Babyface, Kelly Price and Rebecca Black to headline new Charm City Live Festival in Sept.

By Stetson Miller
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE -- "Every Time I Close My Eyes" singer-songwriter Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, R&B singer Kelly Price, vocalist Jon B and viral "Friday" singer-turned-adult pop artist Rebecca Black will headline the first-ever Charm City Live Festival next month, Mayor Brandon Scott and city officials said.

The festival, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24 at War Memorial Plaza in front of Baltimore City Hall, will also include food stands from local restaurants and a kids zone.

"I am excited to have Charm City Live be another opportunity for Baltimoreans and those visiting our great city to gather for a day full of festivities designed to appeal to a diverse group of people," said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. "I believe it is essential to create opportunities for people from all walks of life to connect. What better way to do so than by hosting a festival that brings out the best of Baltimore, from food to local talent and everything in between."

The festival will run from noon-8 p.m. and, in the words of Mayor Scott, is "free 99."

Local DJs and local vendors will participate, essentially infusing the culture of Baltimore with national celebrities and entertainment.

"I believe that holding events in this city that foster collaboration and inclusivity is an effective way to build a community," Scott said.

More artists will be announced at a later date, the mayor's office said.

