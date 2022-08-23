Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video of porcupine enjoying corn on the cob goes viral for its adorable cutenessIntrovert boyCincinnati, OH
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Colerain Township's 5-year exodus spiraling out of controlThe Cincinnati PostColerain Township, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Related
thexunewswire.com
100 Wallace Ave.
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Wallace Woods Apartment with Private Balcony, Heat and Hot Water Included - This two bedroom one bath apartment is on the third floor of the historic Virginia apartment building in the desirable Wallace Woods neighborhood. There are gorgeous original wood details throughout including custom built ins, hardwood floors and two stunning mantles. Through a pair of french atrium doors off of the main space you enter onto a large private covered balcony. Here you can start your day or relax at the end of your evening overlooking tree lined Wallace Ave. The layout of this apartment allows for it to be used as a one bedroom with a formal dining room/home office and family room or as a two bedroom with a family room. The rooms are all very large and there is ample storage. The charming custom built in butler's pantry and buffet off of the kitchen are a chef's dream. There are custom tile finishes and plenty of warm wood cabinets in the kitchen equipped with a dishwasher and electric stove.
thexunewswire.com
2356 Park Ave unit 110
2356 Park Ave Unit 110 - Gorgeous 1st floor end unit at The Verona. 1 bedroom with outstanding kitchen, and oversized island open to living/dining. Beautiful exposed brick, sliding barn doors, huge walk-in closet in master, assigned gated parking spaces. Common areas & gym. Walk to Eden Park!!. Location. 2356...
thexunewswire.com
3055 Mathers St
Newly updated 4/1 top floor apartment for rent minutes from downtown. Affordable price with a a very short drive around town and walking distance to bus stop. Brand new kitchen and bathroom with new paint and updates throughout. Double doors each unit for security and a nice quiet balcony out back.
thexunewswire.com
1431 Walnut St
Two-Story Loft in OTR - This spacious loft offers exposed bricks, hardwood floors, exposed beam work and opens up into a 2-floor open space with windows on both floors letting in tons of natural light! The kitchen and living room are on the lower level. Heading upstairs there is a large bathroom, a sleeping area and a great built in closet space.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thexunewswire.com
12 Burwood Ct
Brick Condo located in quaint Greenhills, tucked away in a serene setting adjoining Winton Woods. Through the oversized newer patio doors into the living room to a fully equipped galley kitchen next to the dining room. Newer luxury floors downstairs and all refinished hardwood upstairs. On the other side of kitchen is hallway with 1/2 bath and oodles of storage under the stairs. Also, a double coat closet inside the front door. Upstairs is a large bedroom with two walk in closets and nice three section window for lots of natural light overlooking private tree setting. Off the hall is full bath with washer/dryer hookup with door separating tub and toilet from vanity and laundry area. Good size 2nd bedroom and small 3rd bedroom/office. 2019 Gas furnace, central air paid by tenant and included in rent is WATER, SEWAGE AND TRASH PICK UP. Assigned parking space with overflow parking.
thexunewswire.com
705 N Fred Shuttlesworth Cir
Spacious 6-bedroom 1.5 Bathroom single family house for rent! On a quiet street with off street parking, and only a short drive from shopping and entertainment, like the Cincinnati Zoo!. Can reach out to Leasing office or also Kim Kelly at 513-497-4415. BR. BA. Rent. Available. 6. 1. 2200. Location.
thexunewswire.com
2390 Harrison Avenue,
2390 Harrison Ave Unit 3 2BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Check out our spacious Renovated 2BR/1BA apartment located in Cincinnati, OH! This unit has an updated open, eat-in kitchen, new dishwasher, new disposal, and range hood, a spacious bedroom, window unit AC, new flooring, an updated bathroom, and has off-street parking! Visit us at BBRents.com to apply!
thexunewswire.com
309 East 13th Street
Enjoy a stylish experience at this centrally-located studio in Pendleton. Nestled directly across from Ziegler Park and Pool, this newly updated unit has original character with 1870’s amber pine floors, HUGE windows, 12 Foot ceilings, designer IKEA kitchen and bath. Laundry is conveniently situated on each level of building, as well as parking garage on same block. You will be just steps from two top rated coffee houses, two breweries, a 4.5 acre park and an award winning public pool.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thexunewswire.com
3121 Gobel Avenue,
3121 Gobel Ave Unit 1 2BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon**. Check out our spacious 2BR/1BA apartment located in Cincinnati Oh! This apartment comes with an updated electrical and plumbing system, an updated kitchen, dishwasher, disposal, and range hood, an updated bathroom, comfy bedrooms sizes, and has on and off-street parking! Visit us at BBRents.com to apply! This unit won't last long!
