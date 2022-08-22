Read full article on original website
Family of slain Hanover teen speaks out after boyfriend is sentenced to 8 years in prison
A man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for the shooting death of his girlfriend, but her family is not happy about the outcome.
Shooting in Richmond leaves one juvenile injured in hospital
A Richmond juvenile is in the hospital after being shot Wednesday afternoon.
‘Panicked,’ ‘concerned’ over ‘skeletonized’ animals: Documents detail alleged animal cruelty incidents at Hanover property
More than three weeks after Hanover County Animal Control removed 85 animals and discovered several other deceased animals at a Mechanicsville property, a suspect has yet to be charged, and court documents have been obtained by 8News revealing new details about what authorities found when they searched the site.
Two young boys injured in Richmond shootings: 'It's just sad'
The condition of an eight-year-old boy shot in the chest on Richmond’s Southside Wednesday has been upgraded to stable.
Hopewell opens investigation after man shot on Petersburg Street, 2 suspects on the run
According to police, officers responded to the 2600 block of Petersburg Street on Wednesday, Aug. 24 just before 10 p.m. for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot.
Chester BB gun vandal turns himself in, faces charges
The juvenile who was seen on camera shooting a BB gun into homes in Chester, has turned himself in, according to Chesterfield police.
23-year-old killed after car overturns, strikes trees in Henrico County
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Henrico early Wednesday morning. At 1:20 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a crash on the ramp to I-64 east from I-295 northbound, Exit 53 in Henrico County. VSP says a 2019 Honda Civic took the exit...
Henrico Crime Report – Aug. 19-25, 2022
– Police arrested and charged a citizen with driving under the influence of drugs Aug. 19 at 8:24 a.m. 3900 block of Elberon Court – Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with possession of cocaine, other state criminal violations, and a warrant service at an apartment complex Aug. 19 at 12:38 p.m.
Chesterfield man charged with murder of 19-year-old mother
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man has been charged with murder after a shooting happened in Stafford County Tuesday afternoon. Shortly after 1:45 p.m., deputies responded to Crescent Valley Drive for a reported shooting. Once on scene, deputies found 19-year-old Aliyah Henderson shot to death inside a home. Police...
Henrico Police searching for Short Pump grand larceny suspects
Henrico Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying several people they say are connected to two grand larceny incidents within a four-day span.
Chesterfield man charged with murder of 19-year-old woman in Stafford County
A Chesterfield man has been charged with murder following a shooting in a South Stafford subdivision.
Henrico Police investigating Rocketts Landing vehicle tampering, attempted package thefts
The Henrico County Police Department is investigating after receiving complaints from Rocketts Landing community members regarding reported incidents of vehicle tampering and thefts.
Police: Women left Short Pump with thousands worth of stolen stuff in backpacks
Henrico Police have released images of women who are wanted in connection to grand larcenies in Short Pump.
Flipped car blocks traffic in Richmond, causes backups on Dock Street
The small silver sedan can be seen in the photo below flipped completely over. Richmond Fire and EMS is on scene attending to the incident. Traffic backups are expected in the area.
Teen fighting for life after Richmond shooting
Teen shot in Richmond's northside Tuesday night
23-year-old Hopewell man dies after car crashes off exit ramp
A 23-year-old man died when his car crashed off an interstate exit ramp early Wednesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.
27-year-old Hopewell woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Charles City County
A 27-year-old Hopewell woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Roxbury Road and Wayside Road on Tuesday, Virginia State Police said.
Missing Louisa County man believed to be endangered
The sheriff's office said Thomas Michael Grogan was last heard from by his friends on Aug. 22. Grogan is considered to be endangered due to him not taking his medications.
Teen driver charged with killing cyclist will remain in Henrico jail
Jeffrey "Ford" Brooks, 18, of Richmond, appeared in Henrico General District Court by video and was represented by defense attorney Craig Cooley.
Trial dates set for Henrico teen accused of killing Lucia Bremer
Dylan A. Williams was 14 when Bremer was shot and killed, but is now 15, and is being charged as an adult in her death. Court records show Williams is being charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and more.
