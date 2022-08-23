ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See who has filed for the Nov. 8 Conroe ISD board of trustees election

Ten candidates have filed for election for the Conroe ISD board of trustees. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact Newspaper) Positions 1, 2 and 3 on the Conroe ISD board of trustees are up for election Nov. 8. As of the end of the filing period Aug. 22, 10 candidates have filed applications as candidates. Board President Skeeter Hubert and Trustee Ray Sanders have filed for re-election for their respective positions. Position 1 trustee Dale Inman is not running for re-election.
