Garrett County, MD

FREE Yoga Event + Community Market (Veggies On The Move!) Tonight (8/24)

Our calendar is filling up quickly as our community continues to support and engage with GC In Motion and the Go! Garrett County Summer of Fitness & Fun! We’re so excited about all of the activities happening in Garrett County this week, and here’s two opportunities to explore today: FREE Yoga at Herrington Manor State Park + Veggies On The Move in Kitzmiller!
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
Potomac State College: Farm Shop – Keyser WV

In 1935, the Public Works Administration (PWA) awarded $41,818 for the construction of faculty homes at Potomac State College (PSC), Keyser, West Virginia. The current Farm Shop appears to have been the “tool shed” included in the original contract for those homes. The Tri-State Construction Company was awarded...
KEYSER, WV
Kitzmiller, MD
Garrett County, MD
Pennsylvania warns of rare rabbit virus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is warning about a rare disease that affects both wild and domesticated rabbits. According to the Pa. Department of Agriculture (DOA), two captive rabbits from a facility located in Fayette County tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2). Outbreaks of the virus have been previously […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
Owner: Rocky Gap Casino preparing to be sold for $260M

FLINTSTONE, Md. — Golden Entertainment Inc. announced plans Thursday to sell the Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Western Maryland for $260 million. The sale was announced during a meeting of the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission, news outlets report. Golden Entertainment officials didn't take questions from state regulators as the deal is pending. The deal is expected to close next year. Maryland regulators will have to sign off on the purchase and new operator.
FLINTSTONE, MD
New “Rainbow Fentanyl” puts local police departments on alert

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Washington County Sheriff Larry Minks said that they have not had any signs of the rainbow fentanyl… but have seen a heavy influx in powder fentanyl. Pifer said that awareness and education are ways everyone can help combat the drug crisis. Local officials are on...
VIENNA, WV
West Virginia officials warn about “rainbow fentanyl”; It looks like candy

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Candy-colored “rainbow fentanyl” has made its way to West Virginia, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia and Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force announced during a press conference Wednesday. The pills were seized last week by task force members, who said they were multi-colored […]
Rocky Gap Casino in Maryland sells for $260 million

Golden Entertainment Inc. has reached an agreement to sell the Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Flintstone, Maryland, to Century Casinos and real estate investor VICI Properties for $260 million in cash. According to the deal, Century Casinos will pay $56.1 million for the operations of the Rocky Gap casino, while...
FLINTSTONE, MD
County fire companies can bill for service

After months of discussion, negotiations with county fire companies and a public hearing, the Morgan County Commission voted last Wednesday, August 17 to give fire companies the option to bill property owners for their services. First proposed in December 2021, the ordinance would allow any of the county’s four volunteer...
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
Death of man found in Cheat River ruled an accident

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Investigators have concluded a car accident led to the death of a man whose body was found earlier this year in the Cheat River. The body of Thomas Earl Harris, 44, of Oakland, Maryland, was found in the Cheat River on May 20, near the George Washington Highway Bridge in Rowlesburg. The Preston County Sheriff’s Office and Garrett County, Maryland Sheriff’s Office launched a joint investigation to determine what happened to Harris.
OAKLAND, MD
West Virginia officers shot and killed man at funeral

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (AP) — A man being sought by U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement agencies was fatally shot at a northern West Virginia funeral service for his father Wednesday after he pulled a gun on officers attempting to apprehend him, authorities said. The shooting occurred in the Harrison community of Nutter Fork, local […]
HARRISON COUNTY, WV

