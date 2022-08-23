Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Related
coolcleveland.com
Dance to Mo’Mojo’s Zydeco-Infused Music in Downtown Library’s Outdoor Garden
Akron-based Mo’Mojo is a fun band. Their lively music, which they dubbed “Party-gras,” is infused with the Louisiana sounds of zydeco, with fiddle, washboard and accordion. Fronted by lead vocalist/ accordion player/guitarist Jen Maurer and vocalist/washboard player/percussionist Leigh Ann Wise, the band infuses its sound with reggae, R&B, world music and rock & roll. It’s music for dancing.
coolcleveland.com
The Blossom Music Center Hills Will Be Alive With “The Sound of Music”
The woods and hills at Blossom Music center will be alive with the sound of music this weekend, as the orchestra season (apart from special-event pop concerts) ends with the Blossom Festival Orchestra, under the baton of Andy Einhorn, taking the stage for one final time this season. The Blossom Festival Orchestra will be joined by members of Baldwin Wallace University’s nationally celebrated Music Theatre program, led by Victoria Bussert.
coolcleveland.com
LGBTQ+ Blazing River Freedom Band Goes into Space for Its Next Concert
Cleveland’s Blazing River Freedom Band, formed in 2003, is a just-for-fun marching band of musicians of all skill levels who are LGBTQ+ or allies. Enthusiasm and love of music are more important than virtuoso chops. You may have caught them in the annual pride parade. Sometimes they do concerts...
coolcleveland.com
Friends Carry On the Work of the Late Dave Smeltz With Rock & Reggae Benefit
It’s hard to express what a loss it was for the greater Cleveland community when Dave Smeltz passed away after a long battle with COVID in June 2021 at the age of 66. He was known as the “godfather” of the local reggae scene who, in the late 70s, was responsible for taking the music out of the tiny Jamaican community and sharing it with the larger music scene. From 1978 through the mid 80, it was one of the area’s bigger draws, spawning an even bigger draw when some of its members split to for First Light.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
coolcleveland.com
Immerse Yourself in Hungarian Culture at the 66th Hungarian Festival in Parma
Sun 9/4 @ 10AM-9PM The Cleveland area is packed with an increasingly diverse group of ethnicities, as the expanding number of gardens at the Cleveland Cultural Gardens shows. And while we celebrate newcomers, we should also take the time to honor the earlier waves of immigrants who settled here. Among...
coolcleveland.com
Akron Pizzafest Celebrates Third Year at Lock 3
Who doesn’t love pizza? College students would probably die without it. (Ever been to a small college town and seen that every other business is a pizza shop?) For three days, you can stop by downtown Akron’s Lock 3 where Akron Pizzafest will be hosting its 3rd annual event, and try pizzas from a bunch of local vendors, either full pies or slices if you’d like to do a comparison thing, and find your favorite Whether you like vegetables, sausage, anchovies or even something more exotic, it’ll probably be offered somewhere.
Comments / 0