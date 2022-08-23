ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spearfish, SD

What’s next for Noem’s state plane probe?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The ball has moved to Attorney General Mark Vargo’s court. Yet, the AG’s office says it hasn’t received anything from the Government Accountability Board. On Monday, the GAB said it would refer a complaint that Gov. Kristi Noem flew on state-owned airplanes to political events to the attorney general’s office for further investigation.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Bipartisan group of South Dakota lawmakers call on Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself from Noem investigation

A bipartisan group of South Dakota state lawmakers are calling on Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself and appoint special counsel to investigate an inquiry into whether or not Governor Kristi Noem misused the state airplane. Vargo was appointed by Noem in June 2022 after successfully prosecuting the impeachment case against former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. News 4 at Ten.
Dobbs decision prompts GOP leadership to cut down abortion access in Iowa

Iowa Republicans are making headway in their attempts to restrict abortion in the state. Republicans’ efforts, however, are stalled while pending Johnson and Polk County court cases make their way through district courts. GOP moves to limit abortion in Iowa. Gov. Kim Reynolds and other Iowa Republicans have been...
KEVN Gun Laws

The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Sunday. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Sunday. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Sunday. After a year of construction, the Lead skatepark finally opened to the public on August 23. KEVN Parking Ramp Repairs.
South Dakota Prison Vacancies at all time high, reducing officer posts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When raises were announced for new Department of Corrections Officers from 20 to 23-50 per hour, there was a sigh of relief that the dire staffing numbers could begin to turn around. More of those staffing numbers came in Wednesday at a meeting in Pierre.
How Many Wind Turbines Are in South Dakota?

When driving across South Dakota, you'll most likely see those giant wind turbines gracing the landscape with 170 foot blades rotating on the horizon. These "behemoths of the prairie" generate electricity from wind - and we've got plenty of that in the Rushmore State. Each of the three blades on...
South Dakota education social studies standards redo sparks controvery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every seven years, the State of South Dakota reviews its social studies standards for public education. Governor Noem scrapped the findings of the scheduled review in 2021, and a new commission was formed to start the progress again in 2022. The most recent facilitator from Hillsdale curriculum brought in their organization’s mindset.
South Dakota’s Wraps Summer With These Festivals

By the time kids have settled into their daily school routine the South Dakota calendar indicates we are now looking at fall season events like Harvest Festivals, Pumpkin Festivals, and Apple Festivals, and looking for the next colors of the season. Here, you can make plans for the next family...
South Dakota’s Elite Horse Sale

The Billy and Katie Martin family and their hand selected group of guest consignors, presented another fantastic set of quality horses for the annual South Dakota’s Elite Horse Sale. There were horses at this sale to fit most level of rider. Horses ranged from finished arena horses to ranch...
Ellsworth Air Force Base closer to B-21 but housing questions arise

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the expected influx of military personnel moving to Box Elder with the arrival of the B-21 Raider, one of the main concerns is not being able to find affordable housing. This topic of conversation was led by the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority Thursday,...
Several SD highways will have slower speed zones

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Drivers will have to slow down a little sooner on several South Dakota highways. The state Transportation Commission approved speed-zone changes Thursday that affect SD 53 in Little Eagle, US 212 at Eagle Butte, SD 63 at Parmalee and US 12 at Selby. The change...
New housing complex breaks ground in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The rain was no issue for a groundbreaking ceremony for a new housing facility on Racine Street in Rapid City Wednesday afternoon. “Let me just say thank you to all of you,” one speaker said. “For this ground breaking, and what I think is a great day.”
RAPID CITY, SD

