Ridgecrest, CA — The Indian Wells Valley Water District is seeking applicants to participate in a Junior Associate Board Member Pilot Program. The objective of the program is to promote public outreach, engage the community, increase awareness about the District’s activities, and provide education on local and regional water matters among young community members. To be eligible for consideration, applicants must: 1) Reside or work within the District service area, 2) be 16 to 24 years old, 3) have interest in local government and civic engagement, 4) be available to attend evening and afternoon meetings, and 5) be willing to commit to the full year of the pilot program.

RIDGECREST, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO