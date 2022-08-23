Last December I wrote about the winter blues and some solutions to battling what is sometimes called seasonal affective disorder, an actual medical condition. Being that it's almost the end of August, in the Twin Ports we're going to get less daylight hours and the seasons as you know if you live here can change quickly. That being the case, it's a great time to start thinking about ways to keep your mental health, sanity, or whatever you want to call it if the darker months have a negative impact on your wellbeing.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 7 HOURS AGO