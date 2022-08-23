Read full article on original website
Heidi DiAngelo, Kathryn Mullins Join Ridecell to Elevate Strategic Alliances Around the Globe
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Ridecell Inc., the leading automation and mobility platform provider for digital transformation, today announced two new members of the executive team: Heidi DiAngelo as Strategic Business Development Director and Kathryn Mullins as Growth Director. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005630/en/ Heidi DiAngelo, Strategic Business Development Director, Ridecell (Photo: Business Wire)
Security Services Provider Signs Reseller Agreement and Contract for Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR)
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that Weatherspoon Enterprises, Inc., a North Carolina based integrated security services and solutions provider, signed a contract for a K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) to be used as a reseller demonstration device for its customers. Weatherspoon will actively integrate Knightscope ASRs into its consulting and security services to expand its offering to include the most cutting-edge technologies focused on public safety. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005607/en/ Security Services Provider Signs Reseller Agreement and Contract for Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) (Photo: Business Wire)
Audiomack Names Jason Johnson SVP of Marketing & Brand Strategy
Audiomack has named Jason Johnson senior vp of marketing and brand strategy, the company announced Thursday (Aug. 25). In his new role, Johnson will spearhead the brand’s growth strategy across North America and continue expansion efforts throughout Africa while supporting the executive leadership team on all marketing, public relations, brand strategy and philanthropy initiatives.
What the Current State of B2B Commerce Means for Your Brand
Staying competitive in a turbulent market is no easy task for today’s brands. At the height of the pandemic, technology was put to the test as brands and retailers sought to remain connected and keep business going—however possible—despite the limitations on in-person meetings. Now, brands and retailers...
Inc.com
Data Creates Disbelief in Digital Marketing
We love to believe that decisions are made on the basis of facts backed by data, that the decision-making process is both rational and logical. But what happens is radically different. Data creates disbelief when introduced too early in the sales cycle, and it kills your website and digital marketing conversions. This happens because of an odd psychological quirk in the human brain.
Brazen Boutique Founder Jance Chartae Talks Pivoting From Management To E-Commerce
Brazen Boutique's Jance Chartae is giving the 4-1-1 on how to pivot from management to e-commerce.
Choosing the Right ITSM Partner: Questions To Ask When Shortlisting Suppliers
Service management solutions are investments in an organization's future. The most successful partnerships are built with organizations emphasizing freedom, trust, and responsibility. Don't underestimate the importance of company culture when considering an ITSM vendor. Ask each vendor how they plan to grow with you, and how they're willing to help you grow in the future. Invite representatives from that vendor to strategic meetings involving the business areas that their product will touch and affect. Invite vendors into strategy sessions to help them align their product to your strategy in the most efficient manner possible.
Infobip Builds an Integration for HubSpot to Enhance Customer Experience
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Infobip, the global cloud communications platform, has built an integration with CRM platform HubSpot to provide WhatsApp and SMS messaging for HubSpot’s clients. The integration, available in HubSpot’s App Marketplace, enables its clients to connect with customers using their preferred communication channel, to deliver a great customer experience and boost engagement and sales. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005263/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Business Warrior Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Business Warrior Corp. (OTCQB: BZWR), the source for success and long-term growth for small businesses, is pleased to announce its successful uplisting from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCQB® Venture Market (the “OTCQB”), effective August 25, 2022. Business Warrior will continue to trade under the ticker symbol “BZWR.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005254/en/ Business Warrior is pleased to announce its successful uplisting from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCQB® Venture Market. (Graphic: Business Wire)
cryptoglobe.com
Polarys, the new exciting utility NFT venture launches its exclusive Genesis NFT collection
Polarys, the new exciting Web3 venture that aims to bring utility NFTs to everyday businesses, has launched its innovative multi-chain minting engine, and the team is in the process of minting its Genesis utility NFT collection. This exclusive and once only minted collection will remain for sale until August 31, 2022. Any unsold NFTs will be burned after that date.
Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Launches Online Industry Events Calendar
MIAMI & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer’s)—the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol—today announced the launch of its new online events page, showcasing a curated list of the top food, wine, and cocktail events in the hospitality industry. Accessible at https://southernglazers.com/food-and-wine-events, the listing is designed to be a resource for industry professionals who are looking for an at-a-glance view of upcoming events – whether searching for an opportunity to network, learn best practices, or to showcase their brands. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005089/en/ Southern Glazer’s launches new online events page, showcasing a curated list of the top food, wine, and cocktail events in the hospitality industry, available at southernglazers.com. (Photo: Business Wire)
