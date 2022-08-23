ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Riverboat Cruise Will Offer Opportunity to View A Final Milestone In Landmark Project to Replace the Historic Merchants Bridge

 2 days ago
gladstonedispatch.com

'Fireball' flashes over St. Louis, seen from multiple states

An unusually bright meteor blazed across the St. Louis sky this week before disappearing from view — but not before catching the eye of people from Arkansas to Michigan. The flash followed by a glowing tail occurred around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, moving east to west — and was bright enough to count as a “fireball,” according to the American Meteor Society.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Streets of St. Charles mixed-use development adds 2 retail tenants

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Streets of St. Charles, the mixed-use development, has added two new tenants this summer: a footwear store and a laser hair removal provider. Sanctioned Sneaker Collective opened its second St. Louis-area location, at 1650 Beale Street #150, on July 22. The retailer, founded in 2020 by Chase Callahan and Gerad Ewing, also has a location at City Foundry STL.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
nextstl.com

2020 St. Louis Neighborhood Census Review: A dynamic population

You might look at the overall population numbers for the city of St. Louis the last several decades and see a consistent albeit slowing decline. However, the top line number represents only a high level view of the 66 sq. miles of St. Louis and its residents. An examination of the neighborhood level population numbers and demographics, reveal much more about the changing populations within the city’s boundaries. While the neighborhood boundaries are arbitrary, they often (at least attempt) to represent distinct community districts (or parts of them). St. Louis City has been publishing demographic and population breakdowns for their 79 neighborhoods since 1990. This data is not a big data set, but contains (in my opinion) a lot of interesting facets and can be difficult to visualize and understand at a granular level. Through this article, I will hopefully illuminate some of the interesting trends to help the reader have a fuller understanding of the dynamic changes of St. Louis City’s population over the last 30 years.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlouiscnr.com

People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Terracon Names John Norwood National Manager for Materials Technology and Innovation. Terracon, a leading provider of environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services, has named John Norwood, P.E., CSSGB, national manager for materials technology and innovation. Norwood is responsible for partnering with Terracon’s operations and service line leaders to explore future technology needs and drive technology adoptions.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KICK AM 1530

A rural Missouri area is ranked as a Top 10 Wine Region in the US

A website put together a list of the Great Wine Regions in the United States, and a rural area of Missouri makes the top 10, right up there with the high-end California wine regions. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, Augusta, Missouri is the 8th Great Wine Region in...
KMOV

Gov. Parson pushes for Missouri income tax cut

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man sprints out of Ferguson store, shoots at would-be carjacker. How rude! Website disses St. Louis while ranking best barbecue cities in America. Listwithclever.com ranked the best barbecue cities in America but didn’t include St. Louis in the top 15! The article placed St. Louis at number 26 out of 50.
MISSOURI STATE
stlouiscnr.com

Holland Construction Services Adds Three Additional Employees to Its Growing Team

Holland Construction Services has announced the addition of three new employees to its growing team. The new employees include Kent Richardson as Senior Virtual Design and Construction Engineer, Ashleigh Loehring as Project Administrator and Garrison West as Project Manager. “2022 has been an outstanding year of growth for Holland Construction...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Great Rivers Greenway blasts us off to Deer Creek Park

ST. LOUIS — The Deer Creek Park greenway is nestled between the cities of Maplewood, Brentwood, and Webster Groves. It links together parks, businesses, neighborhoods, and green spaces. Deer Creek Park in Maplewood has a rocket ship playground. Go further along and you will find Lorraine Davis Park with...
KICK AM 1530

A website says they found the Best Neighborhood in Missouri

There are thousands of neighborhoods across the state of Missouri, you have suburban neighborhoods, downtowns, and tons of cute small-town neighborhoods, so how could you possibly figure out which is the best in the Show-Me State? One website says they found the best neighborhood in all of Missouri, read about it here...
stljewishlight.org

Broyt Baking closing its doors for good

Some sad news to report. Lovers of the freshly baked challos and babka made by Mitch Furman at Broyt Baking have one last weekend to enjoy his magical bread. Furman announced on Thursday that this weekend, August 26-28 will be the last for Broyt Baking. No immediate reason was given...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlmag.com

Pi + Rico closes in Kirkwood

Pi Pizzeria + ¡Rico! Mexican, the hybrid concept from Pi Pizza’s Chris Sommers and executive chef Cary McDowell, closed Monday, August 22. Signs on the doors and windows indicated the closure. Reached this morning, Sommers told SLM that the restaurant was typically busy Thursday through Sunday, but "weekdays...
KIRKWOOD, MO
Illinois Business Journal

New lake lifestyle community opens at Lake Lou Yaeger in Litchfield

Eagle Ridge is located one hour north of St. Louis and offers 41 custom homesites. A new lakeside living community with 41 custom homesites spread over 70 acres has opened on the shores of Lake Lou Yaeger, located one hour north of St. Louis in Litchfield, Ill. Eagle Ridge offers potential residents a variety of waterfront and wooded homesites to design and build their own new custom homes for weekend or year-round living using their own architect and builder.
LITCHFIELD, IL
feastmagazine.com

The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: August 26-28

This weekend, don't miss exploring the dozens of diverse food vendors at the Festival of Nations in Tower Grove Park, learning about vegetarian and vegan lifestyles at St. Louis VegFest or treating yourself in Midtown Alley. Friday. “WEPOWER Weekend, Friday, August 26, through Sunday, August 28, is a free three-day...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