thexunewswire.com
473 E. McMillan Ave.
Walnut Hills - move right in - Ideal location near UC and downtown. Convenient access to highways and Shopping. This is second floor unit of a recently fully updated duplex. Beautiful hardwood floors, bathroom and kitchen. Minutes from downtown. Location. 473 E. McMillan Ave., Cincinnati, OH. Address approximated. Rent. $1125.
thexunewswire.com
5023 Linden Ave
Norwood 2 bedroom Available Now! - Property Id: 973266. Updated 2 bedroom house located in the heart of Norwood. Hardwood floors throughout, tons of natural light, super cute kitchen with dishwasher, six panel doors, off street parking, one car garage, unfinished basement but waterproofed for storage, ceiling fans, central air and fenced back yard.
thexunewswire.com
232 Erkenbrecher Ave
New Studio Super Convenient to UC Med Childrens Hospital - Completely remodeled studio. 5 minute walk to Children's Hopsital and Cincinnati Zoo. Less than half a mile to UC Medical Center and Cincinnati VA. Location. 232 Erkenbrecher Ave, Cincinnati, OH. Address approximated. Rent. $845. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 08/28/2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thexunewswire.com
6600 Chestnut Street
Mariemont: Charming 2 bed 1 bath Apartment available for September! - Enjoy living in one of Cincinnati's most historic neighborhoods with endless charm. Completely renovated apartment in a historically significant area of Mariemont $1325 is the monthly rent and there is a monthly utility fee of $75 that includes your water, sewage, and trash. Tenants pay for electricity.
thexunewswire.com
4232 Colerain Avenue
Charming updated 2 Br, 1 Ba Single family residence with LOTS of character. NEW EVERYTHING!! Completely Remodeled with all modern appliances, Brand new flooring, OPEN CONCEPT kitchen with Eat-In Bar, Granite countertops, Updated bathroom, Porch and FENCED backyard, Large Walk-in Closets. Easy access to highway. Close to UC, Downtown, and Hospitals. APPLY NOW! Will not last!
thexunewswire.com
1324 Campbell Avenue,
1324 Campbell Ave 1BR/1BA (East Hamilton) - **Coming Soon**. Don't miss out on this cute and cozy 1BR/1BA home located on the East Side of Hamilton. This home has updated flooring, an updated kitchen, dishwasher, w/d hookup, and sits off the road, so it has a large front yard! Apply today bbrents.com.
thexunewswire.com
339 South Eleventh Street,
339 S 11th St 2BR/1BA (East Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Come check out our 2BR/1BA two story home located on the East Side of Hamilton. This home has been completely updated and has a spacious living room, spacious family room, dining room, spacious bedrooms, w/d hookup, a partial basement, porch area, a beautiful large yard, and street parking. This home will go quick! Visit us at BBRents.com to apply!
thexunewswire.com
2738 Shaffer Ave
2 bed 1 bath westwood apartment in a 2 family - Take a virtual tour here:. Just updated. Now with central air! Lots of space, very clean, big kitchen. Great unit in a 2 family home. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent. Available. 2738 Shaffer Ave - 2 2. 1. 850.
thexunewswire.com
2712 Woodburn Ave
East Walnut Hills 3 Bedroom - Nestled between Eden Park and O’Bryonville lies Cincinnati’s best kept secret- East Walnut Hills. Unit #9 at 2712 Woodburn Avenue can be accessed from two secured entrances- one is from the street, while the other is tucked away in a charming green space shared with Urbana Cafe.
thexunewswire.com
1277 Immaculate Ln
Nice 2 Bedroom with Washer/Dryer Connections! - Nice 2 Bedroom Townhome. Related The Xavier University Newswire Housing Listings. 1 bedroom/small - Riverstone Court has a great East side location and has been completely transformed. This one bedroom features a fully... Posted in Apartments & Houses. $1095. BR 1. BA 1.
Comments / 0