Evansville, IN

103GBF

Evansville’s Final Franklin Street Bazaar of the Season Happening This Saturday

Summertime is winding down, and one of the most popular events of the summer is about to be done for the year. One of my favorite things about Saturdays in the summertime is going down to Franklin street and enjoying the Franklin Street Bazaar. If you've never been, you definitely want to check it out! It's one of the coolest events, but it's about to wrap up for the season, so if you haven't been yet, this weekend is your final chance of 2022!
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

United Methodist Youth Home in Evansville Invites You to Their First-Ever Block Party

Tucked away on the northeast side of Evansville is an unassuming group of buildings that I think more people need to know about. To anyone driving by, it probably doesn't look like much at all, maybe some random, generic businesses, and maybe somebody's home. There's no sign or flashing lights - nothing that indicates what it is, which is the United Methodist Youth Home (UMYH).
EVANSVILLE, IN
Evansville, IN
104.1 WIKY

Thousands Of Hot Rods Making Their Way To Evansville

The annual Frog Follies roars back to the Vanderburgh County 4-H fairgrounds this weekend. It’s a show-off program for pre-1949 hot rods. They’ll be rolling into town from all parts of the country. Organizers estimate that nearly 3-thousand cars will occupy the fairgrounds this weekend. The cars arrive...
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Secret Evansville Speakeasy Will Host a Bourbon Tasting and Party to Support Wesselman Woods

Did you know there was a secret speakeasy in Evansville?. If you are unfamiliar with what a speakeasy is, Dictionary.org defines a speakeasy as "a place where alcohol was illegally sold and drunk in the U.S. in the 1920s and 1930s." Speakeasies popped up as secret places where people could enjoy a drink during prohibition. In recent years I've noticed a trend of speakeasy-style places popping up. It seems to be a very popular theme for smaller bars. While today, speakeasies are less secretive since it is legal to serve alcohol (with the proper licensing), there is a secret speakeasy popping up in Evansville, for a really cool reason.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Unexplained explosions stoke natural gas concerns

(WEHT)- Two weeks after a deadly home explosion rocked Weinbach Ave. in Evansville and almost a week after another fatal explosion destroyed a home in Wabash County– there is still no word on what caused either blast. Still, the explosions are stoking concerns over natural gas. Atmos Energy representative Kay Coomes would not comment on […]
WABASH COUNTY, IN
warricknews.com

Newburgh welcomes new business and community hub

This summer, Newburgh gained a new local brewery community gathering point in the form of Myriad Brewing Company. Myriad is a microbrewery based out of downtown Evansville that has been in operation since 2018. Jason Elliot, owner and founder of Myriad, commented on the brewery’s foundation, goals and reasons for expanding to Newburgh.
NEWBURGH, IN
evansvilleliving.com

Wiener Takes All at Dachshund Championship Races

This Saturday at Ellis Park, the wiener takes it all: Eleven top dogs will dash to the finish line in the 2022 Wiener Dog Championship Race. The event runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., with gates opening at 10 a.m. A qualifying race will be staged first, and the dirt track finals are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. The winner will be crowned Ellis Park’s 100th Anniversary “Best in Show.”
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Historic building at risk of the leaving Evansville skyline

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Experts say Evansville is at risk of losing one of its most prominent historic buildings. Indiana Landmarks released their annual list of the ten most endangered landmarks, and Evansville’s Hulman Building & Garage made the list. Since its construction in 1929, the 10-story commercial building has dominated Evansville’s downtown skyline. Indiana […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Orangetheory Fitness coming to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Orangetheory Fitness confirmed its plans to open a new studio early next year in Owensboro. It will be located in Gateway Commons. Orangetheory offers hour-long group workouts for all fitness levels.
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

American Heritage riverboat docking in Evansville in the fall

Officials in Evansville say the American Heritage riverboat will be back this fall. On Tuesday, Visit Evansville and American Cruise Lines said the American Heritage riverboat would be returning to the city for four more stops in the fall. The four stops are currently scheduled for Aug. 28, Sept. 11,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

West side Evansville arcade expanding this fall

The "High Score Player Two: Classic Arcade" on Evansville's west side will be powering up this fall. Owners of the west side based business will be expanding, doubling in size to include more games. Along with over a dozen new classic arcade games, there will be an additional room added...
EVANSVILLE, IN
indyschild.com

7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana

All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

KISS 106

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana.

