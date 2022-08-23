Riverboat Cruise Will Offer Opportunity to View A Final Milestone In Landmark Project to Replace the Historic Merchants Bridge

Read full article on original website
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
American Legion baseball Reacts to the Explosion of Baseball ClubsRussell KlickerSaint Louis, MO
Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing ManMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
I-70 closes in St. Peters to move a massive crane
There were some brief lane restrictions on I-70 in St. Peters overnight while MoDOT crews moved a huge crane.
gladstonedispatch.com
'Fireball' flashes over St. Louis, seen from multiple states
An unusually bright meteor blazed across the St. Louis sky this week before disappearing from view — but not before catching the eye of people from Arkansas to Michigan. The flash followed by a glowing tail occurred around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, moving east to west — and was bright enough to count as a “fireball,” according to the American Meteor Society.
Streets of St. Charles mixed-use development adds 2 retail tenants
ST CHARLES, Mo. — Streets of St. Charles, the mixed-use development, has added two new tenants this summer: a footwear store and a laser hair removal provider. Sanctioned Sneaker Collective opened its second St. Louis-area location, at 1650 Beale Street #150, on July 22. The retailer, founded in 2020 by Chase Callahan and Gerad Ewing, also has a location at City Foundry STL.
nextstl.com
2020 St. Louis Neighborhood Census Review: A dynamic population
You might look at the overall population numbers for the city of St. Louis the last several decades and see a consistent albeit slowing decline. However, the top line number represents only a high level view of the 66 sq. miles of St. Louis and its residents. An examination of the neighborhood level population numbers and demographics, reveal much more about the changing populations within the city’s boundaries. While the neighborhood boundaries are arbitrary, they often (at least attempt) to represent distinct community districts (or parts of them). St. Louis City has been publishing demographic and population breakdowns for their 79 neighborhoods since 1990. This data is not a big data set, but contains (in my opinion) a lot of interesting facets and can be difficult to visualize and understand at a granular level. Through this article, I will hopefully illuminate some of the interesting trends to help the reader have a fuller understanding of the dynamic changes of St. Louis City’s population over the last 30 years.
stlouiscnr.com
People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry
Terracon Names John Norwood National Manager for Materials Technology and Innovation. Terracon, a leading provider of environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services, has named John Norwood, P.E., CSSGB, national manager for materials technology and innovation. Norwood is responsible for partnering with Terracon’s operations and service line leaders to explore future technology needs and drive technology adoptions.
St. Louis Streets Dept. Job Fair
St. Louis City is trying to solve its problems with trash pickup.
A rural Missouri area is ranked as a Top 10 Wine Region in the US
A website put together a list of the Great Wine Regions in the United States, and a rural area of Missouri makes the top 10, right up there with the high-end California wine regions. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, Augusta, Missouri is the 8th Great Wine Region in...
KSDK
Byers' Beat: One common thread connects marijuana dispensary break-ins, shootings and a police chase
ST. LOUIS — Byers' Beat is a weekly column written by the I-Team's Christine Byers, who has covered public safety in St. Louis for 15 years. It is intended to offer context and analysis to the week's biggest crime stories and public safety issues. ST. LOUIS — A mid-day...
KMOV
Gov. Parson pushes for Missouri income tax cut
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man sprints out of Ferguson store, shoots at would-be carjacker. How rude! Website disses St. Louis while ranking best barbecue cities in America. Listwithclever.com ranked the best barbecue cities in America but didn’t include St. Louis in the top 15! The article placed St. Louis at number 26 out of 50.
Big Mama's in East St. Louis Thrives on Word of Mouth
The top-rated barbecue spot is renowned for its snoot, cooter sandwich and otherworldly pork steaks
stlouiscnr.com
Holland Construction Services Adds Three Additional Employees to Its Growing Team
Holland Construction Services has announced the addition of three new employees to its growing team. The new employees include Kent Richardson as Senior Virtual Design and Construction Engineer, Ashleigh Loehring as Project Administrator and Garrison West as Project Manager. “2022 has been an outstanding year of growth for Holland Construction...
FOX2now.com
Great Rivers Greenway blasts us off to Deer Creek Park
ST. LOUIS — The Deer Creek Park greenway is nestled between the cities of Maplewood, Brentwood, and Webster Groves. It links together parks, businesses, neighborhoods, and green spaces. Deer Creek Park in Maplewood has a rocket ship playground. Go further along and you will find Lorraine Davis Park with...
A website says they found the Best Neighborhood in Missouri
There are thousands of neighborhoods across the state of Missouri, you have suburban neighborhoods, downtowns, and tons of cute small-town neighborhoods, so how could you possibly figure out which is the best in the Show-Me State? One website says they found the best neighborhood in all of Missouri, read about it here...
stljewishlight.org
Broyt Baking closing its doors for good
Some sad news to report. Lovers of the freshly baked challos and babka made by Mitch Furman at Broyt Baking have one last weekend to enjoy his magical bread. Furman announced on Thursday that this weekend, August 26-28 will be the last for Broyt Baking. No immediate reason was given...
stlmag.com
Pi + Rico closes in Kirkwood
Pi Pizzeria + ¡Rico! Mexican, the hybrid concept from Pi Pizza’s Chris Sommers and executive chef Cary McDowell, closed Monday, August 22. Signs on the doors and windows indicated the closure. Reached this morning, Sommers told SLM that the restaurant was typically busy Thursday through Sunday, but "weekdays...
Illinois Business Journal
New lake lifestyle community opens at Lake Lou Yaeger in Litchfield
Eagle Ridge is located one hour north of St. Louis and offers 41 custom homesites. A new lakeside living community with 41 custom homesites spread over 70 acres has opened on the shores of Lake Lou Yaeger, located one hour north of St. Louis in Litchfield, Ill. Eagle Ridge offers potential residents a variety of waterfront and wooded homesites to design and build their own new custom homes for weekend or year-round living using their own architect and builder.
Impulsive purchase leads St. Louis woman to $7.5M jackpot
A St. Louis lottery player bought a Lotto ticket by impulse and won a $7.5 million prize. Now, she has money to pay for her daughters' weddings.
St. Louis organizations help Missourians sign up for photo IDs needed to vote
ST. LOUIS — Right now in Missouri, advocates are suing the state of Missouri and the secretary of state to block its new photo identification requirement for voters. The Missouri legislature passed HB 1878, which takes effect Sunday. Just this week, the Missouri League of Women Voters and Missouri...
feastmagazine.com
The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: August 26-28
This weekend, don't miss exploring the dozens of diverse food vendors at the Festival of Nations in Tower Grove Park, learning about vegetarian and vegan lifestyles at St. Louis VegFest or treating yourself in Midtown Alley. Friday. “WEPOWER Weekend, Friday, August 26, through Sunday, August 28, is a free three-day...
kbia.org
FEMA approved $33 million to help people in the St. Louis area recover from flooding
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved more than $33 million in disaster aid to help people in the St. Louis region recover from last month’s historic flash floods. Included in that aid is $20.4 million in individual assistance grants to renters and homeowners. FEMA awarded the grants to...
