The Jazz St. Louis organization has just announced the appointment of Victor Goines as its new President and CEO, as of September 19, 2022. The saxophonist, composer and educator had served as Director of Jazz Studies and Professor of Music at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill for the last 14 years. Before that, he was the Artistic Director of Jazz Studies at The Juilliard School where he created the curriculum and vision for what is now The Juilliard Jazz Studies Program. He has served as Education Consultant to Jazz at Lincoln Center since 1995. Goines’ ties to Jazz at Lincoln Center go way back as a member of the JALCO with Wynton Marsalis and with Marsalis’ Septet since 1993. Goines succeeds Gene Dobbs Bradford who led the organization for 23 years before going to the Savannah Music Festival as its executive director earlier this year.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO