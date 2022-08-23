Read full article on original website
No election this fall for Friendswood ISD’s open board positions
Beau Egert will replace Position 5 Trustee Robert C. McCabe (top row, left) in November. (Courtesy Friendswood ISD) No election will be held this fall for Friendswood ISD’s three open board of trustees positions. Only one candidate filed an application for each of the seats by the Aug. 22...
Spring ISD board Positions 1, 2, 3 are uncontested ahead of Nov. election
Spring ISD board Secretary Kelly P. Hodges (left) and Trustee Deborah Jensen (right) have filed for re-election in the Nov. 8 election. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) Following the conclusion of the candidate filing period for the upcoming Nov. 8 election, no challengers have filed to run for three Spring ISD...
See who has filed for the Nov. 8 Conroe ISD board of trustees election
Ten candidates have filed for election for the Conroe ISD board of trustees. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact Newspaper) Positions 1, 2 and 3 on the Conroe ISD board of trustees are up for election Nov. 8. As of the end of the filing period Aug. 22, 10 candidates have filed applications as candidates. Board President Skeeter Hubert and Trustee Ray Sanders have filed for re-election for their respective positions. Position 1 trustee Dale Inman is not running for re-election.
Humble ISD board members to consider removing Trustee Robert Scarfo from board committees
Humble ISD trustees will consider removing Trustee Robert Scarfo from all board committees following a poll taken by President Martina Lemond Dixon during a special-called Aug. 18 meeting. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact Newspaper) Humble ISD trustees will consider removing Trustee Robert Scarfo from all board committees following a poll taken by...
Montgomery ISD projects beginning from May’s $326.9M bond
PBK Architects was selected this summer to work on designing the upgrades to the MISD Athletic Complex across from Montgomery High School. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery ISD is beginning work on several projects funded by its 2022 bond package totaling $326.9 million that voters approved in May. 1. MISD...
Fort Bend ISD board of trustees approves November tax rate election
Through a 6-1 vote, the Fort Bend ISD board of trustees has called a special tax rate election set for Nov. 8. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) The Fort Bend ISD board of trustees has officially given the go ahead for a voter-approval tax rate election. The board of trustees voted...
Montgomery County notebook: Budget approval preview
To fund its 2022-23 budget, Montgomery County commissioners approved a proposed property tax rate of $0.3764 per $100 of taxable property, but as the rate exceeds the effective rate, a public hearing is scheduled on Aug. 26. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County commissioners are set to approve a $397...
Filing ends for Nov. 8 board of directors election in The Woodlands Township
A board of directors election will be held Nov. 8 in The Woodlands Township. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A total of eight candidates had filed to run for four seats on The Woodlands Township board of directors in the Nov. 8 election as of Aug. 22, the last day to file.
See what TEA accountability ratings schools earned in the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area
Houston ISD earned a B rating from the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-22 school year as part of the agency's annual accountability rating process. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) Houston ISD earned a B rating from the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-22 school year as part of the agency's...
mocomotive.com
Conroe, Montgomery, Willis ISDs ramp up safety for 2022-23
School police officers in Montgomery ISD met students on the first day of school Aug. 11. (Courtesy Montgomery ISD) Conroe, Montgomery and Willis ISDs are increasing safety and security measures on district campuses as the 2022-23 school year gets underway, including investing in additional officers. Conroe ISD police Chief Matthew…
Pearland to create webpage showing council members' business deals, finance reports
From left, Pearland City Council members Joseph Koza and Alex Kamkar; Mayor Kevin Cole; and council members Adrian Hernandez and Layni Cade gather on the dais. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) After a summer of discussion regarding increasing standards for Pearland City Council members who seek to enter into deals with...
Harris County commission presents school safety recommendations
Saami Baig dons the high school graduation robe of Calandrian Simpson Kemp's son, George Kemp Jr., during the Aug. 23 meeting of Harris County Commissioners Court. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) The Harris County Safe School Commission submitted action items for schools, first responders and the county to bolster school safety...
The Woodlands Township's 2023 tax rate to dip below no-new-revenue rate
The Woodlands Township concluded its budget workshops Aug. 24. (Screenshot via The Woodlands Township) The Woodlands Township board of directors set a maximum proposed property tax rate of $0.1875 per $100 valuation for fiscal year 2023 at its Aug. 24 budget workshop, and it will adopt the rate in early September, officials said.
Campus data: See Conroe ISD enrollment, STAAR scores for individual campuses
(Community Impact Newspaper staff) Conroe ISD saw changes to enrollment at many of its campuses as the COVID-19 pandemic caused reduced attendance since 2020. A total of four CISD elementary school campuses saw lower enrollment in 2021-22 compared to 2020-21, according to the Texas Education Agency. However, none of the high schools in CISD saw a decrease in enrollment from 2020-21 to 2021-22. Fifteen of the district’s elementary schools have a higher percentage of economically disadvantaged students than the state average.
Officials from Pearland, Friendswood, Alvin ISDs react to TEA accountability ratings
In the Pearland and Friendswood area, Pearland and Friendswood ISDs received an A rating, the highest possible outcome; Alvin ISD received a B. (Courtesy Pexels) The Texas Education Agency accountability reports for individual school districts and other education agencies have been released for the 2021-22 school year. In the Pearland...
Harris County Commissioners Court preview: Budget briefing, bond outreach, November elections preparation
Commissioners will meet in downtown Houston on Aug. 23 to discuss the 2023 budget, the $1.2 billion bond issue and the overall tax rate. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Following a three-week break, Harris County commissioners will receive a briefing on the fiscal year 2022-23 budget, vote to approve funding for...
Montgomery County Commissioners Court debates ambulance bus purchase
The Montgomery County Commissioners Court approved the purchase of a multipatient transport vehicle pending American Rescue Plan Act approval. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) The Montgomery County Commissioners Court approved the purchase of a multipatient transport vehicle–an ambus, or medical ambulance bus—pending federal American Rescue Plan Act approval, at its Aug....
FM 1488 project slated for August start to add raised median
A Texas Department of Transportation project along FM 1488 is slated to begin in August, according to an Aug. 1 update. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A Texas Department of Transportation project along FM 1488 is slated to begin in August, according to an Aug. 1 update. The project spans from Mostyn Drive in Magnolia to I-45 and will add a raised median. The project has been awarded to ISI Contracting Inc.
Harris County budget director proposes $2.24B budget
Daniel Ramos, executive director of the Office of Management and Budget, presented the $2.24 billion proposed budget for Harris County at the Aug. 23 meeting of Commissioners Court. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Daniel Ramos, executive director of the Harris County Office of Management and Budget, presented the proposed budget for...
Here are 4 things to do in the Conroe and Montgomery area Aug. 26-28
Weekend events in the Conroe area Aug. 26-28 (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) The Conroe pop culture and comic convention features celebrities and voice actors for anime, workshops, panels and vendors, plus a cosplay contest. Noon-9 p.m. (Aug. 26), 9 a.m.-8 p.m. (Aug. 27), 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Aug. 28). Weekend passes start at $40. Lone Star Convention and Expo Center, 9055 Airport Road, Conroe. https://comicconroe.com.
