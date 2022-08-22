ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

‘Panicked,’ ‘concerned’ over ‘skeletonized’ animals: Documents detail alleged animal cruelty incidents at Hanover property

More than three weeks after Hanover County Animal Control removed 85 animals and discovered several other deceased animals at a Mechanicsville property, a suspect has yet to be charged, and court documents have been obtained by 8News revealing new details about what authorities found when they searched the site.
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Chesterfield, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Chesterfield County, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Crime Report – Aug. 19-25, 2022

– Police arrested and charged a citizen with driving under the influence of drugs Aug. 19 at 8:24 a.m. 3900 block of Elberon Court – Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with possession of cocaine, other state criminal violations, and a warrant service at an apartment complex Aug. 19 at 12:38 p.m.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Bb Gun#Vandalism#Violent Crime#Mental Health#Chesterfield Police
NBC12

Chesterfield man charged with murder of 19-year-old mother

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man has been charged with murder after a shooting happened in Stafford County Tuesday afternoon. Shortly after 1:45 p.m., deputies responded to Crescent Valley Drive for a reported shooting. Once on scene, deputies found 19-year-old Aliyah Henderson shot to death inside a home. Police...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy