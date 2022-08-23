ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgecrest, CA

Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Ridgecrest Parade of 1,000 Flags to remember anniversary of 9/11

Sept. 11, 2022, will mark the 21st anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks in the U.S. which killed 2,977 people and injured over 6,000 others. In the years that followed, the country struggled to make sense of a tragedy of such magnitude. In Ridgecrest, the first 9/11 observance of planting...
RIDGECREST, CA
aerotechnews.com

Plans made for inland port at Mojave Air and Space Port

MOJAVE, Calif. — Fifteen Years after Los Angeles County launched an ultimately unrealized campaign to create an inland port in Palmdale, Kern County’s Board of Supervisors signed a proclamation of support for a proposal to build a new generation transportation hub adjacent to Mojave Air and Space Port.
Bakersfield Now

Visalia woman identified as person who drowned in Miracle Hot Springs

MIRACLE HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified the person who drowned in the Miracle Hot Springs area of the Kern River as 55-year-old Jill Erin Todd of Visalia. The sheriff's office was called to an apparent drowning in Miracle Hot Springs, west of...
VISALIA, CA
Ridgecrest, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

This California city named ‘happiest’ in America, study says

The happiest city in the United States is in the Bay Area, says one study. However, it may not be the city you think of. (Spoiler, it is not San Francisco or San Jose.) Concord is named the “happiest” city in America, according to a study by HouseFresh. The city was also named the “smiliest” […]
CONCORD, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Indian Wells Valley Water District Seeking Applicants for Pilot Program

Ridgecrest, CA — The Indian Wells Valley Water District is seeking applicants to participate in a Junior Associate Board Member Pilot Program. The objective of the program is to promote public outreach, engage the community, increase awareness about the District’s activities, and provide education on local and regional water matters among young community members. To be eligible for consideration, applicants must: 1) Reside or work within the District service area, 2) be 16 to 24 years old, 3) have interest in local government and civic engagement, 4) be available to attend evening and afternoon meetings, and 5) be willing to commit to the full year of the pilot program.
RIDGECREST, CA
Bakersfield Now

Ridgecrest man identified in off-road vehicle fatal crash

INYOKERN, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Ridgecrest man was identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office that died in an off-road vehicle crash August 15 in Inyokern. Around 11 p.m., Nicholas Thomas Olar, 63, was riding an off-road vehicle in the 900 block of 3rd Street when he crashed for unknown reasons. Olar was found by CHP.
RIDGECREST, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Cal City FD battles RV fire

CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City Fire Department, on Saturday evening, fought a fire started in a recreational vehicle within the property of a commercial marijuana cultivation operation, Department officials reported. Firefighters were sent to investigate reports of smoke, at approximately 6:17 p.m., in the vicinity of Doolittle Place...
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
oxnardpd.org

NEWS RELEASE: Shooting Victim Dies in Oxnard

LOCATION: 125 West Pleasant Valley Road, Oxnard, CA. VICTIM: Male, White, 22 years old, Tehachapi Resident (name withheld pending notification to next of kin) On August 22nd, 2022, at about 8:00 PM, officers were dispatched to 125 West Pleasant Valley Road, regarding a shooting which had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers found one victim, a white male, later determined to be a 22-year-old resident of Tehachapi. The victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was unconscious, and unresponsive upon arrival. Emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene and transported him to Ventura County Medical Center. Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
OXNARD, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Council approves softball field fencing

The city is one step closer to having fenced softball fields at Leroy Jackson Sports Complex. The Ridgecrest City Council on Aug. 17 unanimously approved an agreement with Kern County to fence the lower two softball fields at Leroy Jackson Sports Complex. The city has since signed the agreement, according...
RIDGECREST, CA
foxla.com

Man shot and killed in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Oxnard Monday night. It happened around 8 p.m. in the area near 125 West Pleasant Valley Road. According to police, the victim - identified as a 22-year-old resident of Tehachapi - was found at the scene...
OXNARD, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Ridge Writers cross the lines, dot the tease

Award-winning playwright and author of “Turn Right at the Water Buffalo” Jeannie Barroga will speak about “Crossing the Lines and Dotting the Tease: When Fiction Mirrors Memoirs” for the Ridge Writers general meeting, Thursday, September 1, in the meeting room of Ridgecrest Presbyterian Church, 633 W. Las Flores. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Public welcome. Admission free. Mask requested.
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET

Wendy Howard case confirmed for trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Attorneys are ready for trial in the case of a Tehachapi woman who fatally shot her ex after confronting him over his alleged molestation of her teenage daughter. Wendy Howard is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kelly Rees Pitts, shot multiple times June 5, 2019 outside Howard’s home […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
Tehechapi News

6 inmates injured in riot at California Correctional Institution

Six inmates were injured and taken to hospitals Thursday after a riot broke out on a yard at California Correctional Institution, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. No staff members were hurt in the incident that began at 10:37 a.m. CDCR officials said chemical agents and less-lethal...
TEHACHAPI, CA

