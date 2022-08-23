Read full article on original website
gogarrettcounty.com
FREE Yoga Event + Community Market (Veggies On The Move!) Tonight (8/24)
Our calendar is filling up quickly as our community continues to support and engage with GC In Motion and the Go! Garrett County Summer of Fitness & Fun! We’re so excited about all of the activities happening in Garrett County this week, and here’s two opportunities to explore today: FREE Yoga at Herrington Manor State Park + Veggies On The Move in Kitzmiller!
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for August 26
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
livingnewdeal.org
Potomac State College: Farm Shop – Keyser WV
In 1935, the Public Works Administration (PWA) awarded $41,818 for the construction of faculty homes at Potomac State College (PSC), Keyser, West Virginia. The current Farm Shop appears to have been the “tool shed” included in the original contract for those homes. The Tri-State Construction Company was awarded...
Give A Hoot: See Whoo Came To Rescue Of Distressed Owl In Maryland State Park
Members of the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) are being hailed as heroes after coming to the aid of a Great Horned Owl in an area national park. On Monday, Aug. 22, Officer First Class Michelle Burnette and Cadet Stephanie Gregor were fast to act after being flagged down at Dans Mountain State Park in Allegany County to check on the injured animal.
Pennsylvania warns of rare rabbit virus
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is warning about a rare disease that affects both wild and domesticated rabbits. According to the Pa. Department of Agriculture (DOA), two captive rabbits from a facility located in Fayette County tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2). Outbreaks of the virus have been previously […]
2 local businesses receive USDA money for green energy projects
Two north central West Virginia businesses are among 14 in the state that have received funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for green energy projects.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces Investment to Increase Plumber and Pipefitter Apprenticeships in Pennsylvania
Governor Tom Wolf is continuing to invest in the commonwealth’s workforce with the announcement of $297,000 in new funding to help Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 354 meet the demand for a certified, well-trained workforce in 14 Pennsylvania counties. “Supporting Local 354’s apprenticeship program will help develop talented workers for...
Wbaltv.com
Owner: Rocky Gap Casino preparing to be sold for $260M
FLINTSTONE, Md. — Golden Entertainment Inc. announced plans Thursday to sell the Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Western Maryland for $260 million. The sale was announced during a meeting of the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission, news outlets report. Golden Entertainment officials didn't take questions from state regulators as the deal is pending. The deal is expected to close next year. Maryland regulators will have to sign off on the purchase and new operator.
WTAP
New “Rainbow Fentanyl” puts local police departments on alert
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Washington County Sheriff Larry Minks said that they have not had any signs of the rainbow fentanyl… but have seen a heavy influx in powder fentanyl. Pifer said that awareness and education are ways everyone can help combat the drug crisis. Local officials are on...
West Virginia officials warn about “rainbow fentanyl”; It looks like candy
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Candy-colored “rainbow fentanyl” has made its way to West Virginia, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia and Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force announced during a press conference Wednesday. The pills were seized last week by task force members, who said they were multi-colored […]
WTOP
Rocky Gap Casino in Maryland sells for $260 million
Golden Entertainment Inc. has reached an agreement to sell the Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Flintstone, Maryland, to Century Casinos and real estate investor VICI Properties for $260 million in cash. According to the deal, Century Casinos will pay $56.1 million for the operations of the Rocky Gap casino, while...
Morgan Messenger
County fire companies can bill for service
After months of discussion, negotiations with county fire companies and a public hearing, the Morgan County Commission voted last Wednesday, August 17 to give fire companies the option to bill property owners for their services. First proposed in December 2021, the ordinance would allow any of the county’s four volunteer...
wajr.com
Death of man found in Cheat River ruled an accident
KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Investigators have concluded a car accident led to the death of a man whose body was found earlier this year in the Cheat River. The body of Thomas Earl Harris, 44, of Oakland, Maryland, was found in the Cheat River on May 20, near the George Washington Highway Bridge in Rowlesburg. The Preston County Sheriff’s Office and Garrett County, Maryland Sheriff’s Office launched a joint investigation to determine what happened to Harris.
UPDATE: Investigation concludes in Cheat River death
The Preston County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for information about a man who was found dead in the Cheat River several weeks ago.
West Virginia woman charged, officers find baby wearing diaper that had ‘not been changed for at least several days’
A West Virginia woman was charged with gross child neglect of multiple children after a wellbeing check, according to police.
Six local counties under Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine order; here’s what that means
Six counties in our area are currently under a spotted lanternfly quarantine order. That means certain businesses need to get a permit to move objects that can become infested with the invasive species out of the area. The counties under the quarantine order are Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Indiana, Washington and...
wtae.com
Pickup truck, tri-axle truck collide on Route 857 in Georges Township
GEORGES TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency officials were at the scene of a serious head-on crash in Fayette County on Wednesday afternoon. See video from Sky 4 over the scene: Click the video player above. A red pickup truck and a gray tri-axle truck collided along Route 857 (Georges Fairchance...
Name of woman killed in Anmoore I-79 crash released
The Harrison County Sheriff's Department has released the name of the woman who died in a crash on I-79 near Anmoore Thursday.
West Virginia officers shot and killed man at funeral
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (AP) — A man being sought by U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement agencies was fatally shot at a northern West Virginia funeral service for his father Wednesday after he pulled a gun on officers attempting to apprehend him, authorities said. The shooting occurred in the Harrison community of Nutter Fork, local […]
3 from out of state charged for ‘kilo’ of fentanyl in Clarksburg
Three people from out of state have been charged after officers found more than a "kilo" of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Clarksburg.
