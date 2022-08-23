ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free Webinar Offers Tips To Combat Seasonal Affective Disorder

Last December I wrote about the winter blues and some solutions to battling what is sometimes called seasonal affective disorder, an actual medical condition. Being that it's almost the end of August, in the Twin Ports we're going to get less daylight hours and the seasons as you know if you live here can change quickly. That being the case, it's a great time to start thinking about ways to keep your mental health, sanity, or whatever you want to call it if the darker months have a negative impact on your wellbeing.
Explore Minnesota Offers Mobile ‘MN Fall Passport’ For Activities + Discounts

Who loves fall? If there's anything better than summer in the Northland, it's a beautiful fall season - with colored leaves, cooler temperatures, and tons of fun stuff to do. That's why Explore Minnesota - the tourism arm of the State of Minnesota - has decided to offer a fun (and convenient) way to find those activities, get information about those events, and even save some money along the way.
Metallica Promotes Art Print For Sale at Minnesota State Fair

Metallica is one of the biggest rock bands in the world and they are promoting something for sale at one of the best fairs in the world. The Minnesota State Fair will open its gates to the public tomorrow, August 25th, and along with the food, the rides, and all the entertainment, there is lots of stuff for sale. One of those items will commemorate a 1989 Metallica concert in Minneapolis.
Cloquet Police Department Teams Up With Carlton County To Issue Spay/Neuter Vouchers

The Cloquet Police Department has teamed up with Carlton County and area vet clinics to offer spay/neuter vouchers to owners of pets. If you live in the Carlton County area and have a dog or cat, then you are in luck. The Cloquet Police shared the news on their Facebook page. However, there are some requirements to be eligible for this voucher and some parameters as well:
WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin

One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
This Minnesota Liquor Store Is Selling A 1,800+ Can Case Of Beer

With summer starting to wind down (I mean, don'tcha know the State Fair starts tomorrow!) you might be looking at your summer bucket list and realizing you are running out of time to accomplish everything you set out to achieve. Well I've got good news, if buying a 1,800+ can case of beer was on your list, I found a Minnesota liquor store offering one!
Superior Organizations Can Apply For Marketing Grant Money

Sometimes you have to spend some money to make money. This is especially true when it comes to marketing and special events. The unfortunate part of that equation is that all too often the organizations that put together these community-style events tend to be non-profit. And even if they are for-profit, they don't often have the sort of startup funds available that would easily accommodate the budgetary costs involved.
