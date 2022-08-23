Read full article on original website
8 Old Cajun Wives’ Tales and Traiteur Practices from Southern Louisiana
We got to thinking the old Cajun ways, some long lost and some still practiced in parts of Louisiana. I was treated by a Traiteur when I was young. He was from Kaplan, and his name was Mr. Aube. I had a case of impetigo (infantigo), and Mr. Aube passed him a butter knife over the affected area and said some words, him. A few days later, my mom brought me to the doctor to get some medicine.
Why Is Louisiana Not Even in Top 15 of States With Most Hunters?
It was just last week when you might have read the article I wrote concerning the many free, public places that we have to hunt here in North Louisiana. Those public Wildlife Management Areas have become increasingly attractive in the last few years due to sheer economics; it's just gotten so expensive to hunt that many have begun to refer to hunting as "the rich man's sport."
West Nile in Louisiana: Should You be Worried?
Time to start thinking about West Nile Virus. So far this year, there have been 2 deaths from the disease and 14 cases. There are two types of West Nile: neuroinvasive and non-neuroinvasive. Neuroinvasive includes cases reported as meningitis or encephalitis. All cases in Louisiana this year have been neuroinvasive. The virus is spread by mosquitos and you are urged to get rid of all standing water around your home.
E-Coli Outbreak in US – Is Louisiana on the List?
More concern about an E. coli outbreak in the U.S. that could be linked to lettuce. The CDC has issued an update on this latest outbreak in several states. But right now, Louisiana is not on the list of states dealing with the problem. CDC Outlines the Cases of E....
Louisiana Students Amass 22 Billion Dollars in Student Debt
Well the hits just keep on coming... right on the heels of the Democrats' deceptively named "Inflation Reduction Act," (which will do NOTHING to reduce inflation. Quite the opposite... in fact, it will, by design, make things much worse. Don't be fooled... this Act has nothing to do with inflation, it's simply the "Green New Deal" repackaged. It's all about the environmental regulations. Economists predict this will do nothing but raise taxes on working people, increase federal regulations, and, oh yeah... don't forget the 87,000 new IRS agents that will be hired) Joe Biden announced his ludicrous "Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Plan" this week, which is supposed to offer relief to debt ridden students. But understand, this 'forgives' nothing. That money still has to be paid back. The difference now is, it simply transfers anywhere from $300 Billion dollars, up to, and some say, over $850 Billion dollars, to taxpayers. And by taxpayers, they mean you and I.
