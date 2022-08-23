Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richard I Bong Veterans Historical Center In Superior Celebrates 20 Years
The museum named after one of Superior's hometown heroes is getting ready to celebrate a milestone in its history. The Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center will recognize it's 20th anniversary with an event in September. Billed under the name "Soaring Into Our Twenties", the Bong Historical Center's birthday celebration...
Superior Pride Labor Day Celebration At Barkers Island Details
The 2022 edition of the Duluth-Superior Pride Festival happens in the Twin Ports Labor Day Weekend. To celebrate, organizers have established events on both sides of the bridge - with something for everyone. And while events occur on each of the days of the weekend in both Duluth and Superior,...
Win Styx, REO Speedwagon, And Loverboy Tickets At Bike Night This Week
There is still plenty of motorcycle riding season left in the Twin Ports but it is just about time for the last Sasquatch 92.1 Bike Night. We've been doing these every Wednesday night throughout the summer from 6-8PM at Mont du Lac Resort. Each week they have drink specials on Coors Light bottles and pitchers, food specials, live music, and prizes.
Superior Garbage Schedule Changes For Labor Day Holiday 2022
The observance of the Labor Day holiday will bring changes to the garbage collection schedule for residents of Superior. As per the standard operating procedure, the city offices and services will close to recognize the holiday. For Labor Day 2022, the offices in the City of Superior - including the...
Section of E Superior Street in Duluth Temporarily Closed Beginning Monday
Summer may be winding down, but road construction and road closures continue across the Northland. One such project will force the City of Duluth to temporarily close a section of East Superior Street, providing what they hope will be a minor inconvenience to to both motorists and residents in the area.
Free Haunted Attraction In Superior Releases 2022 Details
I know we are all in denial about the fact that summer is almost over but fall is also a great season in the Twin Ports. Fall also means spookiness as haunted attractions have their month to shine!. All of the best haunted attractions are returning to the Twin Ports...
Free Webinar Offers Tips To Combat Seasonal Affective Disorder
Last December I wrote about the winter blues and some solutions to battling what is sometimes called seasonal affective disorder, an actual medical condition. Being that it's almost the end of August, in the Twin Ports we're going to get less daylight hours and the seasons as you know if you live here can change quickly. That being the case, it's a great time to start thinking about ways to keep your mental health, sanity, or whatever you want to call it if the darker months have a negative impact on your wellbeing.
The History Of Duluth’s Lookout Point, Enger Tower
If you've been to the Duluth area or you call it home, you have likely been to Enger Tower. Also known as Duluth's lookout tower, it is flooded with people no matter the time of year. There are many urban legends about the tower, with some thinking it is haunted....
Explore Minnesota Offers Mobile ‘MN Fall Passport’ For Activities + Discounts
Who loves fall? If there's anything better than summer in the Northland, it's a beautiful fall season - with colored leaves, cooler temperatures, and tons of fun stuff to do. That's why Explore Minnesota - the tourism arm of the State of Minnesota - has decided to offer a fun (and convenient) way to find those activities, get information about those events, and even save some money along the way.
Check Out This “Floating” House Up For Sale Soon in Duluth
Who needs a house on top of a hill when you could have a house on top of the trees? There is a house coming to the market in Duluth, Minnesota known locally as the Erickson House. It is built on top of a steel bridge spanning a creek that flows through the Congdon Estate to Lake Superior.
Metallica Promotes Art Print For Sale at Minnesota State Fair
Metallica is one of the biggest rock bands in the world and they are promoting something for sale at one of the best fairs in the world. The Minnesota State Fair will open its gates to the public tomorrow, August 25th, and along with the food, the rides, and all the entertainment, there is lots of stuff for sale. One of those items will commemorate a 1989 Metallica concert in Minneapolis.
Cloquet Police Department Teams Up With Carlton County To Issue Spay/Neuter Vouchers
The Cloquet Police Department has teamed up with Carlton County and area vet clinics to offer spay/neuter vouchers to owners of pets. If you live in the Carlton County area and have a dog or cat, then you are in luck. The Cloquet Police shared the news on their Facebook page. However, there are some requirements to be eligible for this voucher and some parameters as well:
See Inside An Abandoned Santa Fe Mail Railway Car In Duluth
Check out history right here in Duluth, Minnesota as you can see inside an abandoned Santa Fe mail railway car. Back in the day, a railway post office (RPO), was a railroad car that would operate in a passenger service as a way to sort mail while en route, and to speed up delivery.
WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin
One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
This Minnesota Liquor Store Is Selling A 1,800+ Can Case Of Beer
With summer starting to wind down (I mean, don'tcha know the State Fair starts tomorrow!) you might be looking at your summer bucket list and realizing you are running out of time to accomplish everything you set out to achieve. Well I've got good news, if buying a 1,800+ can case of beer was on your list, I found a Minnesota liquor store offering one!
Inflation Affecting Vendors & Pricing At Minnesota State Fair
The Minnesota great get-together is here! Boy, that summer went fast, didn't it? This should come as no surprise, but inflation is affecting the Minnesota State Fair. Vendors have been faced with problems from price increases on ingredients, to not being able to find some items they need because of supply chain issues.
Have You Ever Wondered What It Costs To Rent A Houseboat In Minnesota?
Houseboats look like a lot of fun. I see them every summer on big lakes in Minnesota, like lake Vermilion. It's the ultimate experience, like having your own RV on water. You can explore beautiful Minnesota lakes with everything right with you. I've always wondered what it costs, so I did a little research and got a little bit of a sticker shock.
Animal Allies Looking For Owner Of This Dog Found Near Island Lake
Animal Allies recently shared a picture of a dog that is now in their care after it was found near the Island Lake bridge. The dog appears to be a black lab and did not have a microchip. Microchips are used to identify dogs and give their owners information. They are hoping to find the owner by sharing the picture of this cute guy.
Lake Superior Zoo Welcomes Endangered Baby Cotton-Top Tamarin Monkey
Great news from Lake Superior Zoo with another baby primate born at the zoo. The baby is part of the critically endangered cotton-top tamarins which are one of the world's most endangered primates. These tiny little monkeys are absolutely fascinating as they seem to be looking right through you when you visit their exhibit.
Superior Organizations Can Apply For Marketing Grant Money
Sometimes you have to spend some money to make money. This is especially true when it comes to marketing and special events. The unfortunate part of that equation is that all too often the organizations that put together these community-style events tend to be non-profit. And even if they are for-profit, they don't often have the sort of startup funds available that would easily accommodate the budgetary costs involved.
