Public Safety

BBC

Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape

A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
Daily Mail

TV detective Stephen Tompkinson 'battered a father so badly he was left with a double skull fracture': DCI Banks star, 56, to appear in court charged with GBH over late-night bust-up

British TV legend Stephen Tompkinson has allegedly left a father with a double skull fracture after beating him up - and is now facing a crown court trial. The television detective, 56, best known for his role as Alan Banks in DCI Banks, is accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm in a late-night fight outside his home in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside, in May last year.
CBS Chicago

'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
TheDailyBeast

Missing 12-Year-Old Kentucky Girl Found Shot Dead

A 12-year-old girl who was reported missing in Kentucky has been found shot dead on a rural dirt road, authorities said. Her father was found first with a non-fatal gunshot wound of his own after responding officers were called to a remote roadway due to reports of an assault Thursday morning. Stacy Collins, who officers believe shot himself, was taken to the hospital while officials continued to search for his sixth-grade daughter, Stacia. The Johnson County Coroner said the girl’s body was found that afternoon in a “very, very remote” area on a dirt and gravel road that is “hardly ever traveled by anyone.” “Due to the unexpected loss of one of our dearly loved students, Porter Elementary will dismiss early at 12:00 pm on Monday, August 15th. Thank you for your understanding and support as we say our goodbyes to one very special Panther,” a post from the child’s elementary school stated. No further information was immediately available on whether charges would be filed. Read it at Lexington Herald Leader
Daily Mail

Motorcyclist’s widow demands chief constable resigns after she was forced to carry out her own investigation into the crash that killed him following police bungles

The widow of a motor-cyclist killed in a crash has called for a chief constable to resign after she had to pay for an accident report to convince officers to take action against the driver. Retired engineer David Fudge, 66, was with fellow motorcycle club members when William Curtis, 88,...
TMZ.com

Tyson Fury Calls For Castration Of Knife Criminals After Cousin's Death

Tyson Fury is still calling for harsher penalties for knife crime in the UK in the wake of his cousin's tragic death ... insisting officials should straight up castrate perpetrators. The boxing superstar didn't mince words when expressing his outrage on talkSport on Wednesday ... demanding government officials do more...
The Independent

Police release new image of man wanted over abduction of six-year-old girl

Police investigating the abduction of a six-year-old girl in Manchester have released a new image of a man they are seeking in connection with the incident.The child was taken on Wednesday from Droylsden in Tameside into a wooded area nearby a disused railway track. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the girl was “safely reunited with her family a short time later” but officers are appealing for help in tracing a man.Police said in a statement: “A search for the man is ongoing and there is a large police presence in the area while extensive enquiries take place.”A third image of...
BBC

Cleveland Police officer keeps her job after urinating in shop

A police officer has kept her job despite urinating in a clothes shop fitting room while drunk off-duty and then lying to her bosses about it. PC Amelia Shearer, 24, of Cleveland Police was found guilty of gross misconduct following the incident in Urban Outfitters in York last year. A...
BBC

Mossley death: John Bellfield wanted on suspicion of murder

Police are appealing to find a "dangerous individual" who is wanted on suspicion of murdering a 38-year-old man who was found dead in his home. Thomas Campbell's body was discovered by officers in the Mossley area of Tameside, Greater Manchester on 3 July. John Bellfield, 28, who is from Openshaw...
PUBLIC SAFETY

