracle Hot Springs, west of...
This California city named ‘happiest’ in America, study says
The happiest city in the United States is in the Bay Area, says one study. However, it may not be the city you think of. (Spoiler, it is not San Francisco or San Jose.) Concord is named the “happiest” city in America, according to a study by HouseFresh. The city was also named the “smiliest” […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Indian Wells Valley Water District Seeking Applicants for Pilot Program
Ridgecrest, CA — The Indian Wells Valley Water District is seeking applicants to participate in a Junior Associate Board Member Pilot Program. The objective of the program is to promote public outreach, engage the community, increase awareness about the District’s activities, and provide education on local and regional water matters among young community members. To be eligible for consideration, applicants must: 1) Reside or work within the District service area, 2) be 16 to 24 years old, 3) have interest in local government and civic engagement, 4) be available to attend evening and afternoon meetings, and 5) be willing to commit to the full year of the pilot program.
Ridgecrest, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Palmdale High School football team will have a game with Burroughs High School - Ridgecrest on August 25, 2022, 16:00:00. Palmdale High SchoolBurroughs High School - Ridgecrest.
Bakersfield Now
2 bodies found in vehicle near Cal City, no "criminal activity" suspected: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two bodies were found in a vehicle near California City Sunday by deputies, but at this time the sheriff's office is not considering it a homicide. Just after 2 p.m. Kern County Sheriff's deputies were called to the area of Proctor Boulevard and 150th Street,...
Bakersfield Now
Ridgecrest man identified in off-road vehicle fatal crash
INYOKERN, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Ridgecrest man was identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office that died in an off-road vehicle crash August 15 in Inyokern. Around 11 p.m., Nicholas Thomas Olar, 63, was riding an off-road vehicle in the 900 block of 3rd Street when he crashed for unknown reasons. Olar was found by CHP.
Antelope Valley Press
Cal City FD battles RV fire
CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City Fire Department, on Saturday evening, fought a fire started in a recreational vehicle within the property of a commercial marijuana cultivation operation, Department officials reported. Firefighters were sent to investigate reports of smoke, at approximately 6:17 p.m., in the vicinity of Doolittle Place...
oxnardpd.org
NEWS RELEASE: Shooting Victim Dies in Oxnard
LOCATION: 125 West Pleasant Valley Road, Oxnard, CA. VICTIM: Male, White, 22 years old, Tehachapi Resident (name withheld pending notification to next of kin) On August 22nd, 2022, at about 8:00 PM, officers were dispatched to 125 West Pleasant Valley Road, regarding a shooting which had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers found one victim, a white male, later determined to be a 22-year-old resident of Tehachapi. The victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was unconscious, and unresponsive upon arrival. Emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene and transported him to Ventura County Medical Center. Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Council approves softball field fencing
The city is one step closer to having fenced softball fields at Leroy Jackson Sports Complex. The Ridgecrest City Council on Aug. 17 unanimously approved an agreement with Kern County to fence the lower two softball fields at Leroy Jackson Sports Complex. The city has since signed the agreement, according...
foxla.com
Man shot and killed in Oxnard
OXNARD, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Oxnard Monday night. It happened around 8 p.m. in the area near 125 West Pleasant Valley Road. According to police, the victim - identified as a 22-year-old resident of Tehachapi - was found at the scene...
Man allegedly hit woman in head with hammer after being refused cigarette: reports
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — She had already handed out a cigarette to a woman when a man approached and asked for one, too. The woman refused and turned away when she felt a blow to the back of the head, she told sheriff’s deputies. She said she turned around and saw the man holding a […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridge Writers cross the lines, dot the tease
Award-winning playwright and author of “Turn Right at the Water Buffalo” Jeannie Barroga will speak about “Crossing the Lines and Dotting the Tease: When Fiction Mirrors Memoirs” for the Ridge Writers general meeting, Thursday, September 1, in the meeting room of Ridgecrest Presbyterian Church, 633 W. Las Flores. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Public welcome. Admission free. Mask requested.
Buried in backyard: Missing woman’s remains located decade later, suspect arrested
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When Desiree Thompson went missing from a city in eastern Kern County, a number of possibilities were bandied about as weeks then months passed. Did she leave town? Had she been kidnapped? Murdered? If so, where was the body? Buried somewhere in the vast desert surrounding California City, small in population […]
‘I’m not the greatest parent:’ Reports detail turbulent relationship of couple charged in toddler’s death
The Lake Isabella couple argued at least once every two weeks, Saffell told deputies. She said Sullins has an anger problem and sometimes punched walls. She listed him in her phone under the name "Jeffrey Dahmer." Her two children by other men reported frequent fighting between the two.
Wendy Howard case confirmed for trial
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Attorneys are ready for trial in the case of a Tehachapi woman who fatally shot her ex after confronting him over his alleged molestation of her teenage daughter. Wendy Howard is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kelly Rees Pitts, shot multiple times June 5, 2019 outside Howard’s home […]
Man charged in Lake Isabella child’s death makes first court appearance
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with murder in the death of a 1-year-old in Lake Isabella appeared in court Wednesday where his arraignment was postponed so the Public Defender’s office can check to see if it has any conflicts in representing him. Jeffrey Sullins, 30, is due back in court Aug. 24 to […]
Tehechapi News
6 inmates injured in riot at California Correctional Institution
Six inmates were injured and taken to hospitals Thursday after a riot broke out on a yard at California Correctional Institution, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. No staff members were hurt in the incident that began at 10:37 a.m. CDCR officials said chemical agents and less-lethal...
