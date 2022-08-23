Read full article on original website
Evansville’s Final Franklin Street Bazaar of the Season Happening This Saturday
Summertime is winding down, and one of the most popular events of the summer is about to be done for the year. One of my favorite things about Saturdays in the summertime is going down to Franklin street and enjoying the Franklin Street Bazaar. If you've never been, you definitely want to check it out! It's one of the coolest events, but it's about to wrap up for the season, so if you haven't been yet, this weekend is your final chance of 2022!
Officials cancel Weinbach Avenue closure for Friday
(WEHT) - Weinbach Avenue will close between Bellaire Avenue and Vogel Road on Friday to allow investigators safe access to the area of the deadly house explosion at 1010 N. Weinbach.
United Methodist Youth Home in Evansville Invites You to Their First-Ever Block Party
Tucked away on the northeast side of Evansville is an unassuming group of buildings that I think more people need to know about. To anyone driving by, it probably doesn't look like much at all, maybe some random, generic businesses, and maybe somebody's home. There's no sign or flashing lights - nothing that indicates what it is, which is the United Methodist Youth Home (UMYH).
Historic Newburgh to Host Halloween Illuminations & Ghostly Hayrides
When I say I love Halloween, I mean it is my most favorite holiday of the entire year - yes, I even think it's better than Christmas! I love the pumpkins, the cider, the costumes... all of it! I also love all of the amazing local, community events that are held in celebration of my favorite holiday.
Indiana politicians at Evansville gas station as part of event to slash gas prices
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some drivers in town saw some relief at the pump on Thursday. The Moto Mart on North Burkhart Road sold regular unleaded gas for $2.38 per gallon. The two-hour event was a promotion by Americans for Prosperity-Indiana. Republican Senator Mike Braun and Representative Larry Bucshon were...
Thousands Of Hot Rods Making Their Way To Evansville
The annual Frog Follies roars back to the Vanderburgh County 4-H fairgrounds this weekend. It’s a show-off program for pre-1949 hot rods. They’ll be rolling into town from all parts of the country. Organizers estimate that nearly 3-thousand cars will occupy the fairgrounds this weekend. The cars arrive...
Secret Evansville Speakeasy Will Host a Bourbon Tasting and Party to Support Wesselman Woods
Did you know there was a secret speakeasy in Evansville?. If you are unfamiliar with what a speakeasy is, Dictionary.org defines a speakeasy as "a place where alcohol was illegally sold and drunk in the U.S. in the 1920s and 1930s." Speakeasies popped up as secret places where people could enjoy a drink during prohibition. In recent years I've noticed a trend of speakeasy-style places popping up. It seems to be a very popular theme for smaller bars. While today, speakeasies are less secretive since it is legal to serve alcohol (with the proper licensing), there is a secret speakeasy popping up in Evansville, for a really cool reason.
Unexplained explosions stoke natural gas concerns
(WEHT)- Two weeks after a deadly home explosion rocked Weinbach Ave. in Evansville and almost a week after another fatal explosion destroyed a home in Wabash County– there is still no word on what caused either blast. Still, the explosions are stoking concerns over natural gas. Atmos Energy representative Kay Coomes would not comment on […]
Newburgh welcomes new business and community hub
This summer, Newburgh gained a new local brewery community gathering point in the form of Myriad Brewing Company. Myriad is a microbrewery based out of downtown Evansville that has been in operation since 2018. Jason Elliot, owner and founder of Myriad, commented on the brewery’s foundation, goals and reasons for expanding to Newburgh.
Wiener Takes All at Dachshund Championship Races
This Saturday at Ellis Park, the wiener takes it all: Eleven top dogs will dash to the finish line in the 2022 Wiener Dog Championship Race. The event runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., with gates opening at 10 a.m. A qualifying race will be staged first, and the dirt track finals are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. The winner will be crowned Ellis Park’s 100th Anniversary “Best in Show.”
Classic Paddlewheeler Riverboat Makes Return Trips to Evansville This Fall
The Ohio River gets a bad rap sometimes. Sure, it's brown and looks kinda nasty, and you certainly wouldn't want to drink from it - but the river does have lots to offer us too... Easy access to take your boat out on a sunny day. Plenty of fishing opportunities.
Historic building at risk of the leaving Evansville skyline
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Experts say Evansville is at risk of losing one of its most prominent historic buildings. Indiana Landmarks released their annual list of the ten most endangered landmarks, and Evansville’s Hulman Building & Garage made the list. Since its construction in 1929, the 10-story commercial building has dominated Evansville’s downtown skyline. Indiana […]
Orangetheory Fitness coming to Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Orangetheory Fitness confirmed its plans to open a new studio early next year in Owensboro. It will be located in Gateway Commons. Orangetheory offers hour-long group workouts for all fitness levels.
Regular gas will be $2.38 per gallon at an Evansville gas station on Thursday
A traveling event will bring heavily-discounted gas prices to one gas station in Evansville, Indiana, on Thursday, Aug. 25. Through the "True Cost of Washington" event, the price of regular gasoline will drop to $2.38 for two hours at a gas station on Evansville's east side. From 2 p.m. to...
Evansville firefighters mow a man’s lawn after medical emergency
Firefighters often risk their own lives to help others, going above and beyond the call. On Tuesday, Station 9 in Evansville was sent to a run that they find themselves on often; a medical emergency. The man’s name was Bob, and he was mowing his backyard when he passed out....
Everything You Need to Know About Frog Follies This Weekend in Evansville
For the 47th year, thousands of cars and trucks manufactured before 1949 will descend on the city of Evansville as E'Ville Iron Street Rods once again host the annual Frog Follies car show. An Evansville Tradition. For nearly half a century, even in torrential rains and scorching heat (often commemorated...
American Heritage riverboat docking in Evansville in the fall
Officials in Evansville say the American Heritage riverboat will be back this fall. On Tuesday, Visit Evansville and American Cruise Lines said the American Heritage riverboat would be returning to the city for four more stops in the fall. The four stops are currently scheduled for Aug. 28, Sept. 11,...
West side Evansville arcade expanding this fall
The "High Score Player Two: Classic Arcade" on Evansville's west side will be powering up this fall. Owners of the west side based business will be expanding, doubling in size to include more games. Along with over a dozen new classic arcade games, there will be an additional room added...
7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
