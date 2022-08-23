Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
MTV
No 'Challenge' Necessary: The MTV Competitors Are Representing At The 2022 VMAs
Some of the most iconic players from The Challenge just assembled for MTV's biggest night of the year. Yes, Duffy, Jonna Mannion and MJ Garrett just had a special All Stars champions reunion at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Also in attendance: The reigning gold medalist from The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies, Kaycee Clark; 3-time finalist Nany Gonzalez; All Stars fan-favorite Tina Barta; and The Gauntlet and Duel II victor Rachel Robinson. The group swapped out their Challenge crowns uniforms for snazzier attire at the annual music extravaganza. No trips to The Arena/Lair tonight!
MTV
Every Explosive Look From The 2022 VMAs Black Carpet
The show goes on — and in Jersey, baby! After honoring its birthplace of New York City with an explosive Brooklyn ceremony in 2021, the MTV Video Music Awards have returned to the Garden State, where an equally stacked lineup of performers and honorees will soon take the stage. But don’t get it twisted: Stars aren't dressed any less elaborately just because we’ve passed through the Lincoln Tunnel. Quite the contrary. The show has played host to some excellent fashion over the decades — ostrich-feather sun hats, bold statement gowns — and this year is no different, with celebrities hitting the black carpet in their best attire. Check out some of our favorite looks from the 2022 VMAs below.
Taylor Swift Announces Brand-New Album as She Wins MTV VMA Video of the Year
Taylor Swift landed a record-breaking third Video of the Year win at the 2022 MTV VMAs — and she used her time at the podium to make a surprise announcement!. Picking up the Moonman for "All Too Well (10-Minute Version)," Taylor graciously pointed out the record-breaking number of female directors in her category (four) before saying, "I had sort of made up my mind that if you were gonna be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that... that my brand-new album comes out October 21... and I will tell you more at midnight."
Eminem Once Revealed He Stopped Listening to His Song ‘Kim’ Because the Pain Was Just Too Real
Eminem once revealed that he couldn’t listen to the song ‘Kim’ anymore because it felt too painful and real at the time he recorded it.
MTV
The 2022 VMAs Was A Night Of A Thousand Lizzos
It was a night of a thousand Lizzos at the 2022 Video Music Awards. The “About Damn Time” singer took the stage at the Prudential Center to perform a medley of two hits off her latest record, Special, and it certainly lived up to the album’s title. Decked in head-to-toe bubblegum pink, Lizzo commanded the stage solo, putting her powerhouse vocals (and the stunning black-and-white animation on the venue’s floor-to-ceiling LED screen) on full display.
MTV
Jack Harlow's VMA Performance Soars Into 'First Class' With Fergie
Welcome to VMA Airlines, where Jack Harlow is your flight attendant and you’re sharing armrests with the likes of Lil Nas X, Avril Lavigne, Chloe Bailey, Jimmy Fallon, Saucy Santana, and Becky G. This is the star-studded scene that kicked off the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday (August 28), complete with Harlow rocking a sparkly uniform until he touched down on the VMA stage to a crowd of adoring fans at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
MTV
Bop Shop VMA Edition: Songs From Bad Bunny, Omar Apollo, Pusha T, And More
The 2022 VMAs kick off on August 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV, and this year's list of nominees is, as usual, long and stellar. It's also a handy reminder of the songs and videos we've obsessed over this year — or as we like to call them, bops. In honor of the show we're excited about, the MTV News team brings you a special VMA edition of Bop Shop, featuring nominees and performers.
