What to know about SMA gene therapy
Gene therapy for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) has the potential to stop the progression of this condition. It works by replacing the damaged SMN1 gene that causes SMA with a functional one, allowing the body to create normal SMN proteins and preventing additional damage and atrophy. The only currently available...
Eczema as an adult: What to know
Eczema, or atopic dermatitis, is a skin condition that often occurs in childhood. It can cause patches of skin to become itchy, dry, and rough. Although less common, people can also receive a diagnosis of eczema during their adult years. Eczema involves different kinds of skin inflammation. People with the...
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
Statins for cardiovascular health: Latest guidelines and evidence
Statins were first approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 1987. Updated guidelines from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) suggest that statins benefit those ages 40 to 75 with at least one risk factor for cardiovascular disease. However, questions remain about who exactly can benefit from...
Best medication for toothache: Types
A toothache describes pain in or around a tooth. To manage pain and reduce swelling, a person may consider using medications such as pain relievers, antibiotics, or drug-free alternatives. Toothache is a common symptom of many dental issues. It can cause discomfort and may make eating and drinking difficult. Many...
What causes itching after a shower?
Certain factors may cause the skin to feel itchy after a shower or bath, including skin conditions or reactions. People may be able to prevent these but should speak with a dermatologist to discuss any concerns. Dry skin is often the cause of itching after taking a shower. The water...
Dementia: What you do while you sit may affect your risk
A new study of sedentary behavior finds that doing mentally passive activities such as watching TV increases the likelihood of developing dementia while using a computer lowers them. The difference between the two is unaffected by how physically active a person is when they are not sitting. Other research suggests...
Sickle cells vs. healthy red blood cells: What to know
Sickle cell disease (SCD) refers to a group of genetic conditions that affect the red blood cells (RBCs) by altering their shape. The abnormally shaped cells are unable to perform the function of healthy RBCs efficiently. As a result, a person may experience various symptoms and complications. SCD describes a...
Stimulation of brain's 'reward' center can help with treatment-resistant depression
About 30% of people with major depressive disorder (MDD) develop treatment-resistant depression. Researchers from UTHealth Houston say deep brain stimulation applied to certain areas of the brain may help treat it. The research team found that depression in 8 out of 10 treatment-resistant patients decreased by at least 50% after...
Is liver cancer genetic?
Several risk factors can increase a person’s likelihood of developing liver cancer. These include a family history of liver cancer and inheriting certain other health conditions. Genetic testing can help inform people of their risk. According to research, liver cancer will be responsible for. in 2030. Although liver cancer...
Acne scars: Is microneedling more effective than chemical peels?
A new study compared two dermatological treatments—microneedling and chemical peels—to see which works best for treating acne scars. The researchers focused on people with darker skin and randomly assigned them to receive one of the two treatments. The participants who received the microneedling treatment had the best results,...
