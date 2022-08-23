The show goes on — and in Jersey, baby! After honoring its birthplace of New York City with an explosive Brooklyn ceremony in 2021, the MTV Video Music Awards have returned to the Garden State, where an equally stacked lineup of performers and honorees will soon take the stage. But don’t get it twisted: Stars aren't dressed any less elaborately just because we’ve passed through the Lincoln Tunnel. Quite the contrary. The show has played host to some excellent fashion over the decades — ostrich-feather sun hats, bold statement gowns — and this year is no different, with celebrities hitting the black carpet in their best attire. Check out some of our favorite looks from the 2022 VMAs below.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 HOURS AGO