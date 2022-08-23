Read full article on original website
The Implications of Javascript being a Single-threaded Language
If you have been using Javascript for a while then you may come across the phrase describing it to be a ‘single threaded’ language. Javascript runs on a V8 engine with a memory heap and a call stack. JS being single-threaded means only one statement is executed at a time. Before we dive into what running on a single thread means, I want to first go over the terminology that will you will encounter.
Love Code and Write Words - Viacheslav Aksenov 2022 Noonies Nominee Writer Interview
I’m Viacheslav Aksenov, and I’m a senior software engineer in fintech. I am glad to announce that I have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. A huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering me worthy of this opportunity. I’ve been nominated in the following categories, and if you like my writing, please do check out these award pages and vote for me:
1811 Dictionary in the Vulgar Tongue: Section V
About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain. 1811 Dictionary in the Vulgar Tongue, by Francis Grose is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Section V.
How to Use the Whiteboard in System Design Interviews
You'll likely be asked some system design questions when interviewing for a software engineering position at many tech companies today. These interview questions are often as challenging as they are important. You'll find that many recruiters or hiring managers will ask you to use a whiteboard to outline your designs...
Being A Better Coder With Serhii Rubets
I’m Serhii Rubets and I’m the Senior Fullstack JS Engineer. I am glad to announce that I have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. A huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering me worthy of this opportunity. I’ve been nominated in the following categories and if you like my writing, please do check out these award pages and vote for me:
Should Freelancers Treat Their Clients As Best Friends?
What's this supposed to mean in the freelance world? Is it just a polite phrase a client uses every now and then or something more?. I have been a freelancer for more than a decade now. So, when some of my clients referred to me as a friend, it usually meant that I delivered something much earlier than expected, I introduced a shocking discount, or I accepted to work on a handful of revisions, or something more or less similar, which benefited my clients a lot.
Brand Storytelling and Digital Publishing to Guide Your Audience
It isn’t enough to tell your personal brand story all over social media to get followers, if they don’t know or aren’t interested in what you are selling you won’t get ahead. Many influencers are busy trying to build a bigger following and in the process tell all sorts of stories that get ‘likes’ and comments because they tug at heartstrings, look cute, or are a trending topic.
Streamlining 3D Animation Creation via Rigging
I dare say there are two types of people in this world: people who love Toy Story and people who have not watched it. Well, this is just the opinion of a huge fan of the animation film. When I was a child, I always dreamed of having toys that could move and play with me, like my own Buzz Lightyear. Thanks to a fancy technique called rigging, I can now bring my toys to life, albeit I'm probably too old for them now.
The Noonification: 4 Common NFT Contract Design Anti-Patterns (8/26/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. 4 Common NFT Contract Design Anti-Patterns. By @kralizec [...
Axie Infinity And The Future Of Blockchain Games
Photo Credit: Lorenzo Herrera Via Unsplash. Hey Hackers! I’m Michael Benko and I’m the Chief Marketing Officer of Improv Jam and gaming blogger at www.michaelbenko.com. First of all, a huge thank you to the HackerNoon community and staff for nominating me for a 2022 Noonies award! I’ve been nominated in the gaming category so please do check out these award pages and vote:
Can You Get a Scrum Master Certification for Free?
Scrum is a “lightweight framework that helps people, teams and organizations generate value through adaptive solutions for complex problems” (as defined in the Scrum Guide). Although all members of a Scrum team are aware of how it works, the Scrum Master is the one accountable for establishing it...
Top Startups With the Best Designed Third-Party APIs
As its name suggests, a third-party API is a particular application that links features from many programs. It is given to you by a third party to allow you to access their data or software features on your website or application, typically (but not always) major businesses. It can be...
An Insider’s View of Working at a Walk-Up TechBar
This article highlights my favorite memory of working on a walk-up TechBar for the first time and having Global Service Desk interns shadow me. Seeing them grow through their Genesys Works program was incredibly valuable overall, plus was a time I had the opportunity to truly serve as a mentor.
How to Implement a Dynamic Authentication Form in Flutter
Create a dynamic Input widget, a form that can transform into both sign-in and registration based on the authentication mode, animate the transition between registration and sign-in form, and validate user input. Introduction. Hello and welcome to Khadka's Coding Lounge. This is Nibesh from Khadka's Coding Lounge. So, far in...
Setup a GraphQL API for a Firebase Realtime Database With StepZen
I’m nominated for the Noonies 2022 in the category ‘GraphQL’. Any vote would be appreciated!. The Firebase Realtime Database is a NoSQL database hosted in the cloud. Data is synchronized in real-time with every client on all platforms (Web, iOS, and Android). The data is stored as JSON and is shared by all of your customers when you create cross-platform apps.
How to Build a WebAssembly Language for Fun and Profit: Parsing
In the of this series on how to build a WebAssembly programming language, we constructed a lexer. In this post, we’ll cover the next phase of our compiler, parsing. Parsing is the portion of our compiler that takes the token stream generated by the lexer and converts it into an.
Creating a Todo App with NextJs & Firebase
Hey devs, welcome to this tutorial; we will build a real-time Todo App with React, NextJs + Firebase. The full code of this project is available in this repository. Before we start writing code, I want to tell you that I expect you to have basic knowledge of React.Js and Next.Js.
