247Sports on the Road: Notre Dame 5-star QB Commit CJ Carr
SALINE, Mich. — 247Sports and Irish Illustrated will be on-site tonight, as Saline (Mich.) high school five-star quarterback and Notre Dame commit CJ Carr gets his junior season underway. The Hornets and Carr will host Hudsonville (Mich.) high school, who is 1-0 on the season after a 24-16 win last weekend.
saturdaytradition.com
Cameron Lenhardt, 4-star edge rusher for 2023, announces B1G commitment
Cameron Lenhardt is a 4-star edge rusher currently at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. The senior, who formerly played at Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey, is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 31 player at his position in the class of 2023. All 3 of Lenhardt’s finalists were in...
Michigan WR Ronnie Bell says captaincy 'means everything,' is 'fired up' for season
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football WR Ronnie Bell knew he would be named a team captain for the 2022 season after first earning that distinction a year ago. Still, when his name was called at a team meeting on Thursday afternoon, the receiver found himself a bit at a loss for words.
The Wolverine247 Podcast Michigan football 2022 season preview: Special teams
The Wolverine247 Podcast is back with its latest episode, as 247Sports' Michigan beat writers break down the latest news and discussion surrounding Michigan football, basketball and recruiting. Our position-group preview comes to a close for 2022, as Zach Shaw and Steve Lorenz take a look at the strengths, question marks...
Ex-Michigan coach Rich Rodriguez, now at Jacksonville State, accuses first opponent of spying
Rich Rodriguez is back as a college football head coach for the first time since 2017, and he has already made headlines before his team’s first game. Rodriguez, the former Michigan head coach from 2008-10, was hired at Jacksonville State in November and accused his team’s first opponent, Stephen F. Austin, of spying leading up to their season-opening matchup on Saturday.
2025's #1 prospect a top Michigan target
On Wednesday, 247Sports dropped their initial 2025 Top100 football recruiting rankings. Topping the list is Charlotte (NC) Providence Day School offensive lineman David Sanders, a player we've mentioned consistently as a top target for the Wolverines despite his youth. Michigan was the first program to offer Sanders and has made both he and his high school program a major priority.
diehardsport.com
Top Recruit Receives Death Threats After Decommitting From Michigan State
Michigan State lost the commitment from four-star WR Demitrius Bell recently. The Nashville, Tennessee product, who committed in June, shared that he is receiving death threats after re-opening his recruitment:
Roman Wilson gives his take on the Michigan QB battle: 'Our best option is probably me'
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Cade McNamara, J.J. McCarthy ... Roman Wilson?. The quarterback competition has been the biggest storyline of fall camp for the Michigan football team, and Wilson wants to throw his name into the mix. Never mind that he's a wide receiver with zero career pass attempts.
Eastern High School dedicates stadium to former coach
Former Eastern High School football coach Gil Sauceda is receiving a high honor
5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: Opening night of high school football
At long last, Friday Night Lights is back... well, sort of!
WILX-TV
Friday Night Frenzy (On a Thursday): Mid-Michigan High School football scores
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The first week of High School football started with a bang! With two Frenzys in a row, it’s hard to imagine day two can top Thursday’s action. Check below for scores and game recaps for Thursday, August 25th!. East Lansing 21, Portage Central 15.
Holt, August 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Holt. The Caledonia High School football team will have a game with Holt High School on August 24, 2022, 13:30:00. The Caledonia High School football team will have a game with Holt High School on August 24, 2022, 15:30:00.
abc12.com
Grand Blanc's Kate Brody breaks school and Fortress course records
FRANKENMUTH, WJRT (WJRT) - Bobcats' Kate Brody is starting this year off with a bang. She broke the school and Fortress course records at the SVL Pre-Season Tournament Wednesday morning. Brody shoot a 62 with no bogeys and hit every green in regulation. The previous school record was a 65,...
Detroit News
State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness
State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
wcsx.com
Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
These are the 15 best employers in Michigan, Forbes survey says
The results of a new survey by Forbes shows Michigan-based organizations have an edge in the state when it comes to employee satisfaction, from education to automotive to utilities. This is Forbes’ fourth survey of the best employers, evaluating 1,382 companies throughout the United States and ranking them in each...
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: Titus Joins Southern Michigan Bank & Trust
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Southern Michigan Bank & Trust First Vice President/Head of Retail/Chief Deposit Officer Derek Naylor has announced the appointment of Brandy Titus to the position of Vice President/Retail Mortgage Sales Manager for their Hillsdale, Jackson, and Calhoun markets. Naylor says Titus brings over 15 years of...
Amazing: Michigan Man Crossed Lake Michigan in a Bathtub
What started out as a $5 bet, turned into quite an experience for one man from East Lansing, MI. It all happened on August 24th, back in 1969. Victor Jackson, now 83 years old, traveled from Ludington, MI to Manitowoc, Wisconsin in nothing more than a modified bathtub. The trip took him about 14-1/2 hours.
There’s Actually a LOT of Alligators In Michigan, And They’re in Athens
There's been a LOT of Alligators in the news around Kalamzoo lately. Earlier this summer, an alligator was found in the Kalamazoo River in Calhoun County. Then, Tuesday, Police in Kalamazoo captured a young alligator crossing Lake Street. It's baffling as to HOW these alligators ended up in Michigan, but...
Lansing Airport Adds a Sunny New Florida Non-Stop
Starting in November, there's a sunny new Florida destination to which you'll be able to fly direct from Lansing. Avelo Air and Capital Region International Airport have announced that beginning November 11 and continuing into April, they will offer roundtrip service between Lansing and Fort Myers, Florida. The flights will depart Lansing on Fridays and Mondays.
247Sports
