East Lansing, MI

247Sports on the Road: Notre Dame 5-star QB Commit CJ Carr

SALINE, Mich. — 247Sports and Irish Illustrated will be on-site tonight, as Saline (Mich.) high school five-star quarterback and Notre Dame commit CJ Carr gets his junior season underway. The Hornets and Carr will host Hudsonville (Mich.) high school, who is 1-0 on the season after a 24-16 win last weekend.
Ex-Michigan coach Rich Rodriguez, now at Jacksonville State, accuses first opponent of spying

Rich Rodriguez is back as a college football head coach for the first time since 2017, and he has already made headlines before his team’s first game. Rodriguez, the former Michigan head coach from 2008-10, was hired at Jacksonville State in November and accused his team’s first opponent, Stephen F. Austin, of spying leading up to their season-opening matchup on Saturday.
2025's #1 prospect a top Michigan target

On Wednesday, 247Sports dropped their initial 2025 Top100 football recruiting rankings. Topping the list is Charlotte (NC) Providence Day School offensive lineman David Sanders, a player we've mentioned consistently as a top target for the Wolverines despite his youth. Michigan was the first program to offer Sanders and has made both he and his high school program a major priority.
State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness

State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
BUSINESS BEAT: Titus Joins Southern Michigan Bank & Trust

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Southern Michigan Bank & Trust First Vice President/Head of Retail/Chief Deposit Officer Derek Naylor has announced the appointment of Brandy Titus to the position of Vice President/Retail Mortgage Sales Manager for their Hillsdale, Jackson, and Calhoun markets. Naylor says Titus brings over 15 years of...
Lansing Airport Adds a Sunny New Florida Non-Stop

Starting in November, there's a sunny new Florida destination to which you'll be able to fly direct from Lansing. Avelo Air and Capital Region International Airport have announced that beginning November 11 and continuing into April, they will offer roundtrip service between Lansing and Fort Myers, Florida. The flights will depart Lansing on Fridays and Mondays.
