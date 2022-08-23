Read full article on original website
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
American Legion baseball Reacts to the Explosion of Baseball ClubsRussell KlickerSaint Louis, MO
Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing ManMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
KMOV
How rude! Website disses St. Louis while ranking best barbecue cities in America
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A website has dissed the St. Louis barbecue scene!. Listwithclever.com ranked the best barbecue cities in America but didn’t include St. Louis in the top 15! The article placed St. Louis at number 26 out of 50. To calculate the rankings, they didn’t go...
Big Mama's in East St. Louis Thrives on Word of Mouth
The top-rated barbecue spot is renowned for its snoot, cooter sandwich and otherworldly pork steaks
mycouriertribune.com
'Fireball' flashes over St. Louis, seen from multiple states
An unusually bright meteor blazed across the St. Louis sky this week before disappearing from view — but not before catching the eye of people from Arkansas to Michigan. The flash followed by a glowing tail occurred around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, moving east to west — and was bright enough to count as a “fireball,” according to the American Meteor Society.
Senior Sunrise at Lindbergh High School
ST. LOUIS – Seniors at Lindbergh High School woke up their day with the Power of 2 as they got ready for their first day of school Tuesday morning. They’re holding the first ever Senior Sunrise on the football field to celebrate the beginning of their last year of high school.
Missouri Woman Wins Huge Lottery Prize With Impulsive Ticket
The story of a last minute multi-millionaire.
Why the 2026 BMW Championship will put Bellerive Country Club in rare company
CREVE COEUR, Mo. — The 2026 BMW Championship will put Bellerive Country Club in rare company. By hosting the 2026 BMW Championship, part of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs, the Creve Coeur country club will have staged one of golf’s four majors, one of the PGA Tour's annual events and the Presidents Cup — the PGA Tour’s biennial international competition — within a 13-year period. Bellerive hosted the PGA Championship in 2018 and will be home to the 2030 Presidents Cup.
KMOV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man sprints out of Ferguson store, shoots at would-be carjacker
stlouiscnr.com
People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry
Terracon Names John Norwood National Manager for Materials Technology and Innovation. Terracon, a leading provider of environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services, has named John Norwood, P.E., CSSGB, national manager for materials technology and innovation. Norwood is responsible for partnering with Terracon’s operations and service line leaders to explore future technology needs and drive technology adoptions.
‘Wheel of Fortune LIVE!’ host named for St. Louis show
ST. LOUIS — The host has been announced for the “Wheel Of Fortune Live!” show coming to St. Louis this fall. Mark L. Walberg will be the tour host for the show on Friday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!,” is an all-new theatrical experience. The tour host for this event is […]
A rural Missouri area is ranked as a Top 10 Wine Region in the US
A website put together a list of the Great Wine Regions in the United States, and a rural area of Missouri makes the top 10, right up there with the high-end California wine regions. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, Augusta, Missouri is the 8th Great Wine Region in...
stlouiscnr.com
Riverboat Cruise Will Offer Opportunity to View A Final Milestone In Landmark Project to Replace the Historic Merchants Bridge
The $222 million project to replace the Merchants Bridge that links Missouri and Illinois near downtown St. Louis is nearing completion, and the St. Louis Regional Freightway is providing a rare opportunity to see one of the last significant milestones in the project firsthand from the unique perspective of a riverboat cruise on Friday, August 26. A limited number of tickets will be available for members of the public who would like to join invited guests and media for the cruise, which will begin boarding at 11:30 a.m., depart at noon and return to the dock at 1:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on a first-come-first-served basis at https://www.gatewayarch.com/buy-tickets/#u-riverboat-tickets-u. The cruise will depart from 50 S. Leonor K Sullivan Blvd, St. Louis, MO, 63102, at the base of the Gateway Arch steps.
stljewishlight.org
Broyt Baking closing its doors for good
Some sad news to report. Lovers of the freshly baked challos and babka made by Mitch Furman at Broyt Baking have one last weekend to enjoy his magical bread. Furman announced on Thursday that this weekend, August 26-28 will be the last for Broyt Baking. No immediate reason was given...
feastmagazine.com
The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: August 26-28
This weekend, don't miss exploring the dozens of diverse food vendors at the Festival of Nations in Tower Grove Park, learning about vegetarian and vegan lifestyles at St. Louis VegFest or treating yourself in Midtown Alley. Friday. “WEPOWER Weekend, Friday, August 26, through Sunday, August 28, is a free three-day...
Impulsive purchase leads St. Louis woman to $7.5M jackpot
A St. Louis lottery player bought a Lotto ticket by impulse and won a $7.5 million prize. Now, she has money to pay for her daughters' weddings.
extrainningsoftball.com
SIU Edwardsville Names Ben Sorden as Head Coach
SIU Edwardsville has hired Ben Sorden as the program’s new head coach. Sorden spent the last five seasons on staff at Michigan State, serving as the program’s primary pitching coach. Under Sorden’s tutelage, Ashley Miller rose to become the Spartans’ ace in the circle, including recording 244 strikeouts and a perfect game during the 2022 season.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eli Drinkwitz reveals which Mizzou player will wear No. 25 jersey in 2022 to honor Aaron O'Neal
Missouri sets aside the No. 25 jersey each year in memory of former Tiger Aaron O’Neal. The linebacker from St. Louis suddenly collapsed during a workout in July 2005, later pronounced dead at just 19 years old. “While the pain of Aaron’s loss will dwell indefinitely, his memory and...
Troy, August 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Troy. The Collinsville High School soccer team will have a game with Triad High School on August 24, 2022, 14:15:00. The Collinsville High School soccer team will have a game with Triad High School on August 24, 2022, 15:55:00.
jazztimes.com
Victor Goines Named President and CEO of Jazz St. Louis
The Jazz St. Louis organization has just announced the appointment of Victor Goines as its new President and CEO, as of September 19, 2022. The saxophonist, composer and educator had served as Director of Jazz Studies and Professor of Music at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill for the last 14 years. Before that, he was the Artistic Director of Jazz Studies at The Juilliard School where he created the curriculum and vision for what is now The Juilliard Jazz Studies Program. He has served as Education Consultant to Jazz at Lincoln Center since 1995. Goines’ ties to Jazz at Lincoln Center go way back as a member of the JALCO with Wynton Marsalis and with Marsalis’ Septet since 1993. Goines succeeds Gene Dobbs Bradford who led the organization for 23 years before going to the Savannah Music Festival as its executive director earlier this year.
Man wins $2M from scratchers game in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man won one of the top prizes when he played the “200X” Scratchers game. The man purchased the $2 million winning ticket at Veteran’s Currency Exchange on North Grand Boulevard. “When I started scratching it and saw the ‘200X,’ I thought it would be a $10 prize,” he said. […]
